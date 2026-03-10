This will be an update, a summary of developing dynamics in this war on Iran, drawing from Patty Marins. We start with Big Picture stuff that we all need to consider. It has become clear, as we discussed yesterday, that Trump is looking for some off ramp that will work in the context of domestic politics. That’s the point of the over the top threats—most of which we’ve all heard multiple times before during the past year—and the unconvincing chest thumping about sinking the Iranian navy and opening the Strait of Hormuz. Marins is focused on military strategy rather than the dynamics of American—and especially populist—politics. But she frames some of these issues very well. I’ll offer excerpts.

First, a bit of regional news. We’ve seen quite a few attempts by the Anglo-Zionists to draw other countries into the war—including Turkey:

Let’s start with the Strait of Hormuz, since Trump placed so much emphasis on … keeping the closed strait open. It’s nonsensical on multiple levels. Absolutely nobody is seeking a USN escort through the strait. But there’s more.

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 6h￼ It wasn’t open. You can’t close what is already closed. This people is so strange i24NEWS English @i24NEWS_EN 7h ￼ US War Secretary Hegseth: If Iran does anything to stop the flow of oil in the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit harder than ever

Will Iran actually mine the strait of Hormuz? They may be already doing it, but most people think of mines only in terms of floating mines. That’s a possibility, but there are far more sophisticated mining techniques:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 58m￼ Mining the Strait of Hormuz A few days ago I wrote that the only reason Iran hadn’t started mining the strait was the Chinese ships that were still coming to load oil. Then the coalition, or Israel acting alone, decided to attack Iranian territory. As a result, since Iran is no longer exporting anything by sea, they began mining the strait. This means it will likely stay closed for a long time. Iran is deploying smart mines that sit on the seabed, waiting for a ship to pass before engaging, and also floating mines. I believe they won’t use the floating ones, though, because there’s a risk they could drift out of the Strait of Hormuz into the open ocean, creating an immense danger to navigation. If I can figure this out, how come dozens of highly paid professionals whose job it is to analyze exactly this didn’t see it coming? The Spectator Index @spectatorindex 2h BREAKING: US intelligence believes there are indications Iran is preparing to deploy naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, according to CBS News.

But Trump says we have the best minesweepers in the world. Why not just send them into the strait to remove these seabed mines—probably a somewhat tricky proposition, while under attack from anti-ship missiles. But there’s another factor:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64￼ Iranian Lithium UUV A little while ago, I wrote about UUVs and how they will become a major threat to any large navy. I want you to read the article. I’d also like to point out that Iran already has at least one of these models: the Azhdar. It reaches 18-25 knots, with batteries that can last up to 4 days in patrol mode and cover more than 600 km at low speed. It’s not Iran’s ships that keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, it’s a highly modern asymmetric arsenal of UUVs, USVs, UAVs, anti-ship missiles, and fast boats armed with missiles. I’d say the chances of the US-Israel having success in any forceful action to open the strait are very low.

The Anglo-Zionists blundered into this without a real strategy, without thinking through the consequences or the multiple asymmetric capabilities that Iran can deploy. The reason is clear. The financial oligarchy that is the basis for the Anglo-Zionist Empire is intent on defeating BRICS, and especially China. As I’ve long maintained, Iran is the linchpin of BRICS, the key to defeating or fatally weakening Russia, as well as China. This is existential for the Anglo-Zionist Empire.

As we’ve seen over and over again, when push comes to shove the Empire relies upon brute force bullying. It’s the preferred, chosen, method of Jewish Nationalists, and also appeals to Trump in a personal sense. It works against the Venezuelas of the world—not so much against the Russias, Irans, and Chinas. Countries that have long survived by thinking in strategic terms. Marins addresses this in her own terms.

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64￼ US and Israel don’t understand the war they’re fighting. Iran is waging an almost perfect asymmetric war, absorbing the attacks, strategically rendering the surrounding bases unusable, destroying radars, and maintaining control of the Strait of Hormuz while still preserving its missile launch capability. And it’s doing all of this after losing very little of its navy, air force, or overall arsenal, something we can easily verify by checking the visual evidence of losses. The US and Israel are in an extremely difficult situation because they only know one kind of war: brute-force destruction. Now they’re facing a strategically well-positioned Iran that is fighting on its own terms and timeline. What did Iran do? It focused on resilience against bombings and kept almost its entire arsenal in large underground bases that the US and Israel have already spent huge amounts of munitions trying to penetrate. I’ll say this: so far, Iran has shown very little of what I know of its arsenal. It still has more than 20 models of aquatic drones that it hasn’t even put in the water yet. They didn’t study Iran enough and severely underestimated it. Iran is a global leader in missiles and drones, alongside Russia and China. The people in Washington were extremely reckless. You can be a complete madman in politics and still get away with it, but that doesn’t work in wars. This is all a carefully built strategy for the global market to defeat the US, not Iran. …

