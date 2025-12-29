Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
5h

Warfare has changed in Ukraine to small units of 3 people, so a gray zone exists where small forces can exist resupplied by drones. And infiltrate the official front lines. So you can have forces of both sides in an area. This is what seems to have happened.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
4h

As you and your readers know, I have been pondering and writing about world politics for a long time. Along with other analysts, I am always on the alert for clues as to the identity of the mainspring of the world conspiracy that you call the Anglo-Zionist Empire. Most recently I have concluded that this conspiracy goes back well over 1,000 years. I believe, with some others, that at bottom it is driven by the Khazars. Make of that what you will. Of course the current Khazar commander is Netan--you-know-who.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Mark Wauck and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture