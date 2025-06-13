Starting shortly, I’ll be AFK for the afternoon.

Last night I quoted Armchair Warlord’s caveat that we need to expect a lot of disinformation and misinformation in the coming days. I was listening to CBS News at lunch and got a perfect example.

The tops story was, “Netanyahu says Israel has destroyed Iran’s biggest enrichment plant.” That announcement was immediately followed by a pivot to more reliable sources. US NatSec sources were quoted as saying they had seen “no significant damage.” The IAEA was quoted saying that they had detected “no release of radiation.”

MoA explains what’s going, as we and others have noted. First I’ll repeat: air launched missiles are nothing to sneeze at, but to go deep there’s no substitute for major surface to surface ballistic missiles or multiple bomber runs with much more powerful and penetrative bombs than an F-35 can carry. So, MoA:

Iran Could Use Oil To Urge The U.S. To Sue For Peace … Iran's main nuclear enrichment facilities are buried underground near Natanz and Fordow. Satellite images show only light damage on above ground facilities in Natanz. Fordow seems to have not been attacked at all. There were attacks on some of Iran's ballistic missile facilities. There are no reports yet of the level of damage they received. Curiously there were no signs of any active air defenses. Israel seems to have disabled them by other means than open warfare. Israeli sources claimed that Iran had retaliated by launching a hundred drones against Israel. There were however no observations of any drone. Iranian sources say that none had been launched (yet). The attacks so far seem to be aimed more at regime change than on nuclear facilities. The few strikes on nuclear infrastructure are just enough for Israel to claim this as an act of preemptive self-defense. A preemptive self defense is legal under international law. But it requires that the threat is "instant", "overwhelming" and "imminent" leaving "no time for deliberation". None of these conditions existed when Israel launched its attack. The war it launched is thus an act of aggression and illegal under international law. …

Really disturbing.

Trump has utterly destroyed any remaining moral authority that America might have possessed. What world leader—looking at you, Putin and Xi—could possibly believe anything that Trump may say in the future. He has unmasked himself to the world as a rank liar—does he even understand that? He seems to glory in it? “Deception.” That means Trump has been lying for months. Yes, to Iran, but yes, also to the American people who elected him, most of whom were never interested in new wars.