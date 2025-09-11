I’ll be out and about this morning. I’ve done a bit of reading about Charlie Kirk and it has me beginning to wonder whether his assassin will ever be found. For the sake of the country I hope the killer is found. However …

The development of Kirk’s views over time as he apparently grappled with hard truths—especially hard for him given his background—raises concerns about who was coming to fear Kirk’s influence over his audience, which was mostly younger people of a conservative bent. The outpouring of hate from the usual leftist suspects—”traditional” Progs for the most part—was to be expected. The outpouring of mourning from others of the usual suspects—from Trump to Netanyahu—is, well, disquieting. Kirk seemed to be heading in directions that the conventional “conservative” establishment would not have welcomed. At the same time, the antiwar left—increasingly vocal and important on the Dem side—would probably have thought twice before wishing him dead.

All in all, it’s a bit hard to wrap one’s head around this tragic event in America. The longer the killer is unaccounted for, the more worrisome this is. Am I getting into conspiratorial territory? I dunno. Maybe that’s where we are as a nation.