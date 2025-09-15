Today has been a slow posting day, mostly because I’ve been working on a long transcript that I hope to publish tomorrow—and which I hope readers will find to be of great interest.

In the meantime, I didn’t want to lose sight of another important data point. The implications of this development will undoubtedly become more clear in coming months. It fits in with the WSJ report—which commenters here were remarking on even before the WSJ reported: That US farmers have been left holding the bag. The soybean bag. China ain’t buying from the US any more. Brazil is supplying China’s needs.

Please note that there’s no talk of the yuan becoming the world’s new reserve currency—replacing the USD in that sense would involve running an international protection racket, and that’s not in the cards. Nevertheless, the way we live will be affected, and it will happen sooner than most expect. Probably including Trump. More data points from the last article, which will tell you about Anglo-Zionism’s declining leverage over China and BRICS: