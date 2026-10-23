Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3d

Hmmmm.

Mario Nawfal ￼@MarioNawfal

10m￼

￼ Trump BLASTS the judge in the Charlie Kirk case for dragging it out

He says the trial should happen in a month, not years, and that the slow pace dishonors Charlie’s memory.

Defense wants 2029, prosecutors suggest 2028, and Erika is pushing for next year.

Death-penalty cases drag, but a public assassination with the defendant already in custody shouldn’t need until 2029 to reach a verdict.

Reply
Share
12 replies
Joe's avatar
Joe
4d

posted minutes ago on yesterdays thread - RE: The Kushner Corruption

the foundation of the Corruption

- NO FOIA - NO FARA - NO ETHICS - Trump learned that in his First Term

During his first term Kushner was technically a federal employee unpaid subject to 278e financial disclosures and classified-access obligations

Now White House characterizes him as a "volunteer" acting "in his capacity as a private citizen"

NO FOIA

Kushner used a personal iPhone and non-government accounts. FOIA only compels production of records "made or received by" an agency

NO FARA

FARA (22 U.S.C. §611–621) is a disclosure statute, not a prohibition. It requires anyone acting as an "agent of a foreign principal" to register with DOJ if they engage in "political activities"

NO ETHICS

"volunteer" acting "in his capacity as a private citizen" also files no ethics disclosures.

.

Reply
Share
2 replies
69 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture