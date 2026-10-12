Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
Oct 12

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape·

2h￼

~20 more US refueling tankers flowed toward the Middle East in 4 days.

The last time that happened, America struck Iran days later.

Tehran knows it. So do Riyadh, Islamabad, Jerusalem and Sanaa.

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Mark Wauck
Oct 12

Hilarious:

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/HUY_KzbaMAAUf5r?format=jpg&name=large

https://x.com/HatimsShorts/status/2109249277243334813/video/1

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