This important story doesn’t appear to be receiving a lot of attention. The Polish constitutional system is very confusing for Americans, with both a president and a prime minister—currently from sharply opposed parties, in a sharply divided country. There has long been a dispute for control over the Constitutional Court, with the president blocking moves by ueber—Euro favorite Tusk, who is the PM. Yesterday President Nawrocki left Poland for a trip to Senegal (yeah, go figure) and Tusk moved to take control of the court—including sending police to seize control of the court building. Nawrocki quickly returned and has apparently forced his way, physically, into the court building. Zerohedge has an account of all this:

Polish President Seen Physically Pushing Way Into Top Court Amid Pro-EU Tusk’s ‘Judicial Coup’ Tyler Durden 10/31/26 8:49 AM Polish President Seen Physically Pushing Way Into Top Court Amid Pro-EU Tusk’s ‘Judicial Coup’ It is approaching 24 hours since Poland was dramatically plunged into a Constitutional crisis. Starting Friday night, Prime Minister Donald Tusk staged a forced takeover of one of the country’s top courts, prompting Polish President Karol Nawrocki to abrubtly turn back his plane which was ‌en route to Africa for a scheduled state visit. “At a moment like this, the President must be in Poland. I am ‌cutting short ⁠my flight to Senegal. I am returning,” he wrote on ⁠X. The globe’s attention then turned to Warsaw and site of the Constitutional ‌Tribunal, where police had surrounded it, and prevented the independent body’s leaders from entering its grounds. via Associated Press

For the moment there appears to be a standoff:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 6h 🇵🇱 JUST IN: President Karol Nawrocki has released an official statement on last night’s events at the Constitutional Court “Last night, the constitutional order of the Republic of Poland was violated and a constitutional state body was taken over by force.” Key points: 🔸Supreme Court First President Zbigniew Kapiński also does not recognize as legal the actions of “persons usurping power” at the court. 🔸Nawrocki calls for the restoration of the legal order and for the “coercive forces sent there by the government” to leave the court premises. 🔸He says he got the court’s “lawfully serving Vice-President,” Judge Bartłomiej Sochański, back into the building. 🔸Citing “the threat to the internal security of the Republic of Poland,” he is convening urgent consultations today with representatives of the parliamentary parties to stabilize the situation. He also thanked everyone standing outside the court “in defence of the Constitution of the Republic of Poland.”

Here’s PP’s take, who has been following the EU offensive to dominate Central Europe in preparation for their war on Russia:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 7h￼ The collapse of liberalism into intellectual bankruptcy. The project is now just a raw power game with no real ideology similar to the KGB guys who attempted the coup on Yeltsin in 1991.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 3h POLAND, EXPLAINED (for people who don’t care about Polish politics) In one night, Poland managed to have: A president turning his plane around halfway to Africa

An “emergency” court order that was written the night before

A locksmith hired to break into the Constitutional Court

The head of state climbing over a wall to get in

A Foreign Minister in Atlanta whose main concern was a selfie with Lavrov

Nevertheless, Poland is geostrategically important in the current state of global turmoil. My question—and I don’t follow Polish politics except when it intrudes on the world stage in times of crisis—is: Can the Tusk coalition survive this ham handed coup attempt? Is Poland on the brink of civic chaos and will the armed forces get involved?