Yesterday we discussed the concept of America as the 8th Front in the war for Jewish Supremacy in the Middle East: America: Israel's 8th Front. The idea, advanced by Netanyahu, is that the movement for Jewish Supremacy requires control over America because Israel cannot accomplish this goal on its own—only the unquestioning support of a sort of superpower golem will suffice:

Orthodox Zionist doctrine holds that Israel can only be safe if Jews dominate the Middle East to the extent that everyone else is afraid to voice any criticism of being dominated. That’s also known as the “bomb the sh*t out of them until they’re afraid to make a peep” doctrine.That’s a tough one, though, because Jews are a small minority in the Middle East and, as recent events have made painfully clear, Israel is pretty much powerless without American support on a previously unimagined scale—a scale has to be hidden from the American people. To maintain this state of affairs that means that Jewish Supremacists must dominate America, to keep the flow of weapons and munitions and intel flowing. Previously this happy—for Jewish Supremacists—arrangement was maintained by buying off American politicians. However, with the rise of alternative media as the main source of news for Americans—as opposed to the Jewish dominated MSM—Americans have been gaining access to the truth about Israel and even about America. That’s an alarming development for Jewish Supremacists. Something had to be done, but what? Max Blumenthal frames the issue and provides the answer: Max Blumenthal: [What Zionists] face is a political tsunami in the United States, and they have no way of holding it back. And that's why, in the wake of Kirk's death, and in the days before his death, some of these Zionist Money Men have started a full on takeover campaign of the US Media, which we can talk about. It's like a full court press in the United States. Netanyahu had been waging a Seven Front War in the region, and now the United States has become the 8th Front. And they wanna prevent anyone from being able to express themselves anywhere in the digital online ecosystem by just buying it all.

In addition to Blumenthal’s work, we used the JPost and other sources to briefly chronicle the takeover of American media by Jewish Nationalists with the object of stopping the flow of truth to Americans:

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron Sep 22￼ BREAKING: Israel reveals the 6 Jewish American billionaires who've 'quietly become the backbone of Israel's wartime funding' One of them is Larry Ellison, the man who just bought TikTok, to brainwash young Americans.

These men are prominent among those who own Trump.

Today Blumenthal has a new blockbuster article, which clearly suggests—in the terms we’ve sketched out above—that Charlie Kirk found himself on the 8th Front, the war for control over information in America.

Top pro-Israel TPUSA donor terminated support for Kirk in days before death, sources say ￼MAX BLUMENTHAL·SEPTEMBER 22, 2025 Ultra-Zionist billionaire Robert Shillman was one of Charlie Kirk’s most committed donors. But as Kirk fell under attack for his increasingly critical Israel views during his final weeks, sources say Shillman ended funding for TPUSA. As his campus tour approached, Kirk was subjected to an “almost daily” lobbying campaign from Netanyahu’s allies.

The intent of the article is to chronicle the enormous pressure that Kirk found himself under from Jewish Nationalists in the weeks and even days before his assassination. At the same, we get a glimpse of the close ties of Shillman (as well as key Trump donor Bill Ackman) support organizations and individuals to Trump 2.0:

Shillman has also invested substantially in the career of Laura Loomer, a former Rebel Media personality and fanatically anti-Palestinian provocateur who enjoys direct access to Trump and members of his inner circle, shaping personnel and policy decisions while lashing out at insufficiently pro-Israel staffers. Weeks before the TPUSA founder’s killing, Loomer blasted Kirk for his inconsistent support for Israel. She was especially piqued by Kirk’s platforming of Tucker Carlson, whom she branded “an uppity Waspy snob” who serves as a “mouthpiece for Iran and Qatar.” “Charlie speaks out of both sides of his mouth… [his] messaging is all over the place and some of us just want to know where he stands,” Loomer tweeted on July 12, 2025. She went on to call Kirk “a political opportunist” and a “charlatan” who “stab[bed] Trump in the back” by hosting Dave Smith, an anti-Zionist podcaster and comedian, at a TPUSA summit.

It turns out that Kirk had taken millions—many millions—of dollars from Jewish Nationalists who were counting on Kirk continuing to be a pawn in their game. In their view—as expressed by Loomer—Kirk turned out to be a backstabber. How he thought that he could be an independent actor in this is anyone’s guess.

Read it all, but I want to also recommend Simplicius the Thinker’s piece today, which is related. To understand what Simplicius is saying you have to go back to one of the consistent themes at MIH, which is that everything in this war on the world is connected: the same people who are the drivers of the war on Russia and China are also the drivers of war for Jewish Supremacy in the Middle East. Simplicius is, in effect and in the current circumstances, that America is being prepped for major global events. Sadly, we have a president who appears to have surrendered control:

Robert Kagan Foresees Critical Geopolitical Juncture Neocon godfather Robert Kagan has written a new column for the Atlantic—and his decrees on the Ukraine war usually presage a critical time, for which he is summoned to rustle up urgent support. Most know Kagan as the husband of Victoria Nuland and co-founder of the seminal Project for a New American Century which has been credited with laying the blueprints for America’s disastrous Middle Eastern entanglements in the post-9/11 era.

The Kagans are normally viewed as Russia hawks but, as Simplicius assures us, they are key drivers for the movement for Jewish Supremacy in the Middle East, as well. They have resurfaced at a critical moment in America’s history. Simplicius focuses on the ostensible Kagan focus—the war on Russia—but, overall, he stresses the sheer nihilism of the Kagans and their fellow travelers:

This passage is remarkable because it demonstrates the sheer lawlessness and amorality of the theoretical framework under which Kagan’s world view operates. There is a kind of coldblooded aloofness to the horrors of war and mass extinction which finds comfort in his soul. ... …, as if the whole world is merely some kind of abstract boardgame for him, where flying nukes and radioactive exclusion zones are a commonplace or necessary evil, rather than a horrifying possibility to be spoken of in bated whispers and avoided at all costs. A person who comfortably operates in such a morally gray locus is dangerous: and it is precisely why this article is a fascinating glimpse inside the minds of the architects of the Ukrainian conflict itself, and many others like it, who all share Kagan’s unique pathologies.

Simplicius concludes:

No, Kagan and his ilk are instead apex predators operating within the government’s dusky penumbra, where the boundaries of sanity and legality are conveniently blurred beyond recognition, and where only the echoes of rootless nihilism serve as guiding signposts. They of course always find outlet in places like the Atlantic, run by another Iraq war-neocon in Jeffrey Goldberg. The clan serves its own.

The question that many are asking now is whether Charlie Kirk found himself on the frontlines of the 8th Front. Would the type of nihilist mindset that Simplicius describes—and which connects to the people Blumenthal describes—even blink at the notion of removing a danger to their agenda?

Those types of questions arise repeatedly in reporting on the Kirk assassination. I have two recommendations for today. The first is one that several readers sent to me:

and the second is one that I found:

Both are about an hour long and overlap in significant respects, yet they also have unique insights. Two aspects that caught my attention—among many:

First, audio experts are estimating that the shot came from a distance probably no greater than 90 ft. Among other things, this data puts paid to the notion of a frontal shot—for those who were still clinging to that story against all evidence. Readers may recall that my WAG was that the shot came from a shorter range than we were being told. Basically, the longer range was required because the high velocity of a .30-06 (or a 5.56) round required a longer range to account for the flight time of the bullet. Once the claim that a .30-06 was used, a shorter range is a possibility, depending on a lower velocity. Conceivably this would put my WAG of a subsonic 5.7 round in play—I’m only guessing at this as one possibility that might fit the evidence better.

Second, we have now learned that crucial footage of the figure on the rooftop was suppressed—which would have shown a shooter on the rooftop if there had been one.

Third, the whole narrative of the rifle—its disassembly and reassembly—appears to have conclusively collapsed. Nobody accepts the .30-06 narrative—at least not anyone who knows anything about these matters.

Fourth, with the narrative of a lone wolf nutjob as the perp being called into question, disturbing options are presented. It is increasingly difficult to discount that this was a highly professional hit.

Lastly, it turns out that the university—to which Robinson had had a full ride scholarship—was a major CIA recruiting ground.