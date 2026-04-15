CBS has a poll out today on this hot topic:

What this means, IMO, isn’t news. “Weekly Massgoers” are a distinct minority of self identified Catholics:

My view is that that 31% skews heavily Boomer. Which is where Trump’s base. So, not a surprise.

With that in mind, here’s what the poll says—keeping that 31% stat in mind:

According to the data, 54% of Catholic respondents disapprove of Trump’s job performance and 46% approve. The results vary by church attendance. Among those who said they attend church weekly or more, 58% approved of Trump’s job performance, while 42% disapproved. Among Catholics who attend church less often or never, 58% disapproved and 42% approved. Catholics also leaned against the U.S. military action in Iran, with 56% disapproving and 44% approving. The divide narrowed among Catholics who attend church weekly, who split evenly at 50% approval and 50% disapproval. Among Catholics who attend church less often or never, 59% disapproved and 41% approved The findings come after Trump won a solid majority of the Catholic vote in the 2024 election, according to exit polls from multiple outlets. The Washington Post and NBC News exit polls both found Trump carrying Catholics 56% to 41% over former Vice President Kamala Harris, while the AP VoteCast survey showed a narrower advantage: 52% to 45%.

Given that Boomer mass-going Catholics have been a key part of the Republican coalition, and that this demographic is probably disposed to take the views of the Vatican seriously, non-Catholics like Trump, Lindsy!, and Mike Johnson attacking Leo seems like a not very smart strategy for electoral success. At a minimum, the GOP should be concerned about suppressing Catholic turnout by expressing this negative toward them. In the past it took a Reagan to overcome the Dem hold on the Catholic vote—well, Reagan and Dem culture war on Catholics. This time around, apathy could be the consequence.