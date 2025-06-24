I always say I’m gonna keep it brief, and then somehow …
Veteran military reporter E. J. Magnier puts it well—and I just listened to Chas Freeman saying the same thing: How can you enforce a ceasefire that has no published terms?
No ceasefire can hold: Israel is prepared to bomb Iran that is prepared to bomb Israel.
Iran accepted a ceasefire without any formal agreement or defined terms—merely a temporarily cessation of hostilities, with no conditions, no limitations, and no commitments on either side.
Meanwhile, Trump is engaging in his usual tiresome theater, as if he’s simply a disinterested bystander.
Caitlin Johnstone @caitoz
15h￼
This is like an arsonist congratulating himself for extinguishing a house fire he started.
Or, as Trump put it to the WSJ:
Trump knows, just as the rest of the world knows, that Israel never holds to ceasefires. And so PP explains:
Anyone trying to “predict” this isn’t going to get very far. All you can is track it and project scenarios. It’s a pity we have to do this but its incredibly important.
So the important points of reference are the political situations in Israel and in Iran. The obvious dynamic in Israel is that Netanyahu needs a constant state of war to stay out of jail. The question is, how long can this continue, politically? We don’t know, because Israel isn’t a normal country and Netanyahu is supported by the powerful Jewish Nationalists in America. Trump’s pathetic claim that Israel doesn’t know WTF it’s doing would be laughable if this weren’t so serious—Israel knows EXACTLY what it’s doing as it serially violates ceasefires and creates situations that lead toward involving the US in wars that serve no American interests—only Jewish Nationalist interests.
In Iran, well, I can’t pretend to have unique insights into Iranian politics. However, this morning I saw a tweet discussing an article in the ueber Neocon The Economist, of all places. IMO, most of the article as quoted in the tweet is disposable Neocon rhetoric, but the last line does, I think, get to the heart of the matter. The double USreal betrayal of negotiations has had the effect of discrediting the “pro-Western” elements in Iran—whatever “pro-Western” actually means within Iranian politics. After all, “the West” means many things, including to Westerners. The question to ask is: Who benefits from the humiliation of an Iranian government that sought negotiation with the USreal, if the result is the empowerment of hardline nationalists who will oppose continuing Trump’s phony negotiations? The answer is obvious: Those who benefit will be the Jewish Nationalists and their co-optees, who will point to the hardened Iranian stance as a reason for a renewed war—this time with full, direct US involvement. That will be the goal. Russia, China, Iran—I think they all understand this dynamic.
The Economist: IRGC hardliners have already de facto seized power in Iran in outrage over perceived weak leadership of clerical elites. One thing that is certain is that the pro-Western negotiation factions have been repeatedly humiliated. https://economist.com/middle-east-and-africa/2025/06/23/fierce-hardliners-are-grabbing-power-in-iran…
Dangerous times. Given that Israel failed on every front except leading the world toward ever more war, any ceasefire must be extremely unstable:
Sina Toossi @SinaToossi
15h￼
From the outset, Israel’s aims were unmistakable:
1) torpedo U.S.-Iran diplomacy;
2) drag Washington into conflict;
3) take out Iran’s nuclear and missile programs;
4) trigger regime change.
If the ceasefire Trump just announced holds—and is paired with serious U.S.-Iran diplomacy—it would mark a strategic defeat for Israel in launching this war.
Netanyahu took his shot. A desperate Hail Mary. And none of it has worked up until now.
Fordow was evacuated. The site may very well be intact.
And in any case, Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and advanced centrifuges are now hidden, with a stronger covert breakout ability than ever.
The Iranian public has rallied in defense of the country and against foreign aggression.
If the government channels this unity into a new social contract, it could be transformative. If not, the old polarization may return.
Meanwhile, Iran has hit Israel hard over these 12 days: Tel Aviv, Haifa, the north, south, and other cities have seen major destruction. Military and intelligence sites damaged. Energy and research infrastructure hit.
Israel’s vaunted air defenses failed the test. Its reliance on the U.S. has never been clearer.
Netanyahu saw the costs of a war of attrition and blinked.
But for Iran, can any ceasefire be trusted?
Unless it’s tied to credible U.S. diplomacy—not maximalist demands—and unless Israel halts covert attacks and assassinations and continued airstrikes (a la Lebanon and Syria), this truce will likely collapse.
Trump helped create this mess by enabling Netanyahu.
If he truly wants to stop the region from being “destroyed,” as he just said, he’ll have to restrain Netanyahu and force a ceasefire in Gaza too.
Lasting peace is impossible until Netanyahu and his war-first approach is gone for good.
Personally, I don’t see Trump as strong enough to do this.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Your last line sums it up, Mark: Trump doesn't have the cojones to do what needs to be done: kick out the Zionists from any positions of influence. This is a fight to the finish and the Zionists need to be destroyed.
This morning, I read Karl Denninger‘s column in the Market Ticker: https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=253520
As usual, he made some good points, but the most interesting point he made was about the fact that Iran has a great deal of nuclear waste that can be used to make a dirty bomb and put on a missile. That would be just as bad or worse than having a nuclear bomb so what was accomplished with the attack on Saturday, absolutely nothing.
And as other sources I have looked at. I’ve said there were no terms in the so-called cease-fire. How was this even supposedly negotiated? When I went to bed at midnight last night, the last news report I saw indicated that Iran was not a party to any kind of cease-fire and had rejected it. Now, sometime during the night, the foreign minister came out and said that they would accept it.
Now, sometime early this morning, Israel states that Iran fired two missiles and into northern Israel someplace. Now we have seen Israel perform and pull off numerous false flag operations. I have to wonder if this was one of them to make it look like he violated the cease-fire when it was actually Israel that did so.
At this point, I do not believe one thing coming out of Trump’s mouth. I do not believe anything coming out of the administration. I find all of these politicians and news media, particularly on Fox News, utterly Ludacris and embarrassing in their rah rah jubilation of Donald Trump. There was even one person on Fox News, who said instead of 34 felonies he should get 34 Nobel prizes for peace. Absolutely asinine!
I am absolutely amazed at the people out there that called themselves ultra Maga that are drinking the Kool-Aid by the gallons instead of doing any cognitive rational deductive thinking .
I don’t think anything is over by longshot. I think everything is fragile, and only needs another spark to set off another round of attacks.
Frankly, I am wondering why Iran just doesn’t pull the trigger and fire 500 missiles or more at Israel and be done with it . What would the United States do then?
Trump’s actions remind me of the schoolyard bully who doesn’t know when to quit and will not grow up . He has a gross immaturity level that is unbelievable for a man in the position he is in. He acts like a child when he puts out these absurd things on Truth Social. The people around him in responsible positions are no better.
I haven’t had cable since 2017 and I certainly don’t miss it or Fox News. Found I can get better information and opinions with the new media on YouTube or even X.
All I can say is God help us all because I don’t know where we’re going to end up.