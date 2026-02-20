I had things to take care of earlier in the day. Since then I’ve been trying to catch up. If readers haven’t done so, I strongly recommend listening to two Judge Nap videos. He did a bunch today, but the ones with Doug Macgregor and Larry Wilkerson were outstanding. Here are some of the high points.

Judge Nap asked both of them, separately, about the “peace talks” with Russia in Geneva. Specifically, he noted that while the US—or, Trump, if you prefer—sent two New York Jewish real estate hustlers, Russia sent some very high level officials, notably Vladimir Medinsky. Medinsky, who is fluent in English, is not only highly educated but is also very experienced in politics and is a close aide to Putin. Why, the judge asked, did Putin send Medinsky to a meeting that lasted only two hours—and indication that the Russians saw little point in it.

Mac and Larry both agreed that the point was almost certainly to get one final confirmation that the Russians had accurately gauged Trump and his handlers. The Russian impression of Steve and Jared was that they are vulgar hustlers who aren’t really interested in peace but are, instead, trying to line up side deals for whatever comes next. Medinsky quickly sized them up and left for Moscow.

With regard, the two were again in general agreement. Trump, they maintained, is cornered—because he’s not in control. He doesn’t call the shots. The Jewish Nationalists who put him in the WH do that. Trump might possibly want to make a deal, but that’s out of his hands, because Netanyahu is the one who sets the terms of any deal—and his terms are designed to preclude any deal.

Another topic that came up was Turkey. Naftali Bennet, a former Israeli president, along with other prominent Israelis, has been outspokenly designating Turkey as “the next Iran” in recent days. In other words, even before the latest war on Iran kicks off, Jewish Nationalists are cooking up another war on a major nation that they will require the hapless goys of America to undertake on their behalf. Mac and Larry agreed that this has to stop somewhere, but Trump is highly unlikely to be the guy to put a stop to it.

For those looking for a deep dive into the military prospects, Danny Davis brought on a real rocket scientist, Ted Postol. Postol is a bit difficult to listen to—his head is so crammed with knowledge and he wants to provide a complete picture of what he knows, that he can sometimes get bogged down in detail. Nevertheless, it’s very worth your time to listen:

I’ll try to hit the main points in the first half of Postol’s presentation.

Like others, Postol believes that Iran’s best strategy is to target Israeli cities in order to shut down commercial activity. In this regard he maintains that Israel made a really boneheaded strategic error back in June when they targeted Iranian cities. Iran, which in the past has scrupulously targeted only military sites, is now free to target Israeli cities in return. The reason Postol believes this is the correct strategy is as follows.

Iran’s current missiles—the ones we saw last June—have an accuracy radius of about 1 km. Postol doesn’t believe that’s sufficient to truly destroy major US bases, which would require higher precision to go after very specific targets. On the other hand, if Iran’s object is to shut down Israel’s economy, render Israel economically unviable, then that degree of accuracy is perfectly acceptable for area missile bombardment. Postol maintains that Iran can do that to Israel because Iran’s missiles are, for all practical purposes, unstoppable.

The reverse is not true. Postol maintains that the Anglo-Zionists will end up relying largely on aircraft launched munitions that will be unable to bomb Iran “back to the stone age.” Iran, he says, may suffer serious damage in the near term, but so will Israel. The difference is that Iran is far more able to absorb that damage—especially with BRICS backing—and that the consequences for Israel will become more and more severe as time goes on. The end result will be the end of Israel as a viable economic entity. He says he has invited all his Israeli friends to bunk at his house.

More specifically, Postol states that the Anglo-Zionist strategy will need to be twofold: 1) destroy Iran’s AD, and 2) hunt down and destroy Iran’s ballistic missiles and missile manufacturing facilities. He maintains that neither of these objectives are realistically possible.

With regard to Iran’s AD, Postol is of the view that a competently handled AD will be survivable. That competence will be provided by Russian and Chinese support. The US might be able to degrade Iran’s AD, but only over a lengthy period of time and at considerable cost. He also observes that the necessity for suppressing AD will detract significantly from offensive operations, since large numbers of aircraft will need to be concentrated on suppressing AD rather than actual offensive strikes on primary targets. All this involves losses, wear and tear on men and machines, attrition on equipment and munitions stocks, etc.

As for hunting down missiles, Postol asserts that the stationary Iranian missile sites are largely survivable, and that the US will lack the ability to hunt down the mobile launchers in such a vast country as Iran is. Neither satellite’s nor fighter aircraft—with their notoriously brief “loiter time”—are suited for that purpose. The end result will be a long war that Israel can’t possibly win and that is very much against American strategic interests, since it will drain already strained US military resources and concentrate those resources in one are of the world.

Postol’s conclusion boils down to that of Mac and Larry. America has painted itself into a corner that it is incapable of exiting short of a major political upheaval.

I’ll close with an excerpt from the closing portion of the Postol interview. I’ve edited this severely to give you the general flavor. There’s much much more:

DD: So let’s look at the US side of that. There have been reports over the last couple of weeks of a big surge of air defense capacity moved into US bases in the Middle East. Twenty-some odd bases have received a big plus up in Patriots, THAAD, and other kinds of air defense systems. How effective can we defend our own assets in the region? Ted: Well, the Patriots really have very little capability against ballistic missiles. We know that from every experience with them. [We know that from Ukraine and inadvertent admissions made by Ukraine.] [Long explanation of why it’s basically impossible to intercept maneuverable warheads.] DD: So if if the missile is intentionally wobbling, as you say, how how does it still hit the target that it shoots at? Ted: Well, if you only want 500 meters of accuracy, what does it matter if you hit the point 50 meters away or 550 meters if this is an area target? If you’re trying to do general damage [to the commercial center of a city] that will have serious overall consequences for the economy of the country you’re having the war with. It’s hard for me to say, because I don’t have a sample of the Israeli population that reliably tells me what the population thinks. But there’s got to be a lot of people in Israel not so confident that they’re defended at this point after the last few attacks on Tel Aviv and Haifa and other places. And I think it’s going to get a lot worse. DD: That’s one of the big puzzlements to me. We definitely know a lot of Iranian missiles did get through because we have photographic evidence of it. That is not going to be lost on the actual Israeli leadership. And they also know that it is just damn near impossible to take out all the offensive launch points that are literally scattered throughout Iran, as you mentioned a minute ago. So, it seems like it would not be a wise idea for the leadership to greenlight, if not outright push for, an attack against Iran because they know they’re going to take a hit. Ted: I found an article by an Israeli intelligence officer. [Lengthy explanation of why Israel has super competent intel officers, no matter what you may think of their morality.] And this guy, he just led off on Netanyahu for attacking the Iranians, and he did this in an open publication. And when you read carefully he’s basically saying, “You idiot, you opened up Pandora’s box!” DD: That’s what this guy is saying from last June’s attack, you’re talking about? Ted: Yes. Yes. DD: And so what does that portend for the war that could be coming as soon as this weekend? Ted: Well, it’s going to be bad for the Israelis. I don’t know how bad, but the important point is it’s going to be worse and worse and worse as time goes on. In other words, the worst thing you can do is to get into an extended war with Iran if you are Israel. You can’t win it. If it goes on for six months, it’s going to be terrible. If it goes on for for six years, which you can’t rule out, it’s going to be far worse. Iran has technical resources. It’s a giant country. They have a lot of educated people. And China and Russia have thrown the gauntlet down. DD: So, what offensive missiles can the US and Israel use to devastate the Iranian side? And can Iran survive a long range war themselves? Ted: Well, the Israeli and American capability is mostly in the form of aircraft delivered bombs. The missiles, well, they could be used against air defense systems if the air defense systems are not operated effectively. You want to make sure the air defense systems are hard to locate, but it’s also hard to hide them against a very skilled adversary, but it looks like the air defense systems in Iran have so far not played a critical role, but they will increasingly. DD: So, we’re talking about the long term. What’s going to happen in the next round? Ted: When you look at the next round, things are not good. Not at all good for Israel. Because Iran’s ability to deliver these ballistic missiles is going to increase. Unless you can literally bomb Iran into the Stone Age--and you don’t have that ability. I mean, you just don’t have it. You can’t bomb enough of Iran to destroy the entire industrial infrastructure of the country. Air defenses are coming in over time. They will improve, which means the cost of an attack will get higher, because sooner or later you’re going to start losing airplanes. Or if you don’t lose airplanes, you’re going to have to dedicate a large part of your air attack to suppressing the air defenses. So you get a what’s called a big virtual reduction in your strike capability because you have to send planes in to jam the air defenses to try to destroy radars. And that takes assets. So I think in the long term the situation for Israel is not good. It’s just it’s just going to get worse and worse and worse. In the beginning I think Israel/US will do some significant damage to Iran. No question. And Iran will do some significant damage damage to Israel. Whether it’s a knockout blow, I doubt it will be, but it will be severe. And it it will continue and it will continue to get worse and worse and more and more unstoppable. I always tell my Israeli friends, you’re always welcome in my home. I’ll never go to Israel again. I don’t want to deal with that country at all. I’m fed up with it. But these are still friends. They’re decent people. They’re always welcome in my home. and I’ll do everything I can to make them comfortable. But, Israel is not going to be a viable place to live in. DD: And, would the same be said for Iran? Ted: Iran is also going to suffer, but not as much as Israel. It’s a big country. It can absorb more damage. it’s going to have the help of of BRICS, particularly China and Russia. China and Russia have obviously decided that the United States is completely out of control and so is Israel, and they are going to counterbalance against Israel and the United States. And there’s only so much free weaponry the United States can give Israel because we’re running out of weaponry ourselves. DD: Correct me if I’m wrong, everything would depend on how many effective long range missiles Iran actually has in its inventory. Ted: I think you can’t rule out that at some point China will start manufacturing missiles and selling them to Iran or giving them to Iran. Why wouldn’t they? We certainly set that standard with Ukraine. Closing the straits of Hormuz is going to drive Russia and China even closer together because Russia has the resources to give all the oil and and liquid natural gas that China needs. It’s not yet set up to do it, but it certainly has the ability. And you have the ability to trade with each other because you have BRICS. The United States has maneuvered itself into an absolute corner. I mean, all these big strategic thinkers, you know, my only question is, How dumb do you think you could be? How could you be so dumb? How could you be so dumb as to think you can have a war, start a war in Ukraine--which we did. Americans were really responsible for this Ukraine war--and think you can cut the economy of Russia in half, which apparently Biden believed. You know, this is just a bunch of monkeys in a room in the White House saying, “Oh, we have so much economic power.” There had to be people in the American system who knew enough about world economics to tell them that, you know, this is not likely an outcome. So, the situation we have now in Iran is it’s developing in the same direction [as the war on Russia]. The details will be different for sure, but the outcome will be the same. [The discussion closes with a lengthy trashing of all current and past NatSec officials for the past two or more US regimes as incompetent or worse.]

I’ll just close by saying that we know who those monkeys in the White House have been and are.