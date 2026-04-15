Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
9h

https://crisismagazine.com/opinion/moral-miscalculation-americas-misunderstanding-of-iran-is-leading-to-catastrophe

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anti-Shecky
7h

Here are my trifecta picks for the next three Catholics whom Trump will insult:

St. Mother Cabrini

Venerable Fulton J. Sheen

Steve Bannon

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