First of all, China knows what Anglo-Zionism is all about—Trump’s sneak attacks, bullying, and genocide have left no illusions:

Suppressed News. @SuppressedNws1 15h￼ So when Netanyahu says “Do you have cell phones here? You’re holding a piece of Israel right there. You know that?” And the Ex-Mossad brags about “boobytrapped & manipulated equipment” in “all countries”. Isn’t that a threat to everyone? Literally everyone?

Muhammad Shehada @muhammadshehad2 5h￼ ￼Israel suspends the IDF chief lawyer investigating 5 soldiers who RAPED a Palestinian hostage on camera Again, Israel is punishing its top IDF lawyer for daring to investigate RAPISTS The proceedings against the soldiers are now likely to be frozen

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ The whole budget of South Korea is around $450 billion Quote￼ The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 18h BREAKING: President Trump says that South Korea has agreed to pay the US $350 billion to lower their tariffs. Trump also says that South Korea has agreed to buy US oil and gas in vast quantities and their investment in the US will exceed $600 billion. 4:35 AM · Oct 30, 2025

China doesn’t want to be part of that and, further, knows that people like that can’t be trusted in any case (Xi has actually said as much). China has a different view on how the world should work, based on its long historical existence and experience:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ Since Trump is raising the possibility of a “G2” where, in his words, China and the U.S. could “together solve all the problems in the world”, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time an American leader has proposed such an arrangement - and that China has consistently said no to U.S. proposals to jointly rule the world. It’s an idea that’s actually been around for 16 years, first proposed by economist Fred Bergsten (at the time the founding director of the Peterson Institute for International Economics) in an article entitled “A Partnership of Equals” in which he argued that the US should develop a true partnership with Beijing to provide joint leadership of the global economic system. A “G2” approach, Bergsten argued, was the only way to properly acknowledge China’s new role as a global economic superpower. The idea gained significant traction within the Obama administration. Hillary Clinton - Secretary of State at the time - spoke of the US and China being “in the same boat” during her visits to Beijing. Former National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski, who served as an advisor to Obama during his campaign, actively promoted the concept, and even Henry Kissinger joined in, suggesting the US and China should build a “community of destiny” similar to post-WWII transatlantic relations. However, China consistently and firmly rejected these proposals for joint global leadership. The pushback became so necessary that Premier Wen Jiabao had to address it explicitly during a May 2009 EU-China summit in Prague, calling the G2 concept “baseless and wrong” because “China will never seek hegemony” and “one or two countries, or a group of major powers cannot solve global problems.” He also directly told Obama in November 2009 that China wouldn’t go for a G2, explaining to him that “the main reasons [China] doesn’t agree with the concept of a ‘G2’ are”: “First, China is a developing country with a large population, and we remain clear-headed about the long road ahead to build a modernized nation; Second, China pursues an independent and autonomous peaceful foreign policy and does not ally with any country or group of countries; Third, China maintains that world affairs should be decided jointly by all countries, not dictated by one or two countries.” This rejection stems from China’s fundamentally different vision of international relations. Since the 1950s, China has promoted an alternative to great power politics through its “Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence”: mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence. These principles, born from China’s own experience with imperialism, envision a world where all nations - regardless of size or power - interact as equals. From this perspective, a G2 arrangement wouldn’t just be strategically unwise - it would contradict China’s core vision of how international relations should work. Even Deng Xiaoping, when addressing the UN, explicitly warned against China ever becoming the kind of superpower that would dominate others. He declared that “if one day China should change her color and turn into a superpower, she too should play the tyrant and everywhere subject others to her bullying, aggression and exploitation, the people of the world should identify her as social-imperialism, expose it, oppose it and work together with the Chinese people to overthrow it.” He defined a “superpower” precisely as what China didn’t want to be: “an imperialist country which everywhere subjects other countries to its aggression, interference, control, subversion or plunder and strives for world hegemony”.

Go figure—a country that doesn’t want to be like us? How do you think China views Trump’s doubling down on America’s post WW2 policies, his sneak attacks in the Middle East, his current threats against Venezuela—a country in which China has majorly invested?