Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
3h

https://www.axios.com/2026/07/21/trump-iran-pickaxe-mountain-bomb

Trump vows U.S. will soon bomb Iran's Pickaxe Mountain

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

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BREAKING: Multiple US Air Force B-1 Lancer heavy strategic bombers departed the UK shortly after Trump directly threatened strikes on Iran's Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility.

The UK's new Prime Minister Burnham has also just approved the use of UK bases for US strikes on Iran, per Bloomberg.

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Mark Wauck
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Pape also argues that the reason Trump pulled out of the MOU is because the Iranians rubbed his nose in it for revenge. Pape cites Trump saying that the Iranians should watch their language.

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