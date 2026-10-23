Let’s see. War and elections are looming. I think that’s the right word. What else is looming? I’m sure readers will have seen these reports. I have no way of verifying how real/serious this all is.

All I know is what I read. I read this at Brave AI:

Black October refers to a critical cybersecurity emergency in October 2026 triggered by the discovery and exploitation of PHP2Shell, a pair of severe vulnerabilities in the PHP programming language. Discovered by Wiz and OpenAI using AI, these flaws (CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619) allow unauthenticated remote code execution and memory disclosure across 70% of the internet. The crisis escalated rapidly after details leaked on October 20, prompting the PHP Foundation to release emergency patches on October 21, 2026, just hours before the planned coordinated disclosure. Exploitation was detected as early as October 17, leading the NSA and other global agencies to urge immediate patching or service suspension. The term “Black October” also encompasses a broader wave of critical vulnerabilities disclosed simultaneously, including flaws in Node.js, GitLab, and eMudhra, highlighting the increasing impact of AI-driven security research and exploitation.

Why is that important? Because:

Madison Mills @MadisonMills22￼ SCOOP: Major U.S. banks are detecting unauthorized third-party AI agents inside customer accounts, including some attempting to take actions that appear to be independent of user instructions, sources told Axios. The findings have alarmed banking executives, who are racing to restrict access to their systems as AI moves at a velocity faster than financial institutions can respond, multiple industry and bank executives told Axios. Several banks are now preparing for worst-case and even “day after” scenarios, including how to rapidly secure or restore customer accounts if things go wrong, the people said. Several bank executives told Axios they’re struggling to distinguish between human users and AI agents. One executive said banks also struggle to determine whether agents are authorized by customers or potentially operating without their permission, more akin to rogue agent behavior.

Microsoft blames China. Do I trust Microsoft?

Choblin @choblin29￼ WTF is Happening All over the INTERNET. It’s OVER. Microsoft says a China-state-aligned hacking group used ARTEX AI agents to exploit the ConnectWise supply-chain breach, attempting access to more than 2,250 Microsoft 365 tenants. Just FOUR compromised app credentials generated 200+ sign-ins in under four minutes. Days earlier, the same group had launched 151,000+ password-spray attempts against Microsoft 365 and Exchange Online accounts across eight organizations, peaking at 2,900 failed logins per minute. ZERO succeeded. After gaining control of ConnectWise application identities, however, the attackers could authenticate through already-trusted apps. In some environments, the AI agents then modified credentials and privileged roles to establish persistent access. Microsoft warns those changes can remain as backdoors even after the original compromised app is disabled.

Coin Bureau @coinbureau￼￼ The internet is going into a LOCKDOWN. Hundreds of millions of websites are potentially at risk from cyberattacks. Governments, banks and major platforms have already taken their websites OFFLINE. Many are already calling it “Black October.” At the centre of the shutdowns is something most of us have never heard of, but use every day. PHP, the software behind roughly 7 in 10 websites, has two critical flaws that can let hackers break in without a password. Dubbed PHP2Shell, both are rated 9.2 out of 10 for severity. Details began circulating on Oct 20. Emergency fixes arrived the next day, but attackers were already moving. Cloudflare’s CEO says hacking attempts then jumped from thousands to MILLIONS within hours. Cybersecurity agencies across several countries are telling PHP site owners the same thing: Patch it now, or take it offline. Websites have gone dark worldwide, from government portals and hospitals to banks. CrowdStrike warns these attacks leave almost no trace, so some sites may not know if they’ve been hit. Around 2.6 MILLION internet-facing servers run PHP, potentially hosting hundreds of sites each. Over 1.1 million use older versions no longer receiving official PHP updates. Older installations may need an upgrade to a supported PHP version or a fix from their software provider. And patching does not remove a backdoor an attacker may already have planted. Cloudflare also says hackers are now tweaking their attacks to try to slip past its protections. But PHP isn’t the only security story unfolding. -Japan’s Onamae suspended ALL Desktop Cloud plans after malware was found on customer servers. -India’s eMudhra had 8 website-certificate keys so weak, one was literally the number “4”. -State Bank of India confirmed 3,897 customer records on the dark web. -Criminals used AI agents to break into 400+ Latin American banks. -Capcom confirmed a breach exposing 11.7 million email addresses. -GitLab disclosed a 10/10 severity flaw in versions going back to 2014. -LiteLLM removed a malware-containing release. Railway reported possible exposure of customer secrets. None of these has a confirmed link to PHP2Shell. We’re seeing separate breaches unfold together. The true number of incidents could take months to come out. The world is still on alert. Attacks are still coming.

Does that mean it’s time to start a war and stop elections? Who knows. What I do know is that uncertainty is being sown with some sort of intent. Meanwhile:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 18m￼ Oil: WTI 101 BRENT 115

MenchOsint @MenchOsint “Trump admin hopes its bombing campaigns and economic sanctions will force major concessions from the Islamic Republic... “ Months of airstrikes and “maximum pressure” on Iran haven’t forced a deal, yet the admin is right back to the exact same playbook. Definition of insanity. HFI Research @HFI_Research￼ FT: The US is preparing for a protracted conflict with Iran, even as the Trump administration hopes its bombing campaigns and economic sanctions will force major concessions from the Islamic Republic. Mike Waltz, Donald Trump’s ambassador to the UN, acknowledged that a year from now the US could still be mired in a stalemate with Iran, without a deal on Tehran’s nuclear programme or a return to prewar shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. “I’m not going to put out hypotheticals. One would hope that they’ll come to the table in a meaningful way before that,” Waltz told the FT in an interview. But “the president and the US Navy can maintain this blockade [on Iranian ports] for the foreseeable future,” he said, and the administration is “tightening” its economic pressure campaign.

An indefinite blockade that shuts down the world’s biggest energy supply. What could go wrong with that?

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼￼ Iran informed mediators that is going to target airports, pipelines, and other civilian targets in Gulf countries if attacks on it by Israel and US resume, per WSJ Iranian Tasnim News also reports that the inner circle around the supreme leader is considering targeting the Israel’s highly secretive Dimona nuclear facility, if Israel attacks Iranian nuclear facilities

Have a nice day.