Meaning In History

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Clyde Griffith's avatar
Clyde Griffith
1hEdited

"The pro-Israel lobby has swayed US presidents since Truman."

Recently read Melvin Urofsky's biography of Rabbi Stephen Wise.

Wise "swayed" Woodrow Wilson from the time Wilson was still at Princeton. Wise played a major role in Wilson's election. Wise drew Louis Brandeis into his circle to support a zionist colony in Palestine; it was Brandeis who carried the Balfour Declaration over the US finish line, obtaining Wilson's approval after adding the (ambiguous) clause protecting "the rights of existing non-Jewish communities," the quid pro quo to satisfy otherwise anti-zionist Jews protecting the "rights and political status of Jews in any other country."

Wise was an organizer of several American Jewish organizations on whose behalf he traveled throughout the US and to England and Europe advocating for the zionist project; was a key member of the large American Jewish delegation at Versailles. Wilson was effectively neutralized at Versailles by the overwhelming force of the American and European Jewish delegations; by his distress over the death of Mark Sykes at age 39, and by his own illness.

Edwin Black wrote in The Transfer Agreement: "American Jewish Committee returned from Versailles with a dual triumph: a homeland for Jews in Palestine and protection of Jewish rights in other states where Jews dwelt."

"Pro-Israel" activists have been "swaying" US presidents since long before Truman.

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
1h

Much of our modern heritage was influenced by the gigantic Jewish emigration of the late 19th and early 20th century. Many of these immigrants resorted to crime. In fact, I think it's not too much of a stretch to say that the US was taken over by the Jewish Mafia and is still run by them.

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