It’s all self explanatory—except for the question: What’s up with college educated white women? While the author presents this as “polar opposite political and cultural universes” between “White non-college men, …, and white college+ women”, in reality the divide is white college+ women against everyone else. In the second tweet, the author does recognize the reality of this divide.
White non-college men, a more blue collar demographic, and white college+ women, a more upscale one, have come to exist in two polar opposite political and cultural universes:
This is from my NBC News piece that looks at how this divide plays out on a variety of topics -- and how college+ white women now stand far to the left of other white voters and have helped push the Democratic Party leftward on cultural issues
Steve Kornacki: White men, white women and the gap within the gender gap
Some of the comments are interesting and acute. They related to the Veep Vance post this morning in a bigger picture sort of way:
Conn Carroll @conncarroll￼
Hey Steve - Great reporting. Is there any chance you also have these numbers broken down by marriage?
Mixy Pisa @MixyPisa
Resulting in the Democratic Party taking the 20% position on every 80/20 question.
This is a brilliant strategy if your goal is to lose forever.
Yana @NorthCaliGurl￼
Democrats really screwed the pooch. They embraced Identity Politics & Marxism to paper over their Class Warfare, money laundering & theft of working class wages— AND they indoctrinated women to NOT tolerate correction.
Now #ThePartyOfPrivilegedWomen can’t course correct #DoomLoop
Batya Ungar-Sargon @bungarsargon·
Nov 10, 2024
The Democrats built an economy whose benefits go to the college educated—disproportionately women—while shipping the jobs of working-class Americans—especially men—overseas and importing a slave caste to compete here. We're staring down a devastating mating crisis.
￼Dr. Isaiah Hankel @drisaiahhankel￼
And guess who was the largest percentage by far working in federal roles as project managers, program managers, and other similar do nothing positions? Remote only of course.
N.L.R. @NaturalWay_NLR￼
Yeah, it's one of the biggest political realignments in modern history. White non-college men—once a backbone of the old Democratic coalition—have shifted heavily to the right, aligning with Trump and a more populist, nationalist message. Meanwhile, white college-educated women have become a stronghold for the left, driven by cultural liberalism, identity politics, and a belief in "expert class" governance.
It's a divide not just in voting patterns but in worldview. One group is rooted in traditional values, economic pragmatism, and national pride. The other leans into elite-approved narratives, social activism, and globalist policies. It’s no wonder they see each other as living in completely different realities.
Here’s a graph that explains how college+ women have such a high opinion of a guy best known for playing piano with his penis:
So I guess Trump’s game plan is to use this overwhelming advantage to … bomb the shit out of faraway countries?
Michael Tracey @mtracey￼
Trump DOJ official [Leo Terrell, Black male, interviewed by Hugh Hewitt] proclaims federal law enforcement power is being marshaled to "eradicate anti-Semitism in this country." Kind of like when liberals claim they can eradicate "racism" or "bigotry," but even dumber, and connected with suppressing criticism of US foreign policy
1:34 PM · Mar 20, 2025
·
Well, I sure wish I knew. I am a college-educated white woman and I have been lonely in my female-to-female relationships ever since 2016. It is like everyone has lost her mind. I relate so much better to men and women with no degree, but I really miss having women I align with.
Obviously, we exist. But I'd be interested if this were broken down not just by education/sex, but location -- like city. I live in a liberal city in a liberal state. Of course it would be like that, here.
No degree doesn't mean lack of depth or intelligence, and having multiple degrees does not mean a person is more aware of what's going on, clearly. It is sad that the more educated a person is, apparently, the more susceptible to brainwashing.
OK, but we do all know that women tend to flock together and tend to care a lot about being accepted by the group -- more so than men, generally speaking. So, this insanity is sadly self-reinforced by the group.