The common wisdom before the Trump announcement last night was that Trump had two choices:

More war—a losing proposition—or

Withdrawal from the Persian Gulf region—another losing proposition, from the standpoint of Anglo-Zionist global hegemony.

My cautiously presented suggestion was that Trump would end up choosing some form of the second alternative. The reason was simple. As many economic analysts had vigorously argued, to choose war would mean a global depression, which would include the US economy. The political calculation, from that standpoint, was a no-brainer. Economic depression in the US would spell the end of Trump’s presidency—probably before November, as I have maintained. A TACO would give Trump the chance to sell this as a victory for peace. Given that the American public is largely unmindful of events outside their narrow parochial interests—the price of gas, etc.—the choice would seem clear to Trump’s calculations.

So here we are. Some, like Larry Johnson this morning, argue caution. That’s a sound approach. If Trump is anything, he’s untrustworthy and a liar. He’s attempting to pass the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) off as a return to the old normal—Hormuz will be “open”. That, in and of itself, is an admission of defeat, as is the agreement to withdraw the USN from the Arabian Sea. Iran is stating that Hormuz is now under its control, with the participation of Oman in management of the strait. One way or another, Iran will be receiving reparations—whether by “tolls”, permits for passage, or some other roundabout financial device. Yes, Trump could break the agreement, but the major point I keep returning to is that he and his backers are over a barrel and face financial disaster.

What about the Iranians? Robert Pape, who has vehemently argued that Trump would end up attempting a suicidal invasion of Iran by the mechanistic operation of Pape’s Escalation Trap, now openly states that Trump has chosen surrender. To me that’s the wrong conceptual framework—it’s more like an orderly withdrawal under fire. That’s a sensible response to an ultimately untenable military and—most importantly—economic position. People like Pape lose sight of the truism that all modern wars are bankers wars, and the bankers are the ones who undoubtedly told Trump he had no other alternative than to pull the plug and make the best sales pitch possible to the American public—and he is a persuasive salesman.

But, again, about those Iranians:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape￼ Here’s the most detailed response so far by Iran Hormuz and all nuclear material remain under Iranian control If so, Trump has chosen complete surrender And to allow Iran to emerge as the 4th center of world power — for now

To give Pape credit—since I’ve been criticizing him to a degree—he has also been maintaining for some time now that, one way or another, Iran was highly likely to emerge from all this as a fourth center of world power.

Now, with regard to my claim about Trump’s banker backers—the Anglo-Zionist imperial managers, if you will—a sure sign of their hand behind the scenes, as it seems to me, was one I noted last night: Lindsey!’s quiet acceptance of Trump’s TACO. No histrionics, just the admonition to “get this right.” He knows he’s on the losing side in this imperial squabble for a way out.

Robert Kagan, too, saw this coming—in The Atlantic, on May 21—as pointed out to me last night by commenter IJM. In that piece, forseeing the shape of Trump’s TACO and the coming defeat of the cause of Jewish Supremacy, Kagan makes many of the same points I made last night (Breaking Hot: Some Sort Of Peace Deal, Or Something)—and he does so with a note of resignation. No clarion calls to true believers to rally and change Trump’s mind.

For these reasons, I’m cautiously optimistic. To close, I’ll briefly cite a few brief passages from Kagan’s article, rather than requote myself. Recall that I termed Trump’s decision, his choice, a “a rather clever TACO because, while allowing Trump to back down and out, it also allows for an indefinite extension in time of talking.” “Surrender” is the wrong term, because an admission of defeat accompanied by a strategic withdrawal is simply not a “surrender”. That’s a reality that Kagan acknowledges in the article. Words matter. But this is definitely a game changer—Kagan is repeating Pape in this regard: