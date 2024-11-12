It just gets more grotesque all the time:
Trump announces pick of real estate tycoon Steven Witkoff for Middle East envoy
Trump picks a Jewish real estate tycoon to be a special envoy to the Middle East. Because why not? Who would be better qualified to handle the real estate transactions Netanyahu has in mind? Witkoff knows how to deal with Jews and, as for anyone else in the region, eh … Witkoff and Jared can get together and discuss developing coastal property south of Tel Aviv.
Hopefully Witkoff has a good sense of humor. As an envoy to Israel, er, the Middle East, he may be called upon to spend some time with the new ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.
Huckabee is a strong supporter of Israel, opposing Palestinian statehood, encouraging West Bank settlements which are illegal under international law, and going so far as to deny Israel's existing military occupation in the region. In 2017, at an event in the West Bank, he stated: "There is no such thing as a West Bank - it's Judea and Samaria. There's no such thing as a settlement. They're communities. They're neighborhoods. They're cities. There's no such thing as an occupation."
A goyishe kop if there ever was one. But he has his uses, I suppose.
John Hudson
@John_Hudson
Trump's new envoy to the Middle East, Steven Witkoff, attended Netanyahu's speech to Congress in July & criticized Democrats for not supporting Bibi. “It felt spiritual,” he said, “and yet, that’s not the reaction you sense that you were getting from many of those Democrats.”
I live in Arkansas. I never voted for Mike Huckabee for any office. I just didn’t really like him that much and I didn’t think he was that competent enough to be lieutenant governor, and then governor. Needless to say they were a few scandals when he was in office.
But to put this guy as our ambassador to Israel. Well, he believes everything he’s told. He’s the perfect person to be there because he eats all this stuff up and being a former Baptist minister or I guess he’s still a Baptist minister he will revel and being in the holy land but like a lot of people he is going to, confuse modern Israel with the Old Testament and the New Testament, and there is no connection whatsoever.
My prediction is that Pastor Huckabee will end up being an absolute clown and embarrassment to this country. His primary motivations are greed and avarice.