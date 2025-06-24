Meaning In History

Your last line sums it up, Mark: Trump doesn't have the cojones to do what needs to be done: kick out the Zionists from any positions of influence. This is a fight to the finish and the Zionists need to be destroyed.

This morning, I read Karl Denninger‘s column in the Market Ticker: https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=253520

As usual, he made some good points, but the most interesting point he made was about the fact that Iran has a great deal of nuclear waste that can be used to make a dirty bomb and put on a missile. That would be just as bad or worse than having a nuclear bomb so what was accomplished with the attack on Saturday, absolutely nothing.

And as other sources I have looked at. I’ve said there were no terms in the so-called cease-fire. How was this even supposedly negotiated? When I went to bed at midnight last night, the last news report I saw indicated that Iran was not a party to any kind of cease-fire and had rejected it. Now, sometime during the night, the foreign minister came out and said that they would accept it.

Now, sometime early this morning, Israel states that Iran fired two missiles and into northern Israel someplace. Now we have seen Israel perform and pull off numerous false flag operations. I have to wonder if this was one of them to make it look like he violated the cease-fire when it was actually Israel that did so.

At this point, I do not believe one thing coming out of Trump’s mouth. I do not believe anything coming out of the administration. I find all of these politicians and news media, particularly on Fox News, utterly Ludacris and embarrassing in their rah rah jubilation of Donald Trump. There was even one person on Fox News, who said instead of 34 felonies he should get 34 Nobel prizes for peace. Absolutely asinine!

I am absolutely amazed at the people out there that called themselves ultra Maga that are drinking the Kool-Aid by the gallons instead of doing any cognitive rational deductive thinking .

I don’t think anything is over by longshot. I think everything is fragile, and only needs another spark to set off another round of attacks.

Frankly, I am wondering why Iran just doesn’t pull the trigger and fire 500 missiles or more at Israel and be done with it . What would the United States do then?

Trump’s actions remind me of the schoolyard bully who doesn’t know when to quit and will not grow up . He has a gross immaturity level that is unbelievable for a man in the position he is in. He acts like a child when he puts out these absurd things on Truth Social. The people around him in responsible positions are no better.

I haven’t had cable since 2017 and I certainly don’t miss it or Fox News. Found I can get better information and opinions with the new media on YouTube or even X.

All I can say is God help us all because I don’t know where we’re going to end up.

