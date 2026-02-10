Russia and China are clearly taking the Anglo-Zionist threat to Iran very seriously indeed. Patricia Marins describes some of what China is doing in the runup to what looks like war on Iran—based on Trump’s unacceptable demands on Iran.

China Intensifies Support for Iran and Could Change the Game

After sending a Type 055 destroyer and a Type 052 to the Sea of Oman region to escort the Ocean No. 1 intelligence ship, the Chinese are stepping up intelligence support to Iran.

The Ocean No. 1 is likely monitoring all movements of U.S. Navy ships and submarines and passing the information to Iran. But in an increasingly bold move, the Chinese are photographing U.S. bases and making the photos public, and this time they photographed a newly installed THAAD battery and posted the images with location data online.

Many people, including me, see this as a sign that the Chinese will not hesitate to provide full support to Iran, which appears to have turned to the Chinese after realizing that Russia’s ties with Israel were limiting the desired support.

With two modern destroyers and the Ocean No. 1 in the region providing data to Iran, there is no chance of a surprise attack, making a zero-casualty strike even more difficult for US-Israel.

Today alone, multiple Iranian facilities were hit by explosions, bringing the total to more than ten successful sabotage operations against the Iranian government in just the last ten days, including military targets.

Yes, I’m raising the hypothesis that the Chinese are giving Iran something similar to what they gave Pakistan in the last conflict with India, even though they deny it.

The Chinese support obviously goes beyond radars, which they know were easy targets last June. Those flights from China to Iran in the last two months, sometimes multiple times a day, didn’t have the capacity to carry anti-aircraft batteries, but they certainly had the capacity to carry a lot of integration equipment, including for ground BeiDou stations.

It seems to me that after Iran migrated almost its entire arsenal to BeiDou and acquired more Chinese radars, they are either already operating or planning to operate something similar to Pakistan’s Link 17.

If this happens, it would mean the Chinese are directly involved in target acquisition for the Iranians, completely preventing the kind of blackout that occurred last June.

That would be a game-changer almost impossible to overcome at this moment.

Iran’s C4ISR capabilities have received major investment in the last seven months, and China’s release of photos of U.S. bases clearly shows they intend to supply Iran with as much intelligence as possible.

The Ocean No. 1 is China’s first modern, comprehensive oceanographic research vessel, launched for deep-sea scientific exploration.

It is equipped with advanced seabed imaging and mapping systems, as well as extensive capabilities for collecting environmental data over wide ranges.

Here, I’ll put forward my own hypothesis: the ship is also capable of functioning in a way very similar to the American RC-135 aircraft.

With the sensors the Chinese have at their disposal, it can capture electronic emissions (RF, radar, communications) from nearby ships and aircraft, including COMINT (communications intelligence) and ELINT (electronic intelligence on non-communication signals).

This vessel is much more than a research platform, and the proof is that it has been sent to an area of imminent conflict, closely monitoring U.S. naval forces in the Arabian Sea.

Both the positions of the American fleet, including submarines, and their communications could be intercepted and relayed to Iran.

The first image was of the Patriots. Yeah, the Chinese also exposed the patriots online. Now this one is of the THAAD systems

Note on Chinese Naval Presence

The vessels in question are a Type 052D/L destroyer (Tangshan), a Type 054A frigate (Daqing), and a comprehensive replenishment ship (Taihu), forming the PLAN’s 48th Escort Task Group.

These ships participated in the multinational exercise in South Africa in January 2026, made a resupply stop at China’s Djibouti support base, and have since moved northward.

While their exact current position is not publicly confirmed in open sources, the trajectory places them in or heading toward the northern Indian Ocean/Sea of Oman area, precisely where the eighth edition of the Maritime Security Belt exercise is expected to occur.

Obviously, no official statement will admit that combat warships are escorting a scientific research vessel. But the task group is operating in the same general vicinity as the Ocean No. 1 (Dayang Yihao), making a protective or coordinated presence highly plausible.

A lot of people say things like:

“I didn’t see any Chinese cargo plane arriving in Iran.”

Well, you’ll only see one if they want you to. Flights from China to Iran operated by the IRGC-linked airline use converted passenger aircraft. That’s exactly why I say no Chinese air defense systems have arrived in Iran.

Others say:

“No Chinese destroyer has arrived.” A ship with 1,500 km-range anti-ship missiles only needs to be in the region, as happened when they left Djibouti.

Then some idiot chimes in:

“But they weren’t seen.” And they won’t be: they’ve been going dark since January 16, when they headed north and they are where I mentioned.

3:43 PM · Feb 10, 2026