A couple of days ago I offered my views on the question of whether Pakistan may have provided Iran with a nuke. I expressed my agreement with Prof. Mearsheimer’s general skepticism regarding the claim and then went on to add this:

Mearsheimer points out that the only source for a nuke would be one of three countries: Russia, China, or Iran. Mearsheimer—in my belief, rightly—dismisses Russia or China as the source. Neither country has an interest in a nuclear armed Iran, although both would probably accept that as a fait accompli. That leaves Pakistan (Mearsheimer doesn’t mention North Korea, but I believe, again, for good reasons). Pakistan has been supportive of Iran during this period of Trump’s attacks on Iran—but Mearsheimer doubts that Pakistan would share its own nukes with Iran. More likely—but still very unlikely—would be the prospect of Pakistan sharing nukes with Saudi Arabia. After all, Pakistan is in a vague but real defensive relationship with Saudi Arabia, as well as Turkey and Egypt—but not Iran. Overall, Mearsheimer makes a strong case against the facticity of this report. But that leads us to the further question: Why would anyone release such a doubtful claim? ... My supposition would be that such hot information would be extremely closely held at the tip-top levels of this regime, for the reason that Trump’s inner circle would not want this “info” getting out to the public while he—or his Jewish Nationalist handlers—were debating how to respond. Wait—did I just give away who I think might have an interest in this claim being widely disseminated? Consider this. If someone had an interest in having Trump nuke Iran, how would Trump sell that to the American public? Let’s see. How many times has Trump said that he “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear bomb making capabilities and that, if he hadn’t done so in the nick of time, Iran would have had a nuke and would have used it? So, in the wake of Trump’s massive bombing campaign on Iran, if Iran were provided with a nuke by somebody, ... Would that be a justification for Trump to nuke Iran ASAP? So, the question is, who would have an interest in ginning up public hysteria against Iran as a pretext for a nuclear attack? Who would have an interest in the war on Iran not only continuing but intensifying—to the point of the destruction of Iran as a nation or, as Trump once put it, as a civilization? Who would understand the need to get this done before the pressure of a looming world economic disaster led even Trump to defy his handlers? Those are all self-answering questions, especially given the inherent dubiousness of the claim itself. This is serious stuff, and we’ve been led to this point by Trump—one way or another.

Later, in comments, I quoted Prof. Marandi on this issue:

Prof. Marandi is a former Iranian nuclear negotiator and most recently was part of the Iranian negotiating team in Islamabad. He’s a professor of English Lit, so it’s possible his participation had to do with his ability with the English language. Nevertheless, he would have had exceptional access to top level opinion and information. I take him at his word that he has “no knowledge” on this issue of Iran possessing a nuke, but note also that his statement in the negative carries special weight because of his excellent contacts and access. His final statement seems quite categorical. “After the 12-day war public opinion, according to polls, seems to clearly indicate that people want a nuclear weapon. And I would imagine that after this war the public mood and sentiment would be even more pro- nuclear weapon. But as far as I know, I don’t think that, I haven’t seen any sign of change in Iran’s nuclear posture. And I haven’t seen any indication through public discourse by the state or by senior figures in the government that Iran is even thinking about changing its nuclear posture. But again, I have no information. “... “... I have not seen any indication that there is any new fatwa on this issue.”

Commenter Asgard22008 weighed in in similar vein:

I read Larry’s article this morning, and in all honesty I just cannot see a very astute Iranian leadership being so stupid as to paint a giant target on the backs for all the Zio nutters in Tel Aviv and Washington. And since neither Russia or China would sign off on this it just becomes more and more unbelievable. Except of course, MSNBC, Fox, ABC and all the other Zio mouthpieces will be beating the war drums like mad. So this looks like a false flag op IMO. The other question you gotta ask is why would Larry and Pepe bite on this?

I had occasion to repeat my views this morning.

This afternoon Judge Nap ran the topic past Doug Macgregor, and his take is worth reproducing here. As you’ll see, his views are similar to mine:

Judge: Does Iran have a nuclear weapon? Mac: I think I’ve said before that the ultimate outcome of this war will be that not only Iran but many, many other mid-level powers will, indeed, invest in a nuclear deterrent. I think that’s the principal outcome of Trump’s war. The very thing he set out to suppress or eliminate is going to proliferate. So, the proliferation regime that we all signed up for is increasingly irrelevant. Does [Iran] have [a nuclear weapon] today? I don’t know. Could it? Probably. They certainly have had the expertise to build a nuclear weapon for decades. The Shah wanted to field a nuclear weapon and Richard Nixon told him to forget it. It was more trouble than it was worth. It was a liability--not an asset. Ultimately, Nixon convinced the Shah to forget it. So, this is not new. I’m sure they have the ability, and if they had [a nuclear weapon] I wouldn’t be surprised. But, having said that, I think it would be a serious mistake, right now, for Iran, under any circumstances, to demonstrate that they have it. Understand what I mean by that. To detonate a nuclear weapon on their soil in one of their endless deserts in the south of the country, just to show everybody that they’ve got it--that’s a mistake. Because if that were to happen, I would expect the Israelis to load up most of whatever they’ve got and dump it on top of Iran. Judge: To destroy what remains of the nuclear arsenal? Mac: If they can find it, yes. And perhaps to do as much damage as they can against Iran in hopes that the country never really recovers.

The Judge and Mac go on to discuss Trump’s political situation. Again, I find myself in complete agreement. They begin with Trump’s goofy reaction to the House’s War Powers Resolution vote. I add this in response to commenters who pooh-poohed the significance of this vote. Of course it didn’t represent some sort of principled stand, but that’s not the point. Mac makes the real point—it’s evidentiary, and evidence, as we all know, has a cumulative effect:

Judge: It’s telling on the international stage that the Congress of the United States--by majority vote, however close, in both Houses--said: ‘Stop, Mr. President!’ Why are they saying ‘Stop Mr. President? Because they go home on weekends and hear about this from the people who are paying $6 a gallon for gas! Mac: It’s evidence of the ground shifting under [Trump’s] feet. He’s in the tank in terms of popularity--he’s headed into, I would say, 1974 Nixonian territory. I think he knows that. It sounded to me more along the lines that he’s trying to develop an excuse for why he wasn’t able to negotiate an acceptable agreement. That may not be all bad. I mean, quite frankly, I don’t think we’re going to see an agreement of any kind [with Iran]. First of all, why would the Iranians trust anything we say? Secondly, we can’t deliver on the Israelis. We just can’t. And then, third, what are we doing? If we’re not going to attack Iran militarily, this blockade is a joke. There are ships getting through every day--many, many ships. If this is a blockade it’s one of the weakest I’ve seen. And he knows that, if he tries to clamp down [with the blockade] and make it that much more difficult, he’s hurting the world. [Laughs at Trump’s 35% approval]. Yeah, he’s a little bit above Richard Nixon.

Now, I want to remind readers that, as soon as Trump launched this crazy war for Jewish Supremacy, I expressed the view that Trump’s presidency might not make it to the midterm elections. That wasn’t a prediction. It was an expression of the crazy gamble that Trump was taken and the possible consequences. Personally, I think Trump has reached the point of no return. He’s at 35%, and the worst is yet to come. Also, please note what Mac says about Vance. As I’ve written in the past, with regard to Robert Barnes’ lionization of Vance, what I’ve seen reported is that Vance is pretty much full time raising money from Jewish Big Money circles, where he is not some sort of Middle East peacenik. As Mac says, quite the opposite. For God’s sake—Vance was a lawyer for Peter Thiel.

Judge: Stop me if I’m wrong--the premature end of a presidential term. Mac: Yes. You’re right. I think he has to face that distinct possibility. And, you know, the Israeli Lobby and the people who back that are not a nice bunch of people. If they decide that he’s now more of a liability than an asset? You know what that means--he’s not around for very long. They’ll replace him with the next one in line. The new puppet, and I suspect that would be JDVance. Maybe that’s one of the reasons that Vance’s team is trying so hard to convince everybody that he’s being this heroic holdout against the war--which [shakes head] I can’t confirm through the sources that I have, at all. In fact, quite the opposite. And it’s back to what I said weeks ago. That’s probably where we’re headed. Now, the longer [Trump] maintains forces in a posture to attack Iran, the worse the situation gets around the world. But, if he leaves, he admits defeat. And it’s back to what I said weeks ago: He faces humiliation abroad and humiliation at home.

Mac recognizes that Trump’s political problems are manifold. As I maintained even before he launched his war, his crazy scheme to use tariff’s to buffalo the rest of the world into sending their trillions to support the Anglo-Zionist Empire was bound to come a cropper. Trump has screwed everything and everybody up. He has broken most of his campaign promises. He has established himself as a liar—perhaps without equal in our history. And now he refuses to face the inevitable.