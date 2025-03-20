It’s all self explanatory—except for the question: What’s up with college educated white women? While the author presents this as “polar opposite political and cultural universes” between “White non-college men, …, and white college+ women”, in reality the divide is white college+ women against everyone else. In the second tweet, the author does recognize the reality of this divide.

Steve Kornacki @SteveKornacki White non-college men, a more blue collar demographic, and white college+ women, a more upscale one, have come to exist in two polar opposite political and cultural universes:

Steve Kornacki @SteveKornacki This is from my NBC News piece that looks at how this divide plays out on a variety of topics -- and how college+ white women now stand far to the left of other white voters and have helped push the Democratic Party leftward on cultural issues

Some of the comments are interesting and acute. They related to the Veep Vance post this morning in a bigger picture sort of way:

Conn Carroll @conncarroll￼ Hey Steve - Great reporting. Is there any chance you also have these numbers broken down by marriage?

Mixy Pisa @MixyPisa Resulting in the Democratic Party taking the 20% position on every 80/20 question. This is a brilliant strategy if your goal is to lose forever.

Yana @NorthCaliGurl￼ Democrats really screwed the pooch. They embraced Identity Politics & Marxism to paper over their Class Warfare, money laundering & theft of working class wages— AND they indoctrinated women to NOT tolerate correction. Now #ThePartyOfPrivilegedWomen can’t course correct #DoomLoop

Batya Ungar-Sargon @bungarsargon· Nov 10, 2024 The Democrats built an economy whose benefits go to the college educated—disproportionately women—while shipping the jobs of working-class Americans—especially men—overseas and importing a slave caste to compete here. We're staring down a devastating mating crisis.

￼Dr. Isaiah Hankel @drisaiahhankel￼ And guess who was the largest percentage by far working in federal roles as project managers, program managers, and other similar do nothing positions? Remote only of course.

N.L.R. @NaturalWay_NLR￼ Yeah, it's one of the biggest political realignments in modern history. White non-college men—once a backbone of the old Democratic coalition—have shifted heavily to the right, aligning with Trump and a more populist, nationalist message. Meanwhile, white college-educated women have become a stronghold for the left, driven by cultural liberalism, identity politics, and a belief in "expert class" governance. It's a divide not just in voting patterns but in worldview. One group is rooted in traditional values, economic pragmatism, and national pride. The other leans into elite-approved narratives, social activism, and globalist policies. It’s no wonder they see each other as living in completely different realities.

Here’s a graph that explains how college+ women have such a high opinion of a guy best known for playing piano with his penis:

So I guess Trump’s game plan is to use this overwhelming advantage to … bomb the shit out of faraway countries?