I’m in question asking mode today.

My guess is that Trump backed down for reasons that go somewhat beyond his reported demand for a guarantee of regime change. Presumably his intel people—even assuming Tulsi was cut out of this venture, as she was from the Venezuela one—were admitting to Trump that the insurrection had flopped. That may have been the point at which he demanded guarantees. But I suspect there was something else involved. My suspicion is that the military brass really did offer him a guarantee—a guarantee that the US would take casualties, and maybe not just a few. Along with equipment losses.

Thinking back to Venezuela, Trump made a big deal about taking no casualties. I think he knows that sane Americans are not ready for casualties in pursuit of a Jewish Supremacist agenda in the Middle East. Further, most Americans are not ready for casualties in wars of choice anywhere. Even further, I think that I’m not the only one watching and adding up 1+1. Others—every country that has felt threatened or confronted by America—are likely arriving at an answer of ‘2’. Meaning, if America can be confronted with the likelihood of casualties, Trump’s currently precarious political standing will likely force him to back down.

What are the practical implications of that for Russia? For China? For Iran? For a whole host of nations? What are people on the Chinese island of Taiwan making of that? Are they saying to themselves, After all, we are Chinese. It’s time to come to some sort of accommodation. Xi seems like a genial enough sort. And after all, we are Chinese, just like Xi. Trump is trying to force us to relocate 50% of our chip making capacity to some place called Arizona or wherever. What fool thinks America will take major casualties for Chinese people on an island thousands (six of them?) of miles away? Our future is with China. With other Chinese people.

Again, the Anglo-Zionist Empire is at the point at which the defense of its hegemony cannot be assured by monetary means alone. Push is coming to shove, and Trump’s military bluff just got called. Trump signaled that to the whole world, not matter whether the attention of American’s has shifted back to Minnesota.