China is continuing signal extreme displeasure with Trump’s $11B weapons sale to Taiwan—or at least that seems to be the most obvious take on these massive snap military drills. It follows on from the strong sanctions aimed at the US MIC. It needs to be stressed that these drills are unprecedented in their scale, which is probably another signal—a signal of Chinese confidence. Philip Pilkington is all over this story, which comes right after his new article on China came out. Warwick Powell has also just come out with a long article that seems prescient in light of these events. Here’s some of what we know at this point:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Chinese military are saying clearly that their war games around Taiwan are to simulate a BLOCKADE, NOT an invasion. This would be the strategy in an independence declaration scenario. US would then have to break the blockade amidst a hail of drones and missiles or give up. ￼￼ 4:52 AM · Dec 29, 2025 . Amongst other things, the US Navy would be facing a bunch of normal looking container ships that would go full Transformers in a war scenario and turn into missile carriers that would launch volleys of anti-shipping missiles at American naval vessels. . The US would have to reckon with land-based Dongfeng missiles. These are driven around the Chinese coastline concealed as cranes and other commercial vehicles. In a blockade scenario these would fire hypersonic anti-shipping missiles that can fly up to Mach 10.

Taiwan Security Monitor @TaiwanMonitor￼ BREAKING: China’s military has announced the “Justice Mission 2025” joint military exercise around Taiwan. Below is our visualization of the declared exercise zones, per Chinese state media: 6:42 PM · Dec 28, 2025 Jaime Ocon 歐海美 @JaimeOcon1 Dec 28￼ Initial thoughts: These zones are MASSIVE compared to past exercises like Joint Sword A, B, and Strait Thunder. Also, the language on practicing a blockade and A2/AD operations is much clearer. Even the poster for the exercises demonstrates a clear intent to keep the U.S. and allies away from Taiwan. In the eyes of the PLA, they are “shielding” Taiwan from evil powers.

Monitor𝕏 @MonitorX99800￼ ￼￼￼- Taiwan has deployed the HF-2 and HF-3 anti-ship missile systems around the island raising its combat readiness to the highest level, after the start of Chinese military excercices arround Taiwan Philip Pilkington @philippilk Dec 29￼ The technology Taiwan have is pretty janky. Some of their anti-shipping missiles are subsonic ones from the 1990s. The newer supersonic ones are maybe on par with Iranian missiles at the lower end of their tech stack. Taiwan wouldn’t have a hope.

Pilkington's new article

contains some passages that are directly relevant to the present situation. For example, this summary of China's nuclear doctrine:

On October 16, 1964, the Peoples’ Republic of China tested its first nuclear weapon as part of what they called the “Two Bombs, One Satellite” strategy. In a statement released by the government and printed in the New York Times, the Chinese Communist Party reiterated their view that the atomic bomb is a “paper tiger” and stated: “In developing nuclear weapons, China’s aim is to break the nuclear monopoly of the nuclear powers and to eliminate nuclear weapons.” Crucially, the statement outlines a very clear no-first-use (NFU) policy on nuclear weapons: “The Chinese Government hereby solemnly declares that China will never at any time and under any circumstances be the first to use nuclear weapons.”3 As time went on, this sentiment crystalized into the official nuclear doctrine of China. This rested on two pillars. One is a continued commitment to NFU and the other is a concept of “minimal deterrence.” The idea of minimal deterrence is that China keeps a small but survivable nuclear force that is capable of delivering a serious second strike in the event of a nuclear war.4 This survivable nuclear force consists of road-mobile ICBMs like the DF-41 missile5 which are constantly moved around and submarine-launched JL-3 missiles.6 Both missiles are equipped with multiple independent reentry vehicles (MIRVs), meaning that a single missile breaks into multiple missiles as it reenters the earth’s atmosphere, giving it the ability to hit multiple targets. The DF-41 is equipped with up to ten separate reentry vehicles, while the JL-3 can likely carry up to three. The Chinese government believes that, combined with the NFU doctrine, this ensures that no country will try to launch a nuclear attack on China. Let us briefly consider the approximate damage that China’s second-strike capabilities could do to the United States in the case of a nuclear conflict. … … … This means that, in a single second strike, the United States would see eight million people dead and sixteen million people in need of urgent medical care. With casualties like this, the United States would suffer severe economic disruption to the point that major shortages of goods and hyperinflation would be almost certain. Massive internal refugee flows would completely overwhelm what is left of American infrastructure after the strike. The debris thrown up by the detonations would almost certainly cause a severe “nuclear autumn.” Such a catastrophic outcome would see temperatures would drop for several years after the detonations and lead to a cratering of agricultural productivity, meaning huge numbers of Americans would starve.10 Complete social breakdown would follow.

Of course, those millions of dead and dying would be the little people. The ruling elite would be prepared.

Warwick Powell's article

An Asian Rupture? A window opens

actually sounds a hopeful note—in the sense that the US led encirclement of China is losing credibility, and that could lead to a collapse and replacement of the current security architecture. Without war.

Washington has China on its brain. It is increasingly explicit and provocative. A bipartisan consensus has coalesced and ossified on Capitol Hill around the Manichaean idea that the U.S. confronts an ‘end of days’ struggle between good and evil. China is the evil ‘other’. Yet, American belligerence and intensified rhetoric comes at a time when the U.S. is actually at its weakest. Behind the facade of intensified rhetoric and demands of allies in Asia to step up to confront the so-called ‘China threat’ is an opening - a moment of potential rupture - in which the entire security architecture of Asia can be reconfigured - without a shot fired. This essay explores just such a scenario.

This is a very long article, but worth the time it will take to read. While Powell suggests a happy ending, he recognizes that the Manichaeans in the Imperial City on the Potomac are in control of policy. I’ll quote the gloomy beginning and readers can follow the link:

The U.S.: War and Belligerence ‘r’ Us American Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth beats the drums of war behind a facade of “peace through strength”. He uses slippery rhetoric to accuse China of what the U.S. itself has been doing for years; not just in Asia but across the globe. From the platform of the Shangri-La Security Summit he issued a warning of the “real and potentially imminent” threat from China, and a clarion call for allies to increase their military spending. Notice the qualifier “potentially”, which is added to provide rhetorical wriggle room. His claims are evidence-free, premised on claims of China’s preparation for war by 2027 which were, in fact, assertions originally made by an American Admiral, Phil Davidson. This became known as the ‘Davidson Window’, and Washington has been obsessed by it ever since. Not long ago, Hegseth signed off on an internal DoD memo that makes clear the Pentagon’s sole focus is to be China. ... Hegseth isn’t alone. He’s clearly no more than one member of a conga line. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks of China as America’s most significant adversary - it’s “greatest threat”, and recently announced an “aggressive” revocation of student visas of Chinese students in America in what is clearly a racialised attack. ... Senator Lindsey Graham threatens tariffs of 500% on China should it continue to buy oil from Russia. These are “bone breaking sanctions” that, according to Graham, have the support from 82 senators that aim to deliver a massive blow on the Russian economy by threatening its major trade partners. Given how the tariff war has so far played out, Graham’s enthusiasm and extremism is matched only by his detachment from the sacramental order of reality. ... Speaking of Bessent, let it not go unremarked that he has tried to isolate China in an ill-conceived assault on the trade front, off the back of President Trump’s “Liberation Day” pronouncements and subsequent backdowns. Bessent had what has been described as a “grand encirclement plan”. ... Unsurprisingly, China has begun to respond with surgical precision akin to the deployment of an acupuncture needle. ... The materiality of these restrictions are incredibly significant and should not be underestimated as I have argued elsewhere; Bessent’s reaction speaks of an emergent anxiety and - perhaps even - panic. Meanwhile, the U.S. plies allies in Asia with arms and badgers others to up their military spending. The U.S. is implementing the same playbook as it has done in Europe; it actively provokes and destabilises; it builds up arms while accusing others of preparing for war; and it pushes others to the frontline to do the dirty work and suffer the casualties. Ukraine is the best ever investment, according to Graham, because it churned money for the defence contracting sector, weakened Russia (dubious American fantasy in the face of evidence to the contrary), and didn’t see one America killed in combat. The U.S. has pulled the strings. It promises the world to erstwhile allies (let’s call them proxies), but when the going gets tough and defeat is inevitable, the U.S. begins to backtrack. It cuts and runs. It has been forever thus, ... This playbook is being used in Asia. While it quietly retrenches its frontline exposure - the U.S. is quietly pulling troops out of Okinawa and the Republic of Korea, and its material capabilities have been exposed as inadequate and insufficient - it presses others to do Washington’s bidding. The U.S. has troops on Taiwan in contravention of its historic undertakings. US special forces troops are permanently deployed in Kinmen Island, 10km from the Chinese mainland. It supplies arms to the forces on Taiwan. The US has long officially refused to confirm troop deployments on Taiwan - having agreed in 1979 to withdraw troops from the island - but retired Navy Admiral Mark Montgomery has let the cat out of the bag. In testimony to a congressional committee hearing, he confirmed that the US has 500 troops stationed on Taiwan, declaring that this was insufficient in number. He went to to claims: “It needs to be a thousand. … If we are going to give them billions of dollars in assistance, sell them tens of billions of dollars’ worth of U.S. gear, it makes sense that we would be over there training and working.” The US has been salami-slicing the one China policy, with an active campaign to undermine the credibility of UN resolution 2758, for instance. ... The One China policy may exist in name, but has been in practical terms shredded by the Americans. Put plainly the U.S. is actively undermining another country’s territorial sovereignty, breaching its own agreements and commitments, and is actively stoking regional instability. … Add to the malevolent role of the U.S. in Asian instability the recent suggestions of NATO expansion to Asia, articulated by French President Macron, and it is increasingly clear that the transatlantic powers are intent on pursuing another episode of militarised colonial aggression. ... The lesson of Ukraine is that the U.S. and the collective west have no capacity [comment: I would say ‘desire’] to take on board the security interests of others. They turn a blind eye to protests from others about security concerns insisting that they aren’t threats and are motivated by peaceful motives. The debacle in Ukraine shows how shallow this is, and no one should fall for the ruse.

There’s much more—it’s a deep dive, in which Powell argues that there is hope that the pressure of circumstances could force a peaceful reframing of the security architecture.