Scott Ritter offered some very smart—but still speculative—comments regarding the Trump - Putin phone call and prospects for yet another meeting of the presidents. I’ve said my say on what I think is going on here, but here’s Scott:

INTEL Roundtable w/ Johnson, McGovern, & Scott Ritter : Weekly Wrap 17-OCT. Judge Nap: Let’s go to the topic of the moment, which is the phone call between President Trump and President Putin yesterday. What do you think they said to each other? What do you think President Putin demanded of President Trump? Is there a marker? Is there a condition laid down by President Putin for him to come to Budapest and meet Donald Trump in a week or so? Ritter: I believe there is. I believe that this conversation was--to quote Mr. Ushakov, President Putin’s advisor--very frank. “They had a frank exchange,” which means: They didn’t agree. I believe that President Trump was put on notice that Russia is not going to change what it’s doing on the battlefield. That the Tomahawk missile, if incorporated into Ukraine’s arsenal, will not have any impact on the battlefield, won’t move the needle at all. But what it will do is destroy any possibility of US - Russian relations and could lead to further escalation. So nothing good will come of this. And then they put forward some other things. I believe they talked about Kirill Dmitriev types of economic pie in the sky stuff, and Putin offered [comment: I suspect “agreed” would be a better choice of words] to meet--which Trump wants because he wants to be seen as facilitating this. But the condition is that Lavrov--Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister--and Marco Rubio, the secretary of state, have to meet first. I believe from that the United States has to say they will not be deploying the Tomahawk missile, because I think the the meeting between Trump and Putin can’t happen if Trump is holding the Tomahawk over Putin’s head. Putin wouldn’t meet under those conditions at all. He’s not going to allow himself to have the appearances of being intimidated. So, the United States is going to have to back away from Tomahawk.

If Scott is right—which I think he is—this is a pretty clear sign that domestic political considerations probably Trump everything else.

There’s some news on the National Guard as cops front. A three judge panel of the Seventh Circuit, which includes Chicago, has ruled against the Trump regime’s desire to send the military to Chicago for law enforcement purposes. Justice Amy handles the 7th Circuit for the SCOTUS and has weighed in regarding the admin’s appeal. I quote from TGP:

Update: Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not immediately order an administrative stay on Friday. She ordered Illinois officials to respond by Monday. UPDATE: Justice Amy Coney Barrett has ordered Illinois officials to respond by Monday at 5PM ET, BUT she did not order the immediate administrative stay the Trump admin asked for. More w/@kyledcheney @ShiaKapos https://t.co/jUblwFvEUd — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) October 17, 2025 President Trump on Friday asked the US Supreme Court to intervene and allow National Guard troops to be deployed in Chicago. As previously reported, a federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a Biden judge’s block on Trump’s National Guard troop deployment to Chicago. A federal judge last Thursday issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) blocking President Trump’s National Guard deployment in Chicago. US District Judge April Perry, a Biden appointee, said Trump’s troop deployment violates the Posse Comitatus Act as well as the 10th and 14th Amendments. … On Thursday, the Seventh Circuit unanimously upheld Judge Perry’s order blocking President Trump’s troop deployment. The three-judge panel included: Rovner (George H. W. Bush), Hamilton (Obama) and St. Eve (George W. Bush). The appeals court judges agreed with Judge Perry’s assertion that there was “insufficient evidence of rebellion or a danger of a rebellion.” …

Here’s my view. In general, I agree that the Posse Comitatus Act does forbid the use of the military for ordinary law enforcement purposes. However, the situation in Chicago presents special factual features that will require careful consideration by the SCOTUS, due to the high profile involvement of ANTIFA related activists. If, in fact, a designated terrorist organization (ANTIFA) is seeking to prevent the functioning of a legitimate agency of the federal government (ICE), and if the threat of ANTIFA violence is real enough to overburden the protective capabilities of other federal law enforcement agencies—withdrawing them from their ordinary duties—a plausible case could be made for the need to use the military. Obviously, the facts, so far as they can be determined, will govern this case. In other words, to overrule the district court’s determination that there is currently “insufficient evidence of rebellion or a danger of a rebellion” the SCOTUS would likely need to determine that there IS “sufficient evidence of rebellion or a danger of a rebellion”.

Regarding Justice Amy’s order, the practical effect is that, by failing to order the immediate administrative stay the Trump admin asked for, she leaves open the possibility of allowing the case to go to a full panel hearing of the 7th Circuit rather than having the SCOTUS deal with it immediately. This would give time for the justices to confer, debate, whatever.

Since we’re talking about legal matters here, I’ll offer my opinion on the Bolton case. Without having studied the case against Bolton, I believe he’s on thin ice. It appears that his pre-trial motions will rely on his contention that, hey, Trump did it, too. There’s a very obvious difference. Trump was the POTUS when he decided to retain classified docs and the POTUS is the ultimate and only classification authority—all other classification authorities derive from the POTUS. Bolton was never the POTUS. That being the case, the evidence that Bolton mishandled classified docs quite deliberately seems strong. There are, of course, issues of what harm was caused, but Bolton will not have an easy time defending himself.