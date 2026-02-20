Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
Will Schryver @imetatronink

￼￼ Growlers and Wild Weasels, Oh My!

24 F-16CJ Wild Weasels have just been deployed to the Middle East. They join 6 land-based E/A-18G Growlers. The USS Abraham Lincoln also has a squadron of Growlers (6-8).

These specialized aircraft are used to (S)uppress and (D)estroy (E)nemy (A)ir (D)efenses.

Another squadron of E/A-18Gs is embarked on the USS Gerald R. Ford, which will arrive within 2 or 3 days.

That will make a total of ~40 US SEAD/DEAD platforms in the region.

This is an extraordinary fleet of dedicated SEAD/DEAD platforms!

In addition, there has been an unprecedented number of manned and unmanned ISR platforms deployed to the region. These aircraft also seek to find and track air defense installations.

It has been claimed since last summer that Israel totally obliterated Iranian air defenses, and that Israeli aircraft flew entirely unopposed in Iranian airspace during the 12-Day War.

IF THAT IS TRUE, THEN WHY THIS HUGE DEPLOYMENT OF GROWLER, WILD WEASEL, AND ISR AIRCRAFT TO THE REGION JUST A FEW MONTHS LATER?

It is obvious that the US is EXTREMELY concerned about the risks posed by the Iranian air defenses that Israel supposedly destroyed last summer.

This suggests that the US/Israel militaries and intel apparatus have been feeding steaming piles of disinformation to their citizenry concerning what really happened during the 12-Day War.

And it also serves to explain at least part of the reasons why the US is manifesting such pronounced reluctance to launch a major air campaign against Iran at this point in time.

Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
SIMPLICIUS Ѱ @simpatico771

Someone's getting cold feet. Reality must have hit

OSINTdefender @sentdefender￼

President Donald J. Trump is weighing an initial limited military strike on Iran to force it to meet his demands for a nuclear deal, a first step that would be designed to pressure Tehran into an agreement but fall short of a full-scale attack that could inspire a major retaliation against U.S. Forces in the Middle East, officials have told the Wall Street Journal.

The opening assault, which if authorized could come within days, would target a few military or government sites, people familiar with the matter said. If Iran still refused to comply with Trump’s directive to end its nuclear enrichment, the U.S. would respond with a broad campaign against regime facilities - potentially aimed at toppling the Islamic Regime.

