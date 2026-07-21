More escalation is the big topic again today. I just listened to Joe Kent with Danny Davis, and Kent ended by stating that the longer this war goes on the more his fear increases of chaos on a massive scale. It’s worth recalling how we got to the current pass, with significant US casualties. Trump insanely went ahead and bombed an Iranian Army barracks at night, causing major casualties to the sleeping soldiers. Why—after all that has passed up to this point—Trump thought that Iran wouldn’t respond is anyone’s guess. Of course Iran DID respond—striking the US installations at al-Tanf (Syria) and Tower 22 (Jordan) very hard and killing and wounding a large number of US personnel. That was in addition to their strikes at other US bases housing air assets. We’ve covered that already in some detail.

Those casualties—and the attendant negative publicity—stung Trump, who has now sworn to kill far more Iranians than the Americans that were killed by Iran. What could wrong? Lots, starting with this—Iran has been operating on the principle that for every American escalation Iran will escalate more. For example, Trump idiotically attacked Iranian desalination plants. Iran responded by ravaging Gulf state infrastructure, and especially Kuwaiti desalination plants—Kuwait is totally dependent on those plants for drinking water and the US has been relying on the use of bases in Kuwait. That’s all coming to an end.

Nevertheless, Trump is building up a vast air armada of refueling tankers to refuel the attack aircraft that are also being brought back into the region—basing them in Israel under the supposition that Iran would NEVER attack US assets in Israel.

￼dana @dana916￼ ￼￼￼￼￼$1.5 Billion Worth of American Fuel Tankers Within Iran’s Reach Iran’s air strikes on U.S. bases in the region have led to the relocation of U.S. military infrastructure to Israel. Satellite images show that at least 24 American fuel tankers are parked at Ramon Airport in Eilat, Israel. During the 12-day and 40-day wars, Iran repeatedly targeted the Eilat region. Each American fuel tanker is worth $65 million, and a single runway at Ramon Airport contains $1.5 billion worth of equipment.

Well, there’s seems to be a growing awareness that Iran just might do that. A few people are recalling that Iran has warned of taking preemptive action. Hmmm. And then there’s the problem of dwindling munitions stocks:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 10h￼ “The expansion of U.S. operations will be limited by dwindling stockpiles of Air Defense and Long-Range munitions and constraints on the ability to surge more troops and aircraft into the area because of Battle Damage.” U.S. official to WaPo.

Did you note that bit about constraints imposed on the US military by “battle damage”? I think that’s a coy way of stating that Iran has rendered most of the US regional bases inoperable. If that sounds like Trump losing this thing, you may be on to something. This reads like starting a wider war, inviting even greater retaliation from Iran. And then what? No wonder responsible people are getting worried—really worried.

By the way, I’m listening to Prof Pape. He thinks what this would lead to is Trump using air strikes launched with B-52s and B-2s from CONUS and Europe to continue the war on Iran. He’s speaking of using the B-52s for something like carpet bombing, but turning dumb bombs into GPS guided glide bombs. I’m skeptical, for the reason that the B-52s would need to either overfly or come far too close to Iran. He’s also saying that economic chaos is already baked into the cake. My view is that Iran controls escalation and that Pape is failing to take into account domestic US reaction to economic chaos:

This could get—almost certainly WILL get—very ugly. Here’s what Pape says about domestic politics, but I still think he’s missing what could happen if that 69% become enraged and how economic chaos could effect the 29%—who are, by and large, not well positioned to do well in a period of economic chaos:

The current opinion polls show that only about 30% of the US public support the war. But they’re all MAGA. Virtually all MAGA. What I think people are missing is that Trump wants to keep the 30%. And if he does what the other 70% want to do, that 30% is not showing up for Trump. And what’s going to happen is he’ll lose control of MAGA. And that’s the issue. The issue is, Can he control MAGA? And what that means is: only as a winner. These [MAGA] are Christians. They go to church. They’re not really loving all these issues with Trump and his personal life. We have all the corruption. We got the Epstein files. So, there’s a lot of reasons to throw Trump under the bus. And if he [garbled: cuts and runs?] then Trump just becomes the lamest of lame ducks. And the election of 2028 starts even before the midterms.

What I’ll do next is I’ll paste in Mario Nawfal’s summary of his conversation with a retired general on exactly this topic, but I’ll precede it with a David Pyne tweet:

David Pyne ￼ @AmericaFirstCon 19h￼￼ This is what I have been saying during the past nearly five months of war. The Iranians have refrained from using their supersonic and hypersonic antiship missiles which could send the USS Abraham Lincoln and a number of US Navy destroyers to the bottom of the sea. They have also restrained themselves from conducting catastrophic nuclear, super EMP, cyber and terrorist attacks against the US homeland that could kill millions of Americans even after we assassinated their top political and religious leader, their First Family and struck over 14,000 Iranian targets. Anyone still calling them crazy, irrational or insane is either lying to your face or lacks a triple digit IQ.

TRUMP ON DEAD SOLDIERS: “IT HAPPENS, IT’S JUST ONE OF THOSE THINGS” - w/ General Randy Manner When American soldiers die and the president’s response is “it happens, it’s just one of those things,” retired generals takes notice. Maj. Gen. Randy Manner and I had a wide-ranging conversation today about where we are, and where we’re headed in this war. “This is probably the highest risk situation I’ve heard of so far in the Middle East over the past several months.” He says the fact America has committed 1/4 to 1/3 of its refueling capability to a single theater is a real indicator of what’s to come... On a potential ground operation to secure the Strait of Hormuz: “...a course of action I would NEVER recommend, ever... absolute insanity.” On Iran’s true capabilities: “They aren’t acting illogically—compared to the U.S. They have the capability to sink a U.S. warship--they’re choosing not to.” What comes next: “I am now upping my probability to very, very high, that things are going to get really bad THIS coming week...” . A quarter-billion-dollar American drone was chased out of the Middle East, and Washington is telling citizens none of it is happening. Ret. U.S. Army General Randy Manner says the White House and Pentagon are lying about what Iran can actually do. “They are not doing it by design, not because they can’t, but because they choose not to.” Iran is showing restraint. That won’t last forever.

I happen to disagree with Manner on this next point. I believe that impeachment against Trump will succeed—because I’m factoring in that Trump will be blamed for the economy—not just the war—as all the polling shows. Americans will realize that not only did Trump start a war for Jewish Nationalism that Americans didn’t want, but that he got into it and kept going knowing the economic disaster that he was going to cause. The resulting anger will be so bad that the GOP will want him gone sooner rather than later. And I believe that all Trump’s lying and corruption will come home to roost. Americans will want to purge their systems of Trump. Could I be wrong? Sure. But this has been my long held view.