Now that the Russians have decided against participating in another Trump ceasefire dog and pony show, the question naturally arises—What about Xi? Xi hasn’t actually confirmed meeting with Trump. Will Schryver asks the very obvious question:

Trump and his entourage of imbeciles have never been more volatile, unhinged, and agreement-incapable than they are here at the end of 2025. The Iranians will no longer deal with them. I can’t imagine why Russia and China have not yet reached the same conclusion.

The answer is that Russia and China each have their own reasons for continuing the charade of talks—or, at least, they have had reasons up to this point in time. The question becomes, Do they still believe those reasons—which seemed to make sense in the past—remain currently operative? The Russians clearly have some doubts in that regard.

I have to believe the Chinese are getting tired of Trump’s act. That was clear enough back in April when Trump began his tariff shock and awe ploy. Trump said the Chinese would line up with everyone else to “kiss my ass.” Instead of queuing up, Xi wouldn’t even answer Trump’s repeated urgent phone calls. Having finally gotten past that, Trump has started attempting the same old tactics. It has, predictably, backfired. At some point the Chinese will decide this is all a waste of time. They certainly have Trump’s number—literally and figuratively:

￼ Bevin Chu 朱炳文 @Bevin83994661 21h￼ Wang Yi, Foreign Minister: The US “robs if it can’t compete” and “destroys if it can’t obtain”! For years, China’s diplomats have bent over backward, doing their utmost to exercise gentlemanly forbearance in the face of America’s thuggery, all no avail. Now the gloves are off. Quote￼ 高高的山岗上 @googluck520 Oct 19 Translated from Chinese Wang Yi responds to US-China tech competition: The US “robs if it can’t compete” and “destroys if it can’t obtain”!

That’s pretty tough talk. Meanwhile, Trump thinks he can continue playing stupid games:

zerohedge @zerohedge 2h *TRUMP: MAYBE MEETING WON’T HAPPEN WITH XI *TRUMP: I WANT XI TO HAVE A GOOD DEAL FOR CHINA *TRUMP: EXPECT TO MAKE GOOD DEAL WITH XI

The Chinese are supposed to beg Trump to meet with them? I don’t think that’s going to happen. Someone doesn’t understand the Chinese—at all. This is pure fantasy.

Here’s a dose of reality:

471TO @TOzgokmen 18h￼ My personal hunch is that a Xi-Trump meeting will not take place; China has not yet confirmed and I can’t imagine Xi rushing to this meeting to listen to more of this: Trump: “I think China is in big trouble. I’ll be honest with you. I don’t know that they even make it.” In which way does China need US?... When is the last time when China did not respond until few days to a major meeting? There is no reason to deal with this ever-changing rant for China because US accounts for a tiny part of their trade relations & their military is strong enough not to worry about some kind of attack. I am guessing that China cuts REE and moves on to expand trade with BRICS, dumps USTs and expands trade on what ever currency is needed to trade & ignores US entirely.

China is playing hardball, but that somehow doesn’t seem to have filtered through to Trump.