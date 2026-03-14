Ha ha! That was a trick question. China doesn’t need to do that—Trump has already done that:

Nury Vittachi @NuryVittachi Mar 12 TAIWAN HAS ONLY TEN DAYS of power left. Now it is scrambling for options, looking at pig poop and coal. The Chinese island is in a mess. It followed US instructions to reject Mainland China’s model of solar electrification and nuclear-powered self-sufficiency, instead agreeing to import LNG and other fossil fuels from the US and from US allies in West Asia. That now looks like a very bad idea. The island’s power stations run largely on LNG, with about 70% coming from West Asia via the Strait of Hormuz – which Iran closed after the US and Israel made an unprovoked attack on the country, killing more than 2,000 people. … [follow link for more on pig poop as fuel]

Can a modern economy run on pig poop? Well, Trump and his Jewish Nationalist backers seem to think that the US economy can run on bullshit, so …

However, Taiwan is one of those fortunate places that has an easy solution:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h￼ Meanwhile in Asia-Pacific Taiwan is running out of fuel - literally. It is not clear how the island will continue to produce electricity with the Strait of Hormuz closed. I guess they could just call Beijing and say they want to become part of the PRC.

Meanwhile, as the world economy starts to go up in smoke, Trump is delving into genetic theory. Not kidding.

Among other things going up in smoke, …

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics A suicide drone has struck the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad, targeting a Marine Corps sniper position and a surveillance radar. Smoke columns are rising from the heart of the compound. This is the most fortified American diplomatic facility in the country, inside the Green Zone. . ￼￼ Satellite imagery released shows the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad following tonight’s drone strike a destroyed radome circled in red, and the C-RAM counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar unit visible below it in blue. The C-RAM is the last line of active defense for the embassy. The drone got through it and took out the surveillance radar anyway.

And then there’s representative government, also going up in smoke …Blame the freakin’ Iranians:

JAKEGTV @JakeG_Official 11h ￼ BREAKING: The DOJ has “indefinitely paused” the unsealing of the final Epstein files, citing “regional instability” and “national security” regarding the Iran conflict. If you had ANY remaining doubts, then nobody can help you.

Was this an IRGC hideout on Kharg? If so, it may have been JDAMed:

Fallout from the Kharg strike:

Amerikanets ￼@ripplebrain 13h To summarize the Kharg Island thing: - Trump ordered a strike but it didn’t target the oil terminal - Kharg has already been struck earlier in the war and it’s dubious that it has any significant military assets on it anyway - He threatened to target the oil terminal if Iran doesn’t immediately reopen the strait (which they won’t) - Targeting the oil terminal would just drive the price of crude higher, doing so would make no sense - The USN still isn’t halting Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf or implementing a counter blockade - MEU [Marine Expeditionary Unit] is en route but it’s two weeks away - Any landing force would be highly vulnerable to Iranian rocket systems and drones - Even if Kharg was taken and the oil there held hostage, the Iranians have other options for export - If Trump orders the systematic destruction of Iranian oil terminals they would have no reason not to mine the strait and destroy all the oil infrastructure in the rest of the Gulf - None of this would do anything to open the strait This entire exercise seems pointless and idiotic.

Yeah, like this war—unless you’re a Jewish Nationalist. Is there a Plan C?

As for Iran backing down?

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼￼Iran military announces that is going to destroy the ports in UAE, because the US launches missiles from there: “Due to the devastation to its military bases in the region, the invading US army has fired its missiles at the Iranian island of Bu Musa from the cover of ports, docks, and hideouts in cities of the UAE. We announce to the leaders of the UAE that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its legitimate right, in defense of its national sovereignty and territory, to strike and target the launch points of enemy American missiles in shipping ports, docks, and the hideouts of US forces sheltered in some UAE cities. We ask the Muslim people of the UAE and population centers to evacuate the ports, docks, and American hideouts in UAE cities so that they will not be harmed.”

Meanwhile, Ted Cruz has concerns:

What a wacky world!