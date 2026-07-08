Meaning In History

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
6h

When discussing Ukraine, this is an integral resource:

https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RR3000/RR3063/RAND_RR3063.pdf.

It’s all there.

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Mimi Alberu's avatar
Mimi Alberu
5h

Mac's opinion:

"DD: Can Iran make good on this [maintaining control of Hormuz] if it goes back to war? Can they hang on to the strait like they say?

Mac: Yes. There’s nothing to keep them from doing so I mean they’re in a very wonderful position. The strait, for reasons of geology and topography, is very difficult to control—but Iran has the means."

vs. Marin's:

"The memorandum has nothing to do with peace, it is merely one stage in the American strategy to weaken Iran’s position, which has been successively losing bargaining power."

I'm trying to reconcile the widely divergent positions and find some middle ground. I used to get exasperated with people saying they don't know what to believe any more, but I'm losing perspective.

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