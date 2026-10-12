It’s so typical of Trump’s mentality that he thought he could use his surrender to Iran via the Memorandum of Understanding simply as a device to stop the onslaught of Iran’s ballistic missiles against Anglo-Zionist bases in the region—but then continue the war by other means in violation of the MOU. Iran takes a very different view. Iran is holding Trump’s feet to the fire, requiring that he honor his word, a concept that is totally foreign to Trump’s mentality. This has led to an impasse that Iran is using to its advantage and against Trump’s domestic political interests. Trump is desperate to achieve some relief from the energy crisis that has driven his political prospects into the dumpster. Iran refuses to accommodate Trump in this regard, and Trump’s resort to gaslighting the American public is likely to fall flat in the face of the reality of energy prices.

This morning we learn that Trump is still attempting some halfway accommodation, but Iran is rejecting that game:

He adds that Iran told the US “if you do not implement all these conditions , neither will the Strait of Hormuz open to you, nor will there be any negotiations,” and that Trump has now accepted some of them.

I assume, although I don’t know for a certainty, that Trump is balking at the really substantive conditions that were contained in the MOU that he signed—those regarding the ending of sanctions and the return of Iranian assets.

Yesterday, Prof Marandi addressed some of this. I’ve excerpted the relevant parts, which come at the beginning of the video. Later he gets into matters relating to the US withdrawal from Iraq and the Saudi - Yemen war:

Seyed M. Marandi: US-Iran War Inevitable: Kuwait and Bahrain May Fall

Diesen: The war between Iran and the United States—Do you see any possibility of reaching an agreement or do you think simply war is coming?

Marandi: The Iranians have, as we all know, stated that they will continue to demand the United States abide by the MOU that Trump agreed upon and that he signed in public. Nothing less will be acceptable. The Americans have been doing everything possible to escape the MOU. But I think it’s beginning to dawn upon them that they cannot defeat Iran--whether through barbaric starvation sanctions or through barbaric air strikes or the threat to wipe out the nation. I think that, since Trump is incapable of using an off-ramp, we’re going to have to go back to war. And the Iranians are preparing themselves for a very heavy and severe exchange with US forces and quite possibly Israeli forces.

Diesen: Do you see this being something the Israelis would join right away or just come in later?

Marandi: Here the belief is that war is almost inevitable and the Iranians are going to keep the pressure on the United States until it gets results. The United States either will have to change course or the United States is going to have to go to war. The Iranians are in control of the Straight of Hormuz. I think that’s becoming increasingly clear. For a while, the Americans were claiming that they’ve opened the strait, which was never the case. The Iranians have always allowed a certain amount of oil to get through. We’re now hearing from mainstream media that they’re claiming Iran is taking money from and fees from the ships that go through the strait and that’s something that we were speculating on a long time ago. On the other hand, the Iranians during President Pezeshkian’s trip to New York decreased the pressure in the strait because they did not want escalation at a time when the president was going to New York or at a time when President Xi was going to Washington, because the two countries—Iran and China—had coordinated their positions. So Iran didn’t want to rock the boat during those two weeks. So during those two weeks the amount of oil that would get through was roughly 11 million barrels or so a day.

But now the Iranians are hitting ships far away from the Strait of Hormuz. I’ve always been saying that Iran can stop the flow of oil through multiple means. If Iran wants to stop ships from going through, they can hit them anywhere. So when Iran hit a ship off the coast of Qatar, that showed how far Iranian missiles can go and strike ships. It’s not difficult for Iran. So anywhere in the Persian Gulf region or in the Gulf of Oman is easy for Iran to take out ships and Iran is now sending that message. And it should have been clear all along, but for whatever reasons the Americans tried to convince others that it was otherwise. And of course, Western media will always follow what the government says on these issues. So, if push comes to shove, if there’s an attack on Iran’s infrastructure, then I think Saudi infrastructure, Qatari infrastructure, Emirati and Kuwaiti infrastructure, that’ll be destroyed.

The Iranians will continue to keep up the pressure and that, I think, will force the United States to attack because the United States will have no choice. Either continue with the status quo and the US economy just goes further downhill and the United States accepts the economic catastrophe, or the United States accepts the MOU--which I don’t see happening, for the time being at least, or the United States wages war. So the general belief here is that ultimately the United States will move towards an assault on Iran. It could be with or without the Israeli regime. Either way, the Iranians are prepared. Iran is refraining from striking the Israeli regime because they want the internal dynamics in the [Israeli] regime to play itself out. The tensions that exist in Israel are leading to a situation where some believe that there could be civil war in Israel. And so Iran does not want to block the way for the different factions in Israel to strike at one another.

I don’t think that Trump should be taken seriously when he says that there will be no strikes until the midterm. Nor should he be taken seriously if he says strikes will be carried out before the midterms. Nothing that [Trump] says is worth a government to use in order to prepare itself. The only thing that’s important for Iran is what’s happening on the ground. US forces are in place and the United States is using all the countries in the region as platforms. Refueling jets are all over the Persian Gulf region and the United States could swiftly move to attack Iran. The Iranians believe that at any time an attack could begin on the country. What Trump wanted of course was to have the next four weeks quiet so that he could perhaps have a better chance at the midterms. I don’t think that necessarily is going to work. The polls are getting very bad. And so perhaps Trump’s policy could be to carry out strikes and then he could declare victory right before the midterms or on election day or something like that. But I’ve spoken to people with knowledge about Iran’s plans. I don’t know Iran’s plans, but I’ve been told that this time around Iran is going to hit very hard. Iran is going to teach Trump and Netanyahu and the Trump regime a lesson. And this probably going to be the most decisive moment or the decisive chapter in the confrontation.

So the global economic crisis will get far worse and Iran will strike back very hard. Anything that the United States does, any scenario that I can think of, is going to have a very deadly response. So I do not see a scenario where Trump emerges with anything but failure.