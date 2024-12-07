These two stories take us to the epicenter of the surveillance and permanent leftist revolutionary state that the US has become on the domestic front. What measures will the GOPers—who now control all branches of government—take to reverse this? Follow the links for further details:

Bombshell report details exactly how banks worked with Biden officials to spy on pro-Trump Americans

Daily Mail ^ | 12/06/2024 | JON MICHAEL RAASCH, U.S. POLITICAL REPORTER FOR DAILYMAIL.COM The Biden administration has gotten banks to let them 'spy' on the everyday purchases and money transfers of Americans, carrying out millions of searches without getting a warrant typically required for such snooping, a stunning new Congressional report charges. The House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government just released its damning findings, which the panel found skews heavily toward surveillance of Americans inclined to support President-elect Donald Trump. 'The federal government is spying on your bank account,' the Republican-led panel posted in a video on X summarizing its 47-page report. ... Over 14,000 federal employees accessed that sensitive financial data in 2023 during which the subcommittee claims 3.3 million 'warrantless searches' were made. ... The Biden administration worked with banks to comb through 'extremism' indicators like the purchase of a religious text, like a Bible, or searches including the terms 'MAGA' and 'TRUMP,' according to shocking revelations by the committee.

They also targeted people who purchased guns at major sporting goods stores.

Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, Citi Bank and Trust were all investigated in the probe looking to expose how the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and the FBI worked together. Charles Schwab, HSBC, MUFG, PayPal, Santander, Standard Chartered and Western Union were all also investigated. (Excerpt) Read more at dailymail.co.uk ...

There’s much more at the DM link, which paints a picture of a metastisizing domestic surveillance state that is building profiles on “conservative” Americans as a threat to the National Security state.

This next link barely hints at what’s going on, but clearly the federal government is distributing vast sums of money to empower radical groups—at a minimum. My guess is that much of the money will go to the effort to rig elections through federal funding. Does any of that sound alarmist? Don’t doubt it—not when you see John Podesta in charge of this program.

President Biden is leaving Trump a shocking mess to clean up

The Hill ^ | 12/06/24 | LIZ PEEK What an incredible mess Joe Biden will be leaving for Donald Trump on Jan. 20. It isn’t just the $36 trillion in federal debt (up $13 trillion since 2020), which has increasingly (and foolishly) been financed by short-term borrowings; it is also inflation that refuses to die despite slumping energy prices, a Strategic Petroleum Reserve that has been drained to perilous levels, a weapons stockpile that is dangerously low, a Department of Justice that has lost the confidence of Americans, billions upon billions of taxpayer dollars that have been invested in losing enterprises (here’s looking at you, Intel), an educational curriculum that teaches kids to hate their country but fails to deliver youngsters able to read and write, a housing crisis, a manufacturing slump and so much more. Biden also leaves Trump the nightmarish task of extricating the U.S. from Ukraine’s war with Russia and — once again — having to restore a sustainable balance of power in the Middle East. No wonder Trump is preparing to hit the ground running. If Joe Biden were a decent fellow and a patriot, he would be using his remaining weeks as president to fix some of the disasters he has created. Instead, he is doing just the opposite. Biden and his apparatchiks are trying to spend every last dollar authorized by the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act so that the Trump administration cannot recapture those funds. The IRA gave the White House some $375 billion in taxpayer funds to be strewn about the country as they see fit, under the total control of former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta. Because the Biden White House has almost no one with private-sector experience — no one with a history of building successful businesses — the hapless crew proved unable to spend the many billions available. Pete Buttigieg’s laughable effort to build charging stations for electronic vehicles, in which the Transportation secretary spent $7.5 billion on eight such facilities after promising 500,000, or Kamala Harris’s total failure to roll out internet access to rural areas despite the $42 billion at her disposal, are emblematic of this administration’s capabilities. Anyone who knows anything about Washington will understand that leftover money is about as popular as the fourth turkey sandwich served up after Thanksgiving. The money must be spent! And so, rather than help the Trump team (and the U.S.) by recycling unspent IRA money, they are putting it to work — at least, in theory. A recently released video from investigators at Project Veritas catches an adviser to the EPA saying via hidden camera, “Now we’re just trying to get the money out as fast as possible before they come in and stop it all. … It truly feels like we’re on the Titanic and we’re throwing gold bars off the edge.” The adviser, Brent Efron, admits that while typically his department had been making “sure the proper processes are in place to prevent fraud and prevent abuse,” now they are shoveling money to tribes, nonprofits and states at warp speed. Efron explains to the undercover reporter, “We gave them the money because it was harder if it was a government-run program, they could take the money away, if Trump won.” Elon Musk commented that the video suggests “The U.S. government is actively working to undermine the American people.” Or at least the newly elected president.

By the way, this also illustrates why Trump will be under pressure in the foreign policy sphere. He can’t do everything, and the more involved he gets in foreign affairs the less likely he will be able to accomplish much at home. Reining in the National Security state is a monumental job.