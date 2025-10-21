Meaning In History

Tony Ledsham
29m

“In which way does China need US?... When is the last time when China did not respond until few days to a major meeting? There is no reason to deal with this ever-changing rant for China because US accounts for a tiny part of their trade relations & their military is strong enough not to worry about some kind of attack. I am guessing that China cuts REE and moves on to expand trade with BRICS, dumps USTs and expands trade on what ever currency is needed to trade & ignores US entirely.”

China does not even need to fire a shot. Dumping USTs alone would cripple the US economy. Stopping processed REEs would not only cripple the US MIC (whose stockpiles have been depleted) it would destroy the tech and “green” sectors. The US and Canada have enormous deposits of REEs, but neither country has invested in the dirty (and expensive) processing plants, preferring to offshore it to China. #checkmate

Steghorn21
43m

I disagree with the likes of Doctorow and PCR and their "Putin is weak and under pressure" schtick, but having said that, I do wonder if Putin cancelled Budapest partly because he knows that the Russian people are heartily sick of the BS coming out of the West.

