Catching Up With The Profs: Marandi And Pape
Professor Marandi appeared with Glenn Diesen yesterday and, naturally, Marandi was questioned on the hot topic of the day—Does Iran have a nuke? His answer was largely the same as the one I quoted a day ago, although he expanded on the subject of a nuclear test in a way that was somewhat similar to what I’ve said in comments. Before getting to Marandi’s brief remarks, it may be well to quote the view of a genuine expert on this subject, Ted Postol:
Ted Postol--a genuine expert on this topic--has argued that Iran would NOT need to engage in a testing regime to have functional nukes.
At the heart of Postol’s argument is the physics and engineering of nuclear weapons production. Iran, he notes, has accumulated enough 60% enriched uranium hexafluoride (UF₆) to produce material for roughly 10–11 weapons once further processed to weapons-grade levels (typically above 90% U-235). This is not speculative; it is based on publicly available International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports and Iran’s own declarations, cross-checked against known centrifuge capacities at facilities like Natanz and Fordow.
Postol walks through the conversion process in accessible but precise terms. The UF₆ gas—already at an advanced enrichment stage—can be chemically reduced to uranium metal in relatively straightforward facilities. From there, assembling a basic implosion-type device requires high-explosive lenses, a neutron initiator, and a tamper/reflector, all of which are within Iran’s demonstrated industrial capabilities.
These components do not require full-scale nuclear testing for a first-generation weapon; historical precedent (including early U.S. and other programs) shows that simple designs can be highly reliable on paper.
What I added in comments is simply that there would be a very real downside for Iran in conducting a test of that sort—it would, in effect, amount to Iran painting a target on itself. My personal view is that a nuclear attack on an Iran that conducted a nuclear test explosion would come, not from Israel, but from the United States. Trump has made many statements that could make such an attack plausible. In such circumstances Iran would be nuts to conduct an unnecessary test.
In any event, Professor Marandi gets the last word on this topic:
I’ve listened to what Larry has said. I’ve listened to what Pepe has said, too. I’m not privy to that sort of information and I’m absolutely certain that they are correctly reflecting what has been told to them by people who have good sources. But there are a couple of things that I imagine would be unlikely. One is to test a nuclear weapon. I don’t see why. Let’s say, if Iran were, at some point in the future, approaching a sort of existential threat situation, why would we run a test? I don’t see the necessity of doing so--especially nowadays with the technologies and AI simulations and so on. I don’t think anyone needs to do so. Why would they waste a nuclear weapon? So I have no information. I cannot reject what they say. I don’t see the logic of testing a nuclear weapon. But I don’t see any sign or indication among Iranian officials that the country is moving in that direction. I don’t feel that the country is currently under existential threat. I think that the defeat of the United States on the battlefield was decisive.
That remark about Iran’s decisive battlefield victory provides a handy segue to Professor Pape’s latest tweets. It may be useful for readers to compare Pape’s views with MoA’s excellent article: War On Iran: – Iran Needs Escalation To Avoid The Ceasefire Trap.
￼Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape
15h￼
Everyone watch senior military advisor to Iran supreme leader’s chilling interview to CNN. He makes clear:
Iran wants $24 billion up front and in return… keeps Hormuz & charges “fees”
Iran is Trump’s Vietnam, the choice: capitulation or escalation
Now, obviously Pape is being unfair. The true Iranian position is this:
Return our money that you took from us; and
Recognize our sovereign control over our territorial waters.
Nevertheless, the larger point is valid: Iran views itself as the victor in war and is dictating terms. That’s what Trump has to deal with.
US- Iran strikes are escalating beyond isolated violations of a ceasefire
Iran hitting US military bases and their host countries, US trying to blunt the strikes
This is a pressure campaign against Gulf states that will grow as oil inventories run dry
Iran’s leverage grows
I agree with Pape. Iran is demonstrating that it will stick to its, er, guns but also will escalate beyond each US provocation. MoA is surely correct—and Pape, I think, is in line with MoA—that Iran recognizes Trump’s attempt at strategery: Wear Iran down with sanctions and pinprick strikes intended to assert US dominance over Iran’s territorial waters. The assumption behind this strategery is that Iran can be worn down sufficiently before Trump implodes the world economy. In my mind, that’s a bad bet that’s made all the riskier by Iran’s regular escalations and Trump’s own abused and overstretched military.
My new piece explains that the Iran War is entering a new phase:
Military Denial → Coercive Leverage → Iran’s Bid for Regional Hegemony
The most important phase of the war may only now be beginning
The central question is no longer whether Iran survived
It is what Iran intends to do with that survival
Read the full analysis on the Escalation Trap Substack
Once again, Pape is being a bit tendentious. He, much like Mearsheimer, assumes that Iran will seek to be a regional hegemon. However, Iran’s long term interests actually lie with integration—with its Arab neighbors—into the emerging BRICS trade routes. Here is a link to Pape’s new article, with some bullet points. Note that Pape sees Iran’s pathway to regional hegemony as including remaining in a threshold nuclear status—not in actual possession of, much less testing of, nuclear weapons.
Iran Is No Longer Fighting for Survival. It Is Fighting for Dominance
The emerging sequence increasingly looks like:
Threshold Nuclear Capability
+ Influence over Energy Routes
+ Pressure on U.S. Alliances
= Regional Hegemony
In effect, the coercive logic is:
Pressure on Gulf States → Alliance Friction → Reduced U.S. Presence
Regional hegemony in the Persian Gulf ultimately rests on three pillars:
• influence over energy flows;
• preservation of nuclear threshold status;
• military predominance inside the Gulf itself.
Iran has not yet achieved these fully.
But Iran is moving fast across all three dimensions.
The deeper logic is becoming visible:
Military Denial → Economic Pressure → Diplomatic Leverage
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This is an interesting article for understanding Trump's mentality:
https://brownstone.org/articles/jared-kushner-and-the-mystery-of-the-first-us-lockdown/
"Look, this whole scene truly just boggles the mind. Phone calls. Rushed documents. Friends of friends. Pharma executives. People in the know!
The result was a document that shut down the US and the world, all banged out by rank amateurs with ungodly privilege, with nary a thought of asking disinterested experts. Whatever they typed would affect the lives of 333 million people coast to coast. Did they think about that? Did they even care? Did the even once think about people not of their class and pedigree?
The result: Trump agreed to the “guidelines,” which led to the most momentous lockdown decision in the history of public health and even in the whole of human history. It locked down hospitals, nursing homes, and every commercial establishment in the country except those called essential. Homes too: the CDC said no more than ten can come to your house for dinner.
So let’s get this straight. This decision, which wrecked life in the US and all over the world, and eventually caused the loss of the presidency and the Congress, was made by a handful of well-connected tech entrepreneurs with ZERO experience in infectious disease, epidemiology, immunology, pandemic history, or anything other than management and business classes at the Wharton School. With close Google connections. And they did this in cooperation with one name board member of Big Pharma that ended up making billions in profits from mandated vaccines that were forced on the American people. Also, Google made a mint."
Loved it. Simple morality -
"The true Iranian position is this:
Return our money that you took from us; and
Recognize our sovereign control over our territorial waters."