Veteran military reporter E. J. Magnier puts it well—and I just listened to Chas Freeman saying the same thing: How can you enforce a ceasefire that has no published terms?

No ceasefire can hold: Israel is prepared to bomb Iran that is prepared to bomb Israel. Iran accepted a ceasefire without any formal agreement or defined terms—merely a temporarily cessation of hostilities, with no conditions, no limitations, and no commitments on either side.

Meanwhile, Trump is engaging in his usual tiresome theater, as if he’s simply a disinterested bystander.

Caitlin Johnstone @caitoz 15h￼ This is like an arsonist congratulating himself for extinguishing a house fire he started.

Or, as Trump put it to the WSJ:

Trump knows, just as the rest of the world knows, that Israel never holds to ceasefires. And so PP explains:

Anyone trying to “predict” this isn’t going to get very far. All you can is track it and project scenarios. It’s a pity we have to do this but its incredibly important.

So the important points of reference are the political situations in Israel and in Iran. The obvious dynamic in Israel is that Netanyahu needs a constant state of war to stay out of jail. The question is, how long can this continue, politically? We don’t know, because Israel isn’t a normal country and Netanyahu is supported by the powerful Jewish Nationalists in America. Trump’s pathetic claim that Israel doesn’t know WTF it’s doing would be laughable if this weren’t so serious—Israel knows EXACTLY what it’s doing as it serially violates ceasefires and creates situations that lead toward involving the US in wars that serve no American interests—only Jewish Nationalist interests.

In Iran, well, I can’t pretend to have unique insights into Iranian politics. However, this morning I saw a tweet discussing an article in the ueber Neocon The Economist, of all places. IMO, most of the article as quoted in the tweet is disposable Neocon rhetoric, but the last line does, I think, get to the heart of the matter. The double USreal betrayal of negotiations has had the effect of discrediting the “pro-Western” elements in Iran—whatever “pro-Western” actually means within Iranian politics. After all, “the West” means many things, including to Westerners. The question to ask is: Who benefits from the humiliation of an Iranian government that sought negotiation with the USreal, if the result is the empowerment of hardline nationalists who will oppose continuing Trump’s phony negotiations? The answer is obvious: Those who benefit will be the Jewish Nationalists and their co-optees, who will point to the hardened Iranian stance as a reason for a renewed war—this time with full, direct US involvement. That will be the goal. Russia, China, Iran—I think they all understand this dynamic.

Murtaza Hussain @MazMHussain The Economist: IRGC hardliners have already de facto seized power in Iran in outrage over perceived weak leadership of clerical elites. One thing that is certain is that the pro-Western negotiation factions have been repeatedly humiliated. https://economist.com/middle-east-and-africa/2025/06/23/fierce-hardliners-are-grabbing-power-in-iran…

Dangerous times. Given that Israel failed on every front except leading the world toward ever more war, any ceasefire must be extremely unstable:

Sina Toossi @SinaToossi 15h￼ From the outset, Israel’s aims were unmistakable: 1) torpedo U.S.-Iran diplomacy; 2) drag Washington into conflict; 3) take out Iran’s nuclear and missile programs; 4) trigger regime change. If the ceasefire Trump just announced holds—and is paired with serious U.S.-Iran diplomacy—it would mark a strategic defeat for Israel in launching this war. Netanyahu took his shot. A desperate Hail Mary. And none of it has worked up until now. Fordow was evacuated. The site may very well be intact. And in any case, Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and advanced centrifuges are now hidden, with a stronger covert breakout ability than ever. The Iranian public has rallied in defense of the country and against foreign aggression. If the government channels this unity into a new social contract, it could be transformative. If not, the old polarization may return. Meanwhile, Iran has hit Israel hard over these 12 days: Tel Aviv, Haifa, the north, south, and other cities have seen major destruction. Military and intelligence sites damaged. Energy and research infrastructure hit. Israel’s vaunted air defenses failed the test. Its reliance on the U.S. has never been clearer. Netanyahu saw the costs of a war of attrition and blinked. But for Iran, can any ceasefire be trusted? Unless it’s tied to credible U.S. diplomacy—not maximalist demands—and unless Israel halts covert attacks and assassinations and continued airstrikes (a la Lebanon and Syria), this truce will likely collapse. Trump helped create this mess by enabling Netanyahu. If he truly wants to stop the region from being “destroyed,” as he just said, he’ll have to restrain Netanyahu and force a ceasefire in Gaza too. Lasting peace is impossible until Netanyahu and his war-first approach is gone for good.

Personally, I don’t see Trump as strong enough to do this.