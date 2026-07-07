It’s time for another overview of the Anglo-Zionist war to subjugate the entire world—which is getting out of control thanks “especially to the rise of China.” China is the great threat to the Empire but there’s more—there’s the Jewish Nationalist war of revenge on Russia and the Jewish Supremacy Project in the Middle East, the war for a Greater Israel which requires the “obliteration”—I think that’s the correct term—for any country that could be seen as standing in the way for that project.

We start with China. I mentioned yesterday the number of stupid things Veep Vance has been saying, publicly, in recent days. That includes this eyebrow raising statement about “the rise of China.”

“I am angry about the rise of China… but I am most angry that American leadership let it happen.”

Why would anyone be “angry” at the rise of any country from a condition of chaos, a prey of foreign powers, from poverty to relative prosperity and respect on the world stage—after the famous Century of Humiliation? And how about that notion that “American leadership let it happen”? My view is that “American leadership”—by which I understand financial leadership—didn’t “let” China’s rise happen. They conspired in China’s rise from motives actuated by greed, aware that normal Americans would take a hit, but also under the delusion that they would be able to “manage” China’s rise. The great benefit, much like the petrodollar regime that was put in place a decade or so earlier, was that Americans would get cheap “stuff” while America could devote itself to the important business of maintaining Empire—through war and/or the threat of war. We’re reaping the fruits of those delusions in the wars that are now being fought for the very continued existence of the Empire.

Anyway, Arnaud Bertrand responded to Vance’s statement, at length:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand Jul 4￼ Honestly, this just shows what a complete idiot Vance is. The notion that it was a mistake to engage China is wrong on every level - morally, factually, economically, diplomatically and politically - and represents the absolute worst kind of American exceptionalism thinking. Morally, it’s, of course, an utterly disgusting thing to say: it’s basically “we should have kept a fifth of humanity poor because their misery was good for us.” It’s sociopathic and depraved: the guy loves to virtue signal around his supposed “Christian values” but he obviously didn’t even get to the “love thy neighbor” part of the bible... Factually, he acts as if the Chinese had zero agency, as if they’d have just said: “Oh, the US wants us to stay poor? Well, okay then, guess we’ll just stay poor ￼” As if a civilization that’s been around for 5,000 years was just sitting around waiting for Washington’s permission to develop. Also, he acts as if their development was in fact a consequence of US engagement. If that were the case, why didn’t India develop at the same pace, why didn’t Indonesia develop, why didn’t every single poor country the US engaged with develop?

That remark raises interesting questions. There are cultural factors involved, in multiple directions. It brings to mind Japan’s virtually overnight development into a world power. And if cultural factors are behind the rise of countries such as China, are there cultural factors behind what we could call America’s complacence, or its developmental preferences?

The dirty truth is that most US leaders - for a long time - have thought along similar lines as Vance: the objective obviously never was for China to rise to a level where they’d become a US peer competitor. But, just like the Trump administration (during either terms) didn’t succeed in shaping China to US interests - despite all their efforts - neither could any previous administration. The idea that there was some magic policy that would have let America enjoy cheap Chinese labor forever while keeping China permanently subordinate is pure fantasy. Economically, contrary to popular belief, China’s rise actually didn’t come at America’s expense. For proof just check the evolution of the share of global GDP: - For China: in 1980, their share of global GDP was 2%, it rose to 17% by 2024 - For the US: in 1980 their share of global GDP was 25.5% and IT ROSE (!) to 26.3% by 2024 In other words, economically speaking, the US lost nothing: not on an absolute basis and not even on a relative basis. On both levels, it actually gained and conserves an absolutely disproportionate - and frankly unfair - share of global economic output: more than a quarter for just 4% of the global population. Complaining about this, as if America were the victim here, is frankly obscene. Diplomatically, why say this? How does this serve the US in any way whatsoever? Obviously, saying this will antagonize China big time - as it should. But it will also send a message to just about every country out there that wants to develop (that is, basically ALL countries): as far as America is concerned, things are zero-sum, your prosperity is their loss. This objectively makes US foreign policy harder, as it does the job of every American company trying to sell stuff abroad - hard to sell something to a country when your Vice President just said that it makes him “angry” and it’s a failure of policy if his customers do well. Lastly, it’s also idiotic politically. Sure, I get that America always needs enemies and that scapegoating foreigners is the oldest trick in the book. But there comes a time when it stops being useful and starts being actively harmful - and we’re well past that point in the US. Because, what is scapegoating’s main function? To redirect the blame onto others for things that you yourself can get fixed. And while the US did manage to - overall - maintain its share of the global economic pie, it failed to distribute it fairly at home: the gains were mostly hoarded by a small elite while ordinary Americans saw little benefit, or even lost out with insane healthcare costs or crumbling infrastructure. You can blame China all you want for this but eventually it comes to bite you in the ass: your people’s lives don’t get better for it and they’ll eventually realize they should stop looking at where the finger is pointing, and start looking at who’s doing the pointing. So, yeah, no matter how you look at it, it’s completely unredeemable: morally repulsive, factually illiterate, economically wrong, diplomatically self-defeating, and politically stupid. Almost impressive, in a way.

Next we have a few excerpts from Sean Foo today. What these excerpts illustrate is why Latin American countries—and developing countries around the world—increasingly seek to turn to China and to get out from under the Empire’s thumb. What has the US done for Latin America, except loot its resources and overturn its elected governments, to be replaced by kleptocratic regimes that will do America’s bidding? I don’t want to be simplistic—Latin America has its own home grown problems, but China comes to them with something resembling fair deals, and Trump?

So, here are the fruits of that sad history (excerpts):