Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
5h

RTSG News @RTSG_News

Oct 29￼

￼￼ REPORT: Chinese company CATL is mass-producing its 1st sodium battery.

Experts were previously convinced that Sodium Batteries would not be viable until 2035.

It has the same capacity and size as lithium, at 1/10th the cost, lasts 25 years, runs fine at -30°C, and highly safe.

By December 2025, CATL expects to begin mass production of its Naxtra sodium-ion battery line, which has higher energy density than its current offerings. The company also started mass production of a 24V sodium-ion battery for heavy-duty trucks in July.

Source: China-Global South Project

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
5h

Shadow of Ezra @ShadowofEzra

17h￼

JD Vance drops a bombshell, saying he does not support what Palantir is doing in harvesting the private data of American citizens on U.S. soil.

He argues that Palantir provides “useful services,” even if they sometimes do things “we don’t like.”

Vance urges Americans to pressure their representatives to safeguard personal data, stating he opposes mass data collection and fears the rise of large-scale AI surveillance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture