Mark Wauck
3h

I should have included my usual caveat re Marins. She can be sharp, but is sometimes off base. For example, her comment about Russia not offering much help. This seems quite dubious. Russia and Iran have a signed defense pact. The top Iranian natsec official has been consulting in Moscow with Chinese officials.

Joe
3h

The Chinese support obviously goes beyond radars, which they know were easy targets last June.

- Have been reading more and more -- that CHINA knows

The US PRIMARY US policy goal Right Now is to contain and gain control over ALL oil shipments World Wide

whether Venezeula or Iran Iraq - Canada or Russian - trying to gain full control of all oil shipments or shipping routes in order to be able to choke China

This has become EXISTENTIAL to China - the free supply of oil and uninterupted

or Not Able To Be interrupted supply of oil

There is now No Question this is the US Goal - and Likely China will do everything in their power to stop it.

.

