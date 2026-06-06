Professor Marandi appeared with Glenn Diesen yesterday and, naturally, Marandi was questioned on the hot topic of the day—Does Iran have a nuke? His answer was largely the same as the one I quoted a day ago, although he expanded on the subject of a nuclear test in a way that was somewhat similar to what I’ve said in comments. Before getting to Marandi’s brief remarks, it may be well to quote the view of a genuine expert on this subject, Ted Postol:

Ted Postol--a genuine expert on this topic--has argued that Iran would NOT need to engage in a testing regime to have functional nukes. Omid’s Substack Iran Already Has a Nuclear Deterrent: Theodore Postol’s Urgent Warning on Iran’s Capabilities and the Perils of Escalation In a sobering new interview released today, MIT Professor Theodore Postol—widely regarded as one of America’s foremost independent experts on nuclear weapons, missile technology, and strategic defense—lays out a stark reality that challenges much of the conventional wisdom in Washington and Tel Aviv… Listen now At the heart of Postol’s argument is the physics and engineering of nuclear weapons production. Iran, he notes, has accumulated enough 60% enriched uranium hexafluoride (UF₆) to produce material for roughly 10–11 weapons once further processed to weapons-grade levels (typically above 90% U-235). This is not speculative; it is based on publicly available International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports and Iran’s own declarations, cross-checked against known centrifuge capacities at facilities like Natanz and Fordow. Postol walks through the conversion process in accessible but precise terms. The UF₆ gas—already at an advanced enrichment stage—can be chemically reduced to uranium metal in relatively straightforward facilities. From there, assembling a basic implosion-type device requires high-explosive lenses, a neutron initiator, and a tamper/reflector, all of which are within Iran’s demonstrated industrial capabilities. These components do not require full-scale nuclear testing for a first-generation weapon; historical precedent (including early U.S. and other programs) shows that simple designs can be highly reliable on paper.

What I added in comments is simply that there would be a very real downside for Iran in conducting a test of that sort—it would, in effect, amount to Iran painting a target on itself. My personal view is that a nuclear attack on an Iran that conducted a nuclear test explosion would come, not from Israel, but from the United States. Trump has made many statements that could make such an attack plausible. In such circumstances Iran would be nuts to conduct an unnecessary test.

In any event, Professor Marandi gets the last word on this topic:

I’ve listened to what Larry has said. I’ve listened to what Pepe has said, too. I’m not privy to that sort of information and I’m absolutely certain that they are correctly reflecting what has been told to them by people who have good sources. But there are a couple of things that I imagine would be unlikely. One is to test a nuclear weapon. I don’t see why. Let’s say, if Iran were, at some point in the future, approaching a sort of existential threat situation, why would we run a test? I don’t see the necessity of doing so--especially nowadays with the technologies and AI simulations and so on. I don’t think anyone needs to do so. Why would they waste a nuclear weapon? So I have no information. I cannot reject what they say. I don’t see the logic of testing a nuclear weapon. But I don’t see any sign or indication among Iranian officials that the country is moving in that direction. I don’t feel that the country is currently under existential threat. I think that the defeat of the United States on the battlefield was decisive.

That remark about Iran’s decisive battlefield victory provides a handy segue to Professor Pape’s latest tweets. It may be useful for readers to compare Pape’s views with MoA’s excellent article: War On Iran: – Iran Needs Escalation To Avoid The Ceasefire Trap.

￼Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 15h￼ Everyone watch senior military advisor to Iran supreme leader’s chilling interview to CNN. He makes clear: Iran wants $24 billion up front and in return… keeps Hormuz & charges “fees” Iran is Trump’s Vietnam, the choice: capitulation or escalation

Now, obviously Pape is being unfair. The true Iranian position is this:

Return our money that you took from us; and

Recognize our sovereign control over our territorial waters.

Nevertheless, the larger point is valid: Iran views itself as the victor in war and is dictating terms. That’s what Trump has to deal with.

US- Iran strikes are escalating beyond isolated violations of a ceasefire Iran hitting US military bases and their host countries, US trying to blunt the strikes This is a pressure campaign against Gulf states that will grow as oil inventories run dry Iran’s leverage grows

I agree with Pape. Iran is demonstrating that it will stick to its, er, guns but also will escalate beyond each US provocation. MoA is surely correct—and Pape, I think, is in line with MoA—that Iran recognizes Trump’s attempt at strategery: Wear Iran down with sanctions and pinprick strikes intended to assert US dominance over Iran’s territorial waters. The assumption behind this strategery is that Iran can be worn down sufficiently before Trump implodes the world economy. In my mind, that’s a bad bet that’s made all the riskier by Iran’s regular escalations and Trump’s own abused and overstretched military.

My new piece explains that the Iran War is entering a new phase: Military Denial → Coercive Leverage → Iran’s Bid for Regional Hegemony The most important phase of the war may only now be beginning The central question is no longer whether Iran survived It is what Iran intends to do with that survival Read the full analysis on the Escalation Trap Substack

Once again, Pape is being a bit tendentious. He, much like Mearsheimer, assumes that Iran will seek to be a regional hegemon. However, Iran’s long term interests actually lie with integration—with its Arab neighbors—into the emerging BRICS trade routes. Here is a link to Pape’s new article, with some bullet points. Note that Pape sees Iran’s pathway to regional hegemony as including remaining in a threshold nuclear status—not in actual possession of, much less testing of, nuclear weapons.