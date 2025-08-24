Due to connectivity problems I’ve fallen behind on posting and have had to resort of updates and roundups. My situation now is that I have both wired ATT (because it’s due to be upgraded to fiber optic) and wireless Verizon connections. Thanks to “loyal customer” discounts from Verizon I’m getting their home internet service basically for free for the next year. With a few tweaks I should be back to something like normal very soon.

During this time I had to pass over a post by Larry Johnson that many readers may have noticed:

In this post LJ refers to his previous post about an article by A. [Aaron] Wess Mitchell that appeared at The National Interest in 2021. It’s worth reviewing all this old material because it is extremely relevant to everthing that the Trump 2.0 admin is up to in foreign policy. Indeed, this foreign policy thinking can be easily traced back to Trump 1.0 and affects domestic policy as well.

As LJ notes, Mitchell is pals with Elbridge “Bridge” Colby—yes, grandson to William Colby. “Bridge” is a noted “China Hawk” and is currently the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy—so, a very influential policy guy in the Deep State. Wess and Bridge were buddies and cofounders of the Marathon Initiative, a “grand strategy think tank”. The grand strategy that Wess and Bridge embrace is the idea that America’s Main Enemy is China and that America needs to subjugate Russia in order to, in turn, subjugate China and make the world safe for Anglo-Zionist hegemony. This is expounded in Mitchell’s article that LJ discusses, for the second time:

Here’s the short version of Mitchell’s—and, presumably, Bridge’s—strategy for avoiding a two front war. The basic idea is to initiate one front at a time:

The aim of American diplomacy—and the crux of our strategy for avoiding a two-front war—should be to sharpen Russia’s dilemma and render that country less menacing to ourselves on a faster timeline than China is able to realize its ambitious military potential as a great power. Rather than attempting to woo or court Russia into a conciliatory stance, we should present it with a combination of insuperable obstacles to westward expansion (including, if necessary, by inflicting a far more serious defeat than it has heretofore experienced in Ukraine) while presenting new opportunities for cooperation, investment, and growth in Russia’s east. Simply put, the goal should be to alleviate America’s simultaneity problem by giving Russia incentives to be less of a European power—and more of an Asian one.

Yeah, that was written about six months before the West pressured Russian into war in Ukraine. The idea is that by pushing post-defeat Russia into focusing on development in an eastward direction, we place Russia in conflict with China and thus encourage Russia to team up with us for the coming war on China. That way we avoid a two front war. Clever, right? That’s grand strategy for you! This is considered pretty brilliant stuff in our Deep State. You can also see that this smacks of Mackinder’s Heartland Theory theory of geopolitics, which we’ve discussed many times in the past—for example:

It’s possible to see here the seeds for the later (1904) Heartland Theory of Mackinder, which remains central to much of the West’s ongoing geopolitical strategery—all focused on Russia. Here’s a picture of the Heartland or “Pivot Area”: Later, in 1919, Mackinder summarised his theory thus: Who rules East Europe commands the Heartland;

who rules the Heartland commands the World-Island;

who rules the World-Island commands the world. — Mackinder, Democratic Ideals and Reality, p. 150 Any power which controlled the World-Island would control well over 50% of the world's resources. The Heartland's size and central position made it the key to controlling the World-Island.

Here’s how LJ explains this “grand strategy”. Note that this is basically identical to Trump 1.0’s grand strategy. The one difference in the Trump version is that, while Mitchell wanted to do war in Ukraine to pressure Russia, Trump thought he could “make a deal” with Putin and thus avoid the mess of a war with Russia in Ukraine. That’s why Trump keeps saying “never woulda happened.” He’s wrong about that, of course—Putin is nowhere near that stupid. In the event, as LJ points out near the end of the excerpt, the whole strategy is coming undone in Ukraine, which explains the current Anglo-Zionist panic.

There you have it! The primary reason for the war in Ukraine — which the US-provoked — was to inflict a defeat on Russia that would compel it to join Team USA and help America corral China. While Mitchell is a smart guy, you can read for yourself that he completely misjudged the consequences of trying to isolate and weaken Russia. Instead of persuading Putin to submit to Washington’s hegemonic leadership and to eschew closer ties with China, the opposite has happened. . . Russia and China now enjoy closer economic, diplomatic, political and military ties than at any time in the history of both nations. I must emphasize that much of the policymaking community in Washington is still convinced that Russia and China are not natural allies, and that the West can somehow engineer a divorce between the two nations. But Washington’s onerous sanctions on Russia, its massive support for Ukraine in the war with Russia, and its bellicose threats against China have, as I noted above, made the two fast friends and allies. You can also add India and Brazil to that list. A year ago, those two countries were not BRICS enthusiasts… now they are. Since Trump took the oath of office in January, he has succeeded in creating a unity of purpose and desire among the BRICS nations. While Trump and his team are currently fixated on getting a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, I do not think they grasp the complexity of that task, nor do they appreciate that the real issue Russia will insist on addressing is the threat that NATO presents to Russia. Until that root cause is addressed, Russia will continue the war of attrition against Ukraine and move inexorably to the west.

All of this should sound somewhat familiar, because it brings up policy disputes within the US Deep State which are reflected in the 2019 Rand study Extending Russia. The basic idea of the study was that US policy should be to bait Russia into overextending itself, leading to regime change—leading to using Russia against China. The Russia “doves” thought this could be done using sanctions against Russia. The Russia “hawks” preferred starting a war against Russia.

This report examines a range of possible means to extend Russia. As the 2018 National Defense Strategy recognized, the United States is currently locked in a great-power competition with Russia. This report seeks to define areas where the United States can compete to its own advantage. Drawing on quantitative and qualitative data from Western and Russian sources, this report examines Russia's economic, political, and military vulnerabilities and anxieties. It then analyzes potential policy options to exploit them — ideologically, economically, geopolitically, and militarily (including air and space, maritime, land, and multidomain options). After describing each measure, this report assesses the associated benefits, costs, and risks, as well as the likelihood that measure could be successfully implemented and actually extend Russia. Most of the steps covered in this report are in some sense escalatory, and most would likely prompt some Russian counter-escalation. Some of these policies, however, also might prompt adverse reactions from other U.S. adversaries — most notably, China — that could, in turn, stress the United States. Ultimately, this report concludes that the most attractive U.S. policy options to extend Russia — with the greatest benefits, highest likelihood of success, and least risk — are in the economic domain, featuring a combination of boosting U.S. energy production and sanctions, providing the latter are multilateral. In contrast, geopolitical measures to bait Russia into overextending itself and ideological measures to undermine the regime's stability carry significant risks. Finally, many military options — including force posture changes and development of new capabilities — could enhance U.S. deterrence and reassure U.S. allies, but only a few are likely to extend Russia, as Moscow is not seeking parity with the United States in most domains.

I take it that the Anglo-Zionists were very much in favor of war rather than just sanctions—instant gratification. Trump 1.0’s great heresy was that he thought he could do that deal, con Putin into accepting junior partnership with the US and all would be well. It’s a bit like the NATO expansion gag we pulled on Russia: “Don’t verify, just trust!” Ha ha—fingers crossed! As I said, Putin’s nowhere near that stupid. Trump is still trying to pull something like that off, but relying on sanctions and military pressure around the margins. All the machinations we’re currently seeing can probably be seen within this context.

I took some time and browsed the work of some of the fellows at Wess and Bridge’s Marathon Iniative during this time period—2019 to 2021. What comes through loud and clear is the idea that China is an aggressive military wannabe hegemon and that we have to contain China from expanding across the Pacific. The idea is the “island chain” strategy, containing China’s navy inside the Philipines and Taiwan. You can see this in these two articles as examples:

Russia Will Not Be Our Friend Against China Russia wants to contain China on her Asian border but not on the Pacific Ocean. In fact, it is in Russia’s interest to encourage a Chinese expansion in the Pacific as well as farther out, from Europe and the Middle East to Latin America. Thursday, January 28, 2021 By: Jakub Grygiel

My view is that these paranoid speculations are probably a bit in the nature of misdirection. It’s cover for aggressive Anglo-Zionist intentions toward China, and it goes back to the whole Heartland Theory and the idea of blockading the Heartland of Eurasia. Here’s what I mean.

The whole point of China’s naval buildup has just about zero to do with China expanding across the Pacific to California. What it’s really about is China seeking to protect its energy lifeline to the Middle East from the threatened interdiction by the West. That’s why you see the Chinese navy engaging in patrols and exercises in the Indian Ocea and Arabian Sea, but not off Hawaii. Because they know that all our talk about “freedom of navigation” in their neighboring seas is actually about exactly the opposite.

The whole Anglo-Zionist strategy for bringing China to its knees is built around using naval power to interdict the flow of Middle East oil to China—not about stopping a Chinese invasion of North America. That’s also why the US is trying to form a sort of Asian NATO, with Australia, Japan, the UK and France. It’s not about keeping the Chinese Navy from landing in California, it’s about a naval blockade that would collapse China’s economy. Of course, a lot of that is changing with BRICS and with Russian pipelines and the Arctic Route, but Middle East energy and trade routes are still vitally important to China. In fact, when you factor in the trade routes the sea lanes around the south of Asia and India are more important than ever for China. The Chinese are not being paranoid. High level US military officials continually announce war with China within a few years. China has a real need to prepare, because our crazies are real enemies who really want to destroy China.

The Russian military victory and development has stymied these plans, but they still exist. The Anglo-Zionist goals have not changed.

With all the above in mind, I want to recommend an article that appeared at AmCon today. The common attitude we see is the idea that all problems that America faces can be solved by the application of military force. What could go wrong? Just about everything that has gone wrong with all our wars since WW2—only this time much closer to home. Never mind that the ‘war solves everything’ strategy has backfired continually since WW2. We keep trying. If you think Afghanistan and Iraq were messes, wait for Mexico and Venezuela: