Meaning In History

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Manul's avatar
Manul
1h

It's day 15 of Donald's War, which was supposed to be an operation lasting the weekend and resolved by the NYSE open on Monday.

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
2hEdited

Taiwan was stupid to close its nuke plants.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_power_in_Taiwan

I wonder if they blew up the cooling towers like Germany.

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