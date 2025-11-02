We’re starting to get details on the China Deal. The short version looks like it moves pretty much everything back to where things were pre-March 4, 2025. For the time being, because certain Chinese measures are “suspended” for a year.

@RnaudBertrand ￼ I was actually wrong in my post below on the new tariffs on China after the Trump-Xi deal, because it looks like Trump lied with his “47% overall tariffs” figure. The White House factsheet that was just released confirms that the “reciprocal tariff” (i.e. meaning the “Liberation Day” tariff) applied to China is now just 10%, the lowest applicable rate that I think only Singapore and the UK benefited from to date. And when you pair this with the reduction of 10% of the so-called “fentanyl tariff”, it effectively means that China’s overall tariff rate is back to EXACTLY where things stood before Liberation Day (which I had calculated at 40.7%, see post below), which is pretty incredible when you think about it. So Trump went through all that drama just to end up right where he was in late March.

Of course, drama is what Trump is all about. From a domestic standpoint, this is probably a big win—Trump looks like the major deal maker he’s always claimed to be, even though it’s basically running in place.

Now, here’s the longer version

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter BREAKING: President Trump officially announces a “deal on economic and trade relations with China:” Chinese actions: 1. Suspend new rare earth export controls 2. Issue general licenses for exports of rare earths 3. Take “significant measures” to end flow of fentanyl to the US 4. Suspend ALL retaliatory tariffs since March 4th 5. Suspend all retaliatory non-tariff measures since March 4th 6. Purchase at least 12 million metric tons of US soybeans US actions: 1. Lower tariffs on China by 10 percentage points 2. Extend the expiration of certain Section 301 tariff exclusions until November 2026 This is a huge deal.

So, a pause of sorts. Interesting fact—the Chinese prepared for this. Duh! First the anti-China The Economist version:

Jonathan Cheng @JChengWSJ 16h The Economist: “Since early 2024, when it became clear that Donald Trump might return to the White House, officials have stockpiled fuel, food and metals…Those measures accelerated…after Mr Trump slapped high duties on Chinese goods in the spring.” China’s secret stockpiles have been a great success—so far Xi Jinping is desperate for Trump-proof access to food, fuels and metals

More measured take:

Warwick Powell | 鲍韶山 @baoshaoshan 8h￼ Here’s the spin; “Xi Jinping is desperate for Trump-proof access to food, fuels and metals.” Put another way, in the face of emergent risks & uncertainties China acted prudently to build stockpiles of key social & economic factors.

The hard reality is that the US is desperate for a China-proof source of large quantities of high quality rare earths—and unable to find one.

Taiwan:

Global Times @globaltimesnews Nov 1￼ Cheng Li-wun, new chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party of island of Taiwan took office on Saturday, claiming the party will definitely usher in a century of cross-Straits peace, local media reported.

Now, this next update on the Nexperia embroglio is very interesting. This is a huge mess that Trump created and is backfiring hard on Europe. What’s particularly significant is that China is requiring payment now in RMB.

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ 12h￼ Nexperia China will resume global supply of 6 BILLION COMPONENTS PER MONTH with 100% China sourced wafers. Contract with Nexperia China or close down industrial production. Payment in RMB only. Bye, Europe. You lose. Again. . The most dependent companies in Europe for components from frozen and sanctioned Nexperia are VW, BMW, Stellantis, Bosch, ASML, Siemens, and Airbus. Germany wasn’t deindustrialising fast enough to please the Trump administration? Substitution of alternatives will take 12-18 months. Just-in-time sourcing means production shut downs in the interim are inevitable. Nexperia was efficiently delivering more than 90 billion components a year. The scale of Netherlands sabotage of Europe is massive and likely permanent. “If Europe steals Russian sovereign reserves, while going around stealing Chinese businesses because the Americans told them to, then Europe becomes uninvestible and the euro and sterling become unusable. Not just for China and Russia, but for anybody that is not the US or under US control. Think about what that means for European prosperity.” Philip Pilkington @philippilk Nov 1￼ Is the Netherlands even a real country? It appears that its companies are controlled from Washington. The country should probably just close its parliament and its civil service can just move to DC. It makes more sense.

Arnaud Bertrand from a long post: If this resolution gets confirmed it’s ironies upon ironies: - Washington created the BIS 50% rule to decouple Chinese firms from Western supply chains. In practice, it may have just decoupled from the Dutch middleman while leaving China with more control - The Dutch justified their action by claiming it was done to prevent Nexperia moving operations to China and the result of their action seems to have caused this exact outcome - Trump suspended the BIS 50% rule after having pressured the Dutch to act on it, leaving them holding the bag for a decision made to satisfy American strategic interests that America itself has now walked back - Europe positioned itself as defending its technological sovereignty and it looks like they’ll end up losing both the company and its credibility as a sovereign actor, all the more since the resolution was negotiated between Trump and Xi in South Korea with Europe completely absent from the table

Onward to “our CHERISHED Christians.”

Pete Hegseth @PeteHegseth￼ Yes sir. The killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria — and anywhere — must end immediately. The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

Let me assure readers of two things:

I do care about persecuted Christians, wherever they happen to be; and

Trump doesn’t CHERISH Christians; to be blunt about it, he doesn’t give a shit about Christians as long as they vote for him.

To support that second contention I offer you this:

That’s Trump meeting with a certified al Qaeda/ISIS killer—formerly with a US price on his head. A killer of Christians. Then and now. That photo is from May, when Trump intoned:

“Young, attractive guy, tough guy,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after meeting al-Sharaa, who is a former al Qaeda leader. “Strong past, very strong past — fighter. He’s got a real shot at holding it together.”

Now this ISIS killer of Christians will be feted at the White House, later this month.

I’ll explain what this business about “CHERISHED Christians” in Nigeria is about, in two maps:

I’m old enough to remember the short lived Republic of Biafra, which was crushed by the US, UK, and USSR.