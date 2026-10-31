Meaning In History

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Analitykiem's avatar
Analitykiem
6h

We follow Polish events. The dream was to buy a house outside of Warsaw and maybe a fat inside the city. Florida would have a place for 2 -3 months of winter. The granddaughter was to attend university there. The war stopped that.

In brief MP Donald Tusk is 100% a globalist and (2) an extreme opportunist. He's sort of like DT regarding deals, but with more marbles. When he was Saint Merkel's sidekick in Berlin together they brought in 1.6 million incompatibles to Deutschland. It would be politically incorrect to refer to the problems occurring after that. Suffice to say it was not the wisest of moves.

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When returning to Poland he won the PM slot. Tusk then assisted his German buddies. But, how? Through friendship and brotherhood dealings? Nie, net, No.

Niemcy (Germans) couldn't handle some of the noted incompatibles. Thus, during nights nearly a million were brought into Poland. What was extremely interesting was that when the first batch came in, the very next day some of the youth were jumping on the roofs of new cars in a dealership. That had never happened in the history of the country. I think it's on YT, but can't recall.

Lastly, Prez, Nawrocki believes that Euros should be able to retain their heritage, customs, take care of their own before assisting others, etc. In other words, he's the exact opposite of Donald Tusk. Regarding character, ideology, and scruples, Donald Tusk could be a twin to Uncle Joe Biden. He has the same qualities as Biden W/O the dementia and Autopen.

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Aocm🇨🇦🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Aocm🇨🇦🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️
6h

WWIII started some time ago

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