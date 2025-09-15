Today has been a slow posting day, mostly because I’ve been working on a long transcript that I hope to publish tomorrow—and which I hope readers will find to be of great interest.
In the meantime, I didn’t want to lose sight of another important data point. The implications of this development will undoubtedly become more clear in coming months. It fits in with the WSJ report—which commenters here were remarking on even before the WSJ reported: That US farmers have been left holding the bag. The soybean bag. China ain’t buying from the US any more. Brazil is supplying China’s needs.
The Economist reports: "China is ditching the dollar, fast". Over 30% of China’s trade in goods & services is now done in its own currency, RMB. China settles over 50% of its total cross-border receipts (including financial flows) in yuan, up from less than 1% in 2010. Link: https://economist.com/china/2025/09/10/china-is-ditching-the-dollar-fast
After Western "sanctions were imposed on Russia in 2022, Chinese banks switched nearly all of their new overseas lending out of dollars and into yuan (previously only 15% of loans were made in yuan), thereby tripling the stock of outstanding yuan debt".
China is de-dollarizing rapidly. It now uses the renminbi (RMB or yuan) in just over half of cross-border transactions. The dollar’s share in China's bilateral trade has fallen from more than 80% to less than 50% since 2010.
Please note that there’s no talk of the yuan becoming the world’s new reserve currency—replacing the USD in that sense would involve running an international protection racket, and that’s not in the cards. Nevertheless, the way we live will be affected, and it will happen sooner than most expect. Probably including Trump. More data points from the last article, which will tell you about Anglo-Zionism’s declining leverage over China and BRICS:
US Farmer Issue
happened to have read the wall street journal on that
Tariff Retaliation: In March 2025, China slapped retaliatory tariffs on U.S. soybeans, making them uncompetitive.
U.S. farmers are bracing for one of the largest soybean harvests in history this fall, with the USDA forecasting a bumper crop of nearly 4.3 billion bushels (about 117 million metric tons) for the 2025/26 marketing year—the sixth-largest on record.
However, this abundance is turning into a nightmare as China, the world's top soybean importer and historically the biggest buyer of U.S. soybeans (accounting for around 25% of the crop),
China has placed zero orders for the new season.
last year China bought 22.9 million tons from the U.S. translating to 12.8 Billion Dollars
in missed revenue for the farmers
and the over supply ( China gone from the market) crushing prices
US Citizens will pay for it All & More
Meanwhile Goldman Sachs says US taxpayers/consumers are paying 86 % of the tariffs
. So the Government getting a windfall no doubt on the backs of the US consumer
https://x.com/unusual_whales/status/1966940192386019740
People may find this confusing: The renminbi (RMB) is the name of the currency issued by the PRC, and the yuan is the unit of the currency.
In the US, the name of the currency and the unit of currency are the same: the dollar (USD).
Currencies are traded in the foreign exchange market. In the foreign exchange ratio, the dollar has the value of 1. Under the current system, the exchange rate of a currency "floats" based on demand — unless it is pegged to another currency like the dollar at a fixed rate or is allowed to float within a range.
A reserve currency is determined by the currencies that other countries are willing to save in. The dollar is still "king," but there are other reserve currencies, that is, currencies held by central banks for payments settlement, such as the euro.