Joe
3h

US Farmer Issue

happened to have read the wall street journal on that

Tariff Retaliation: In March 2025, China slapped retaliatory tariffs on U.S. soybeans, making them uncompetitive.

U.S. farmers are bracing for one of the largest soybean harvests in history this fall, with the USDA forecasting a bumper crop of nearly 4.3 billion bushels (about 117 million metric tons) for the 2025/26 marketing year—the sixth-largest on record.

However, this abundance is turning into a nightmare as China, the world's top soybean importer and historically the biggest buyer of U.S. soybeans (accounting for around 25% of the crop),

China has placed zero orders for the new season.

last year China bought 22.9 million tons from the U.S. translating to 12.8 Billion Dollars

in missed revenue for the farmers

and the over supply ( China gone from the market) crushing prices

US Citizens will pay for it All & More

Meanwhile Goldman Sachs says US taxpayers/consumers are paying 86 % of the tariffs

. So the Government getting a windfall no doubt on the backs of the US consumer

https://x.com/unusual_whales/status/1966940192386019740

Tom Hickey
3h

People may find this confusing: The renminbi (RMB) is the name of the currency issued by the PRC, and the yuan is the unit of the currency.

In the US, the name of the currency and the unit of currency are the same: the dollar (USD).

Currencies are traded in the foreign exchange market. In the foreign exchange ratio, the dollar has the value of 1. Under the current system, the exchange rate of a currency "floats" based on demand — unless it is pegged to another currency like the dollar at a fixed rate or is allowed to float within a range.

A reserve currency is determined by the currencies that other countries are willing to save in. The dollar is still "king," but there are other reserve currencies, that is, currencies held by central banks for payments settlement, such as the euro.

