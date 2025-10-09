Meaning In History

Ray-SoCa
7h

Stopping the AI Boom, or bubble to some may actually help the US economy. 95% of US companies are not seeing a return on investment on AI.

https://fortune.com/2025/08/18/mit-report-95-percent-generative-ai-pilots-at-companies-failing-cfo/?_bhlid=c2a7632dcb69ca2dc9a04c549403dfdbea595870

And Chinese Sanctions does create more of an incentive for US miners of rare earths. From what I have seen, embargo's and sanctions and such, just temporary increase cost, and can actually help the development of local industries to replace the embargo and sanctioned items. Examples of this effect are Russia and China, where both of their economies seem to have benefited helped by the economic sanctions which have spurred local industries, to replace the imported goods.

From what I read, China flooded the market under cost due to state subsidies, and drove US businesses in the rare earths area out of business. Plus the environmental pressure.

https://time.com/7294964/us-rare-earths-minerals-china-dominance-trump-tariffs/

TomA
6h

About 10 year ago, a US company designed and built a rare earths mine and processing plant near Mountain Pass California. It included newly developed state-of-art processing technologies and advanced environmental controls that we needed to meet EPA standards, which are the most stringent on the planet by far. California refused to issue a final permit and allow operation, so the company went bankrupt and its assets and IT were later sold at a fire sale price to a Chinese company affiliated with the CCP. Our enemy is not overseas. Our enemy is within. We did this to ourselves.

