Meaning In History

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Hermès Polyvoix's avatar
Hermès Polyvoix
1h

Contra Marandi, afaik, in shiim, simply not renewing the fatwa after the death of the previous leader is enough to abrogate it.

Contra Macgregor, the reason everyone leaves North Korea alone is that they have nukes. Nukes are the great equalizer. If Israel decides to attack Iran after a nuke reveal, they'd do it knowing that they now risk nuclear retaliation. Until now, the prospect of nuclear retaliation has been enough to keep escalation low against any nuclear power, and it would be strange to assume that it wouldn't be the case here. I'd go even further and say that, if Iran did develop nuclear weapons, the February strike would never have happened.

Don't fall for the lie that the West is actually fighting to prevent WMD proliferation. It was the same lie in Syria and Irak, and it's getting old. Therefore, reaction to the acquisition of said weapons is likely to be different that what's being proclaimed, and much more pragmatic.

Given Iran's position, the development and demonstration of nuclear capacities is a very rational choice.

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dissonant1's avatar
dissonant1
25mEdited

It seems like lunacy to me that Iran's government would ever detonate a demonstration nuke. It makes no sense given their interests and desires especially now that they have a superior strategic position vis-a-vis the U.S. I agree with Mark's take on this.

"Consider this. If someone had an interest in having Trump nuke Iran, how would Trump sell that to the American public? Let’s see. How many times has Trump said that he “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear bomb making capabilities and that, if he hadn’t done so in the nick of time, Iran would have had a nuke and would have used it?"

In light of this history it is interesting that Trump came out with this statement today:

"Asked about reports that the US could attempt to seize or recover Iran's remaining nuclear material, Trump repeatedly downplayed the prospect, saying there was "no reason" to retrieve what he called Iran's nuclear "dust" because it is now effectively "entombed.""

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/oil-prices-fall-white-house-signals-will-maintain-ceasefire-iran-unless-american

So what he had portrayed as a critical problem and condition for ending the war has now just disappeared into thin air. How nice!

I don't know why he came out with this today or if it has anything to do with the rumors about Iran having a nuke. It seems intended to reinforce his previous statements that Iran doesn't currently have the capability of building a nuke - but who knows the intent? His whole statement today supports the idea that he has become a lunatic; nevertheless there may be some underlying method to his apparent madness. Any ideas anyone has as to that are welcome.

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