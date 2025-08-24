Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

Manul
5h

The U.S. has a large military, and most politicians like to use it, as that appeals to their baser natures. War with everyone all the time is quite enjoyable for them, and it distracts the naive citizens from the politicians pilfering their wealth and liberty from them.

Problems with Venezuela? Put out a bounty on their president and send some warships to surround their country. Drugs from Mexico? Threaten to invade. China patrolling its seas? Conduct naval exercises in the Taiwan straights. I could go on.

The only thing that stops this nonsense is the bankruptcy that is surely coming. Will the military be funded while our social programs are gutted? Stay tuned.

Richard Roskell
6h

"...In the 2019 Rand study Extending Russia... the basic idea of the study was that US policy should be to bait Russia into overextending itself."

It's possible that Russia read that study too.

One of the remarkable things about the Ukraine conflict is how little it resembles previous wars, in the way it's being fought by Russia. There are many tactical examples of course, but in reference to the quote above, note the extremely patient and measured way that Russia is prosecuting the war. I believe that is a strategic choice on the part of Russia precisely to avoid the trap that the Rand study laid.

Many armchair analysts have criticized and even scoffed at the slow pace Russia is maintaining in this war. In their eyes, winning slowly is akin to losing. But like a chess player patiently preserving the full strength of his pieces on the board, Russia is playing the long game. They're not interested in winning in a way that depletes their military capabilities. Russia intends to finish the war in much better shape than it was going in: as a much more powerful military force that's fully capable of taking on any other adversary, such as NATO.

I dare say US Deep State planners would've been thrilled to see Russia over-extending its forces in Ukraine, while plowing through the Kremlin's reserves of men, machinery and munitions. Russia didn't fall for it. Russia instead built up all sectors of its military forces to the degree that they don't even send all of it to Ukraine. They're reinforcing their Western borders with NATO as well.

Many things are possible when you don't fight a war according to the 24-hour MSM news cycle.

