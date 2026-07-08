Hopefully readers got the idea of why China is in the Empire’s crosshairs. In a sense, China is like Iran—but on an exponential scale, in geopolitical terms. Iran may be a populous country with a well educated citizenry, but China? And China, like Iran, is geographically insulated from the West—Russia has its back. It may be vulnerable to sea blockades, like Iran, but those same geographical factors make China mostly invulnerable to invasion—as long as it has a strong central government. Thus the cautious approach of the Anglo-Zionist Empire to China. The idea is to subdue Iran and Russia first, to strip China of external support. The early notion of strangling China with economic warfare didn’t pan out, so kinetic warfare may be in the cards—except that China appears to be preparing for that.

So, while that plays out, and China continues to expand its influence as we saw in part 1, we turn to other fronts where warfare is more active.

Today Doug Macgregor addressed mostly Iran. Mac is pessimistic. He foresees “war to the last missile.” Russia was proving to be a hard nut to crack, so there was a pivot to Iran—which the Jewish Nationalists persuaded Trump would be like low hanging fruit, a Venezuela-like country ripe for the picking. It has turned into an existential struggle for the Anglo-Zionist Empire.

Col Douglas Macgregor: War to the Last Missile in Iran I think for the Israelis--and, increasingly, for President Trump, unfortunately, because he obviously is their instrument--this is war to the last missile. That’s what people need to understand. This is the sort of situation that they find themselves in. Israel is now in a point of weakness unlike anything they’ve faced in their entire history. The entire Greater Israel project--this war against everyone in the region for the permanent security, protection, and hegemony of Jewish power--has failed. It’s backfired. They know that.

Here we come to why I put “Gaza” in the title. “Gaza” is simply a term to evoke the horrors of an ideological world empire bent upon domination without regard for the human costs.

But I think in both cases [Ukraine and Israel], there’s a growing awareness that the two states and their leaders have done such terrible things to their opponents. There isn’t really much hope for any alternative to “victory or death.” And so, I think we’ll see them both vanish in the months ahead as states on the map. DD: Can Iran make good on this [maintaining control of Hormuz] if it goes back to war? Can they hang on to the strait like they say? Mac: Yes. There’s nothing to keep them from doing so I mean they’re in a very wonderful position. The strait, for reasons of geology and topography, is very difficult to control—but Iran has the means. We do not. This is not a place that you can easily assault on the ground or from the air and exert any real control or influence. They can, as you point out, effectively destroy everything on the western side of the Gulf. They can do that. I would argue the Iranians can destroy Israel as well--completely. And, increasingly, there doesn’t seem to be much incentive for the Iranians to do much else. So what are we dealing with? We’re dealing with the [General] Keanes of the world. Obedient servants of the Jewish lobby in the United States. Well paid for their trouble. Well paid for their efforts. Richly rewarded for everything they say and do. And they are going to flog this horse until it’s dead. That [horse] is Iran.

By contrast, Jim Jatras focuses mostly on Russia. If you listen to the end, you’ll see that Jatras is openly frustrated at the Russian approach to this war. He characterizes the Russian approach as “pedagogical”, a bit like Putin trying to educate people like Tucker about Russia’s history. I wonder, though, whether this pedagogical approach may be directed more toward Ukrainians for the long term, rather than toward the West. I say that, because Jatras maintains—with good reason—that Russia needs to reincorporate Ukraine in toto.

Russia Ukraine: The War is Changing /Lt Col Daniel Davis & Jim Jatras It was really under Donald Trump during his first term that Ukraine was built up into a de facto NATO army, even though it’s not formally part of NATO, that we actually built them up with a lot of the equipment and training and assembling of their forces that they had by the time before the war started under Biden. I think lurking behind all of this is [the drive] to find some way to put NATO forces on the ground in Ukraine. And that’s why I think the Russians have been so hesitant to sign on to any kind of ceasefire agreement, because they know--and of course all sides have made this very clear, Hegseth has talked about this, the Europeans have talked about this--as soon as there’s any kind of cessation in the fighting there’s going to be European forces on the ground in Ukraine as peace monitors, or whatever they want to call them, but in effect establishing a NATO presence inside of Ukraine. It seems that by hook or by crook, by one way or the other, that remains the goal. And again, I’m not sure how much the Russians have really internalized that. They still talk in terms of demilitarization, neutrality, etc., etc., but can they really enforce that unless there’s actually Russian control of much broader territories in Ukraine and former Ukraine than they’re currently claiming? And that’s really where the ball is back in their court. They have to realize that NATO and NATOization of Ukraine is still at the top of the list for everybody in the West. [Is it possible that NATO thinks what they’re doing will change the course of the war?] Well, I don’t think they think it’ll turn the tide of the war [in the sense] that Ukraine will actually defeat [Russia]. But if the purpose of the war is [simply] to bleed the Russians--I mean, this has been clear from the beginning that the whole idea here was to bleed the Russians, cause a crisis in Russia, collapse the regime, break up Russia, all that kind of stuff. And as long as the the war can be kept going, it doesn’t matter how many Ukrainians die. If it takes 10 dead Ukrainians to kill one Russian, you still kill that one Russian. If it takes 30 Ukrainians to die to kill one Russian, you still kill that one Russian. ... And, if that’s what their goal is, okay, fine, just keep that going as long as they can. Again, more dead Russians, more disruption of the Russian infrastructure. What does that get you at the end of the day? Well, I think that’s considered a good in its own right. That is the very purpose of the war from their point of view, as far as I can see.

Revenge.