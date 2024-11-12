It just gets more grotesque all the time:

Trump picks a Jewish real estate tycoon to be a special envoy to the Middle East. Because why not? Who would be better qualified to handle the real estate transactions Netanyahu has in mind? Witkoff knows how to deal with Jews and, as for anyone else in the region, eh … Witkoff and Jared can get together and discuss developing coastal property south of Tel Aviv.

Hopefully Witkoff has a good sense of humor. As an envoy to Israel, er, the Middle East, he may be called upon to spend some time with the new ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.

Huckabee is a strong supporter of Israel, opposing Palestinian statehood, encouraging West Bank settlements which are illegal under international law, and going so far as to deny Israel's existing military occupation in the region. In 2017, at an event in the West Bank, he stated: "There is no such thing as a West Bank - it's Judea and Samaria. There's no such thing as a settlement. They're communities. They're neighborhoods. They're cities. There's no such thing as an occupation."

A goyishe kop if there ever was one. But he has his uses, I suppose.