Manul
5h

"Trump has utterly destroyed any remaining moral authority that America might have possessed. What world leader—looking at you, Putin and Xi—could possibly believe anything that Trump may say in the future. He has unmasked himself to the world as a rank liar—does he even understand that? "

How do we acknowledge that, in fact, the left was right about Trump? He is a liar and a deceiver. He pretended to want peace while actively preparing for war. What do Gabbard and others think? If they don't resign in protest then all they really care about is their power.

Marvin Gardens2
6h

"Trump has utterly destroyed any remaining moral authority that America might have possessed."

He can stop beating it, it's quite dead

