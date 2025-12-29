Those following the war on Russia will probably be aware of the drumbeat of claims regarding a major Ukrainian victory that has supposedly driven the Russian forces out of Kupyansk. Even Simplicius recently excoriated the Russian military for this supposed failure in remarkably derogatory terms. I’m going to go out on a bit of a limb to suggest that something else is going on. I’ve been avoiding purely military updates, since the war has pretty much settled into a regular pattern for the long term, but the reports about the situation in Kupyansk deserve some clarification.

For starters, geo-location has shown that the Russians have not been driven out of Kupyansk. The situation, in brief is this. For quite a long time a large concentration of Ukrainian forces has been trapped on the east bank of the Oskol river, while the Russians control the only river crossings that could be used for a withdrawal of the Ukrainians to the west side of the river. The Russians, as well as being active in many to most areas of the city, also control two hills on the west side of the city which give them fire control over most of the area. In addition, the Russians also control a string of large apartment blocs on the high ground. These apartment blocs are remnants of the Soviet era and are almost indestructible fortresses—indestructible, that is, by ordinary artillery means. The use the Ukrainian forces have made of these fortified blocs in places like Pokrovsk is a major reason for the gradual Russian advances. The Russians have now taken to using 3000 lb. FAB glide bombs on these structures—a tactic which has proven effective. However, the Ukrainians lack these types of weapons to dislodge the Russians in Kupyansk.

My out on a limb suggestion is that the Ukrainians are attempting, with their limited reserves, to break through to the Oskol river crossings in order to extricate their forces on the east side of the river. They have made progress—due, probably, in no small part because of the Russian policy of avoiding casualties and not committing reserves simply in order to hold ground that can be readily retaken—but have not opened the crossings. In other words, a Ukrainian advance is being permitted to some degree but at great expense—there have been reports of foreign mercenary casualties, including Americans from special forces units. This is similar to the scenario that played out in Kursk, earlier in the year, where the Russians refused to take heavy casualties to quickly retake Russian territory and instead allowed the Ukrainians to feed more and more troops and equipment into what had become a cauldron. Nor are the Russians shifting forces from other fronts where they’re making rapid progress. On those fronts, the Ukrainian forces are being starved of reserves which have been fed into Kupyansk, where they’ll be destroyed.

Having written the above, I did some checking and found what appears to be confirmation during the last few hours:

GEROMAN -- time will tell - Replying to @SibirPrizrak deception is part of warfare - and Russians know how to play the [maskirovka] game. Russians had the bulk of [Kupyansk] - and they knew Kiev MUST go in to save their units on the eastern side of the Oskol River - it didn't work for Kiev - but it worked perfectly for Russians doctrine: War of Attrition.

MD @distant_earth83￼ Kupyansk update The opponent’s “blitzkrieg” has clearly failed. The situation is still difficult, but it is beginning to stabilize. The exact configuration of the line of contact inside the city is not fully clear even to people on the ground, but Russian forces are definitely present in the north and east. The center is currently a gray zone. Drone activity is off the charts. To clarify, the failure of the Ukrainian “blitzkrieg” means that the commitment of elite Kiev forces units and the redeployment of reinforcements from other sectors did not pay off. They were stopped by Russian fighters and got bogged down in urban combat. At the same time, on exposed sections of the front, for example in the Sumy region, the Russian army took advantage of the operational situation and pushed forward. Of course, it is too early to speak about a complete failure of the counteroffensive on Kupyansk, but the fact that it did not succeed quickly or in a flashy, media-friendly way is beyond doubt. And that is entirely the merit of Russian fighters on the ground.

I believe this reality on the ground is reflected in Putin’s recent statements, openly stating that Russia has “zero interest” in doing anything that would halt the progress of the Russian forces.

On the broader geopolitical front, I came across a very interesting article by John Helmer, and I recommend the entire article:

The article dates all the way back to December 14th, so you can see what I mean by “catching up.” It takes on, perhaps, added interest due to the recent Israeli recognition—first in the world—of “Somaliland”, which is the former British Somaliland. As you can see from the map, Somaliland is strategically located on the Gulf of Aden, across from Yemen and with access to the Indian Ocean from its port of Berbera.

Somaliland also happens to be adjacent to another Somali country, closer to the entrance to the Red Sea: Djibouti. Djibouti hosts quite a variety of foreign military bases, including French, US, Japanese … and Chinese. These bases are major contributors to Djibouti’s economy. At a guess, I would suggest that Israel hopes to establish a naval presence on the Indian Ocean—we shall see. All major regional countries have expressed outrage at this development, including Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. There is a suspicion that the UAE, Qatar, and certainly the US are supporting Israel’s venture.

But back to Helmer.

Readers may recall that—much to the surprise of India, which thought it enjoyed cordial relations with the US—India found itself an early target for extreme pressure from Trump’s tariff shock and awe, as well as his sanctions war on Russian oil. Both initiatives appear to have failed. India continues to process and resell Russian oil, as Bessent recently complained. The idea appears to have been to force India to forsake its traditional neutrality and fall into line as a US vassal in the Indo-Pacific. That goal has not been forsaken, as of the date of publication of NSS25:

We must continue to improve commercial (and other) relations with India to encourage New Delhi to contribute to Indo-Pacific security, including through continued quadrilateral cooperation with Australia, Japan, and the United States (“the Quad”). Moreover, we will also work to align the actions of our allies and partners with our joint interest in preventing domination by any single competitor nation.

“Competitor” nation means, of course, any nation other than the United States—and certainly not China. The Anglo-Zionists are, in coded language, stating that their empire seeks domination of the Indo-Pacific, and that India remains a key component of that strategy. Getting India to fill that role is essential for a number of reasons—protecting our flank:

America should similarly enlist our European and Asian allies and partners, including India, to cement and improve our joint positions in the Western Hemisphere and, with regard to critical minerals, in Africa.

Africa—huh! Nigeria. Yeah. And much more. India protecting our Indo-Pacific flank from China while we subdue Latin America. Grandiose. The Anglo-Zionists have definitely NOT forsaken the idea of world hegemony, but they do recognize they need more help than the US military alone can provide. Critically, India must step up to confront China, its fellow BRICS nation. Here’s how Helmer puts this, quoting NSS25:

That parenthetical “other” is Trump’s cat out of the American strategy bag. ... It’s also an ultimatum — either India, …, improves its commercial and military “relations” with the US on Trump’s terms now; or else Trump will punish India and target it as a “competitor nation”. Trump’s carrot is that “we should present partners with a suite of inducements—for instance, high tech cooperation, defence purchases, and access to our capital markets—that tip decisions in our favor.” Trump’s stick is that “strong measures must be developed along with the deterrence necessary to keep those lanes open, free of ‘tolls,’ and not subject to arbitrary closure by one country. This will require not just further investment in our military—especially naval—capabilities, but also strong cooperation with every nation that stands to suffer, from India to Japan and beyond, if this problem is not addressed.” What Trump means by keeping the shipping lanes of the Indian Ocean open, “free of tolls or arbitrary closure”, has the same meaning as the US Navy and allied forces are currently applying against tankers moving Russian, Iranian or Venezuelan oil.

This brings us to the main point of Helmer’s article, which is that during Putin’s much ballyhooed trip to India on December 3rd, a little noted item on the agenda was finalization of a strategic naval agreement between Russia and India: RELOS, The Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Support (RELOS). Helmer presents and Indian media breakdown of the importance of this agreement:

The larger strategic point of the Putin - Modi meeting appears to be that India is declining to allow Trump to reduce India to vassal status. India has not forsaken its traditional neutrality, but it is sending a message to Trump: India recognizes that America is not it’s friend. India recognizes that RELOS is a most unwelcome development from the Anglo-Zionist point of view but, well, too bad:

In the Indian strategic view, the new Indian-Russian pact is likely to run into criticism in Washington, and from Quad allies like the Australians and Japanese. This is misplaced, according to Brigadier General Arun Saghal, a leading strategic analyst in Delhi. India is “re-balancing” to defend its maritime trade routes when no one else will do so, and “prevent[ing] unnecessary and extremist steps” from whatever source – China or the US. “India has never accepted a military role for the Quad,” Saghal says. “And from that perspective, nothing should change [with the implementation of RELOS]. But if you are wanting to inject a military element to it, and expect India to be part of that, particularly when you [US] have no presence and provide us no peace or support our security in the area, then India will have to re-think its choices.”

India appears to be responding to Trump’s ultimatum and economic pressure with its own threat—a strong hint at even closer ties to Russia and, who knows, China. This is what comes of bullying.

Lastly, while today sees profit taking on the precious metals front, the race for silver isn’t going away. Here’s a map I got from Sean Foo’s latest video that tells the story that we need to pay attention to in 2026:

Please note two things: 1) the preponderance of Mexico, Peru, and Russia, and 2) the fact that China today dominates 50% of global copper refining, from which much of the silver production derives.

The bottom line remains: Anyone who thought that NSS25 herald an Anglo-Zionist backing away from global empire needs to rethink that.