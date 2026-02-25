Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Russia, Turkey (“the next Iran”), … The Jewish war on the world seems to have an ever expanding hit list, and now China has made the list. How can we tell? Once a country has been designated as promoting “anti-Semitism”, hey, that’s it.

And China is, like, wow! just about as “anti-Semitic” as it gets—they think Jews have significant influence over American policy! These people must be dealt with! By America!

NEW: The Israeli think tank 'Jewish People Policy Institute' (JPPI) has released a new report claiming that China is 'pivoting toward antisemitism' The report states that antisemitism is rising in China, entering official media, academia, and state-sanctioned discourse The report also says China is perceiving Jews as 'having significant influence over American policy,' leading to hostility toward the U.S. being expressed as 'antisemitic rhetoric.'

So, the “Jewish People Policy Institute” sets the narrative, and it gets picked up around the world. For example:

1300 years ago, a Jew in Iran wrote this letter in Judeo-Persian to his Jewish friends in China, which goes far back in Jewish life in China. In 1949, the communist government of China ethnically cleansed China of all Jews living there. Tens of thousands of Jews became stateless overnight. Since October 7th, China has taken an active role in fueling global antisemitism.

It’s a useful narrative nowadays for Jewish Nationalists, for whom China is the Main Enemy of the Anglo-Zionist Empire. History suffers when propagandizing is the goal. Here’s the real story:

The real history: The Chinese Communist Party's victory in 1949 led to a rapid exodus of the approximately 20,000-25,000 Jews living in China—primarily WWII refugees in Shanghai and other cities—over the following few years, but this was not a purposeful ethnic cleansing targeted at Jews as an ethnic or religious group. Instead, the departures were driven by broad Communist policies of nationalizing private industries, devaluing currency, confiscating foreign-owned properties, and imposing restrictions on foreigners in general, which affected all non-Chinese residents and businesses regardless of background. These measures created an inhospitable environment for foreign capitalists, merchants, and refugees, prompting most to leave for destinations like Israel, Australia, the United States, and elsewhere by the early 1950s. Notably, some Jews who were sympathetic to Communism or had skills valued by the new regime chose to stay and even contributed to the early People's Republic, such as advisors to Mao Zedong, indicating no blanket anti-Jewish purge.

And then there’s this history, courtesy of The Jewish Forward, which we’ve touched on multiple times in the past: