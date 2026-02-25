Meaning In History

Clyde Griffith
29m

Hold on a minute.

Didn't Pastor Huckabee just say that god gave most of the Middle East to Jews?

WTF are they doing coveting China?

While we're at it: Psalm 137 says,

"If I forget thee o zion may my right hand be forgotten ---"

Did all those Jews who remained in Persia rather than return to Zion run around with only a left hand?

How about all the Jews who migrated to Andalusia, dozens of Italian cities, Turkey, Russia, Poland, Morocco, Iraq, Netherlands, Britain, Poland, NYC and Boca Raton, fer pete's sake -- why didn't they return to zion? Are they all Lefty-ists?

