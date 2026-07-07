Meaning In History

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It's Just Me's avatar
It's Just Me
7h

I'm not necessarily angry about the rise of China, but I am angry about all the factory jobs that were lost due to greed and only caring about the financial bottom line of major multinational corporations.

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
7h

Wow on the Chinese AI in Brics.

And with how the U.S. weaponizes financial control (swift), spies using U.S. technology with forced backdoors per Edward Snowden, color revolutions, and sanctions left and right,

Any country would need to be stupid to depend on US AI.

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