Readers my be vaguely aware that earlier today Trump announced that an “agreement” with Iran will be signed tomorrow—the claim is that it will happen in Islamabad. This was put out in one Trump’s childish tweets, designed to appeal to the absolute lowest common denominator of his base, replete with untruths and fantasies:

@AryJeayBackup ￼ Trump is claiming the deal will be signed tomorrow, and once signed, the Strait of Hormoz will be open. He also claims the US will later retrieve and destroy/downblend Iran’s buried “nuclear dust,” possibly in Iran or elsewhere. — Note: Trump likes to add extra non-existing flavours to his tweets.

Of note, Trump appears to once again be threatening to nuke Iran if Iran doesn’t allow the US military to “go in and get” the famous “Nuclear Dust”.

It should be obvious to one and all that Iran is certainly not going to sign any sort of agreement like that.

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 2h￼ PUT THE BREAKS ON THE IRAN DEAL: IRAN SAYS NO PLAN TO SIGN ON SUNDAY Iranian news agency FARS reports that the Iranian officials have NOT agreed to the terms of the MoU, and there is NOT a signing deal presently set up for tomorrow. Maybe backchannel negotiations will continue into the night and by Sunday maybe a deal will be worked out, but the fact that the Iranian side is emphatically saying all the terms have not been agreed to, casts doubt on Trump claiming that all details have been agreed to and now its merely to publish them tomorrow. This is starting to have the feel of yet another of those situation where the president claims one thing, with great confidence, only to find out in a very short period of time, he was not telling the truth. Based on the public positions of the U.S. and Iran on the single issue of release of frozen funds up front - Iran saying they are a non-negotiable requirement; Trump and Vance saying it won’t happen - the other, thornier issues (such as Hezbollah support in Lebanon and Israel’s requirement to withdraw from the country) - chances of a big breakthrough tomorrow seem slim.

Nevertheless, it may be worthwhile to point to certain phrasings in the tweet.

First, Trump states once again the untruth that the JCPOA was “a beautiful, smooth road” to a nuke for Iran. That’s untrue. What’s noteworthy is that, once again, Trump raises the bar to a level that he will never, ever, be able to get over. That level is that any agreement with Iran must be better than Obama’s JCPOA and must not include return of stolen Iranian assets by the US. Of course, Iran will never agree to the theft of its assets and, in multiple ways, Trump—having lost the war that he initiated with two sneak attacks—will never get better terms than Obama did. By clinging to this fantasy Trump makes an agreement impossible.

Second, I would not be so sure that Iran is actually willing at this point to absolutely swear off nuclear weapons. It’s true that Iran did make that commitment as part of the JCPOA and did hold to that agreement. Iran takes agreements seriously, but they now know beyond any doubt that Anglo-Zionists cannot be trusted to keep their word. In fact, Trump murdered the Iranian leader who issued the fatwa against nukes. So, all that was then, but this is now.

Most fundamentally, the problem for Trump—contrary to what he is continually stating—is that the time, if there ever was one, when there was a military solution for the Anglo-Zionists to their ambitions with regard to Iran is long past. Further, Trump is facing a hard oil crunch that Prof Pape—citing a recent conference of energy economists at UChicago—will bite no later than the first week of August. Pape, of course, is convinced that Iran’s goal is to destroy Trump—understandably, in the circumstances that Trump created for himself—so they have no incentive to come to an agreement now. Iran’s maximum leverage will take effect when that hard oil crunch bites—hard. And, of course, the crunch goes beyond oil. It’s a resource crunch that will affect global agriculture very seriously

Two related points. I read a Brit this morning—Martin Jay—who maintains that a big part of Trump’s problem is his inability to understand military matters. He lives in a world of fantasy propagated by retired generals who, in addition to their stupidity, have been bought off by Jewish Nationalists. Yes, I’m talking about Keith Kellogg and Jack Keane. These retired generals feed Trump’s fantasy of going down in history as the POTUS who bestrode the world like some all conquering colossus, enforcing his will on one and all—not only restoring the Anglo-Zionist Empire but extending it to a truly global empire. These fantasies of global empire were never really true and, now, are laughable. Or tragic.

That’s the first of the related points. The second related point is that Trump doesn’t appear to comprehend the magnitude of the economic crunch. I can only speculate that he’s listening to people who are propounding magical solutions of AI leading to never ending Anglo-Zionist Empire, or of the US shaking down the world—despite the earlier failure of that ploy. The reality is that things have already reached the point at which any return to anything remotely like the way things were before Trump launched his sneak attacks on Iran will only begin to happen—maybe—by the end of the year. And that’s only if everything goes right.

In that regard I highly recommend this thirty minute video of Mario Nawfal with economist Steve Hanke: BREAKING: IRAN CONFIRMS DEAL – w/ Prof. Steve Hanke. Don’t be fooled by the title. Hanke’s view is that any deal—and he is a skeptic—will be no more than an exercise in kicking multiple cans down the road. What he means is any MOU will be framed in the most general of terms, and that means that all the nitty gritty details that will need to be resolved to return things to something anywhere near normal will left unresolved, waiting for future talks. This is particularly crucial in light of the reality that there are more than ten thousand ships bottled up in the Persian Gulf, and they won’t be exiting until multiple issues are resolved.

Now, interestingly—and Hanke does allude to this—there are developments that already point to the shifting geopolitical tectonic plates. The internet is awash with rumors (denied by the UAE) that the UAE is facilitating the transfer of billions of dollars to Iran. We have also learned that Qatar actually came to a deal with Iran, during the hottest phase of the war, to limit damage to Qatar.

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron 29m￼ ￼￼￼ Qatar offered Iran a “secret deal” during the war, allegedly vowing to halt all gas production if Iran stopped attacking Qatar, in an effort to pressure the United States to end the war, per Washington Post.

Further, the Saudis are well known to be involved in talks with Iran. Iranian diplomats have been busily traveling to all these countries, and vice versa. Another major shift may be underway with regard to India—a huge economy and major military power in the region. I speculated earlier that India had to be outraged at the US murder of India sailors near Hormuz, and MKB confirms that India is in a ferment, reconsidering its cooperation with the Anglo-Zionists: India signals rethink over West Asia. Even India’s tone deaf Modi is starting to realize that the regional realities are changing, and that Iran will emerge as a dominant player.

Further, Hanke points to multiple bombs waiting to explode and destroy any “deal”. Of course, sanctions are one such bomb, but the biggest is the Israeli war for Jewish Supremacy in Western Asia—currently being waged in the Levant. Even as Trump publishes his fantasy tweets today, Israel is bombing Lebanon, Gaza, and attacking Palestinians.

All this means that there can be no peace until Americans reclaim control over their country, wresting control from the Jewish Nationalists (and their proxies) who control American foreign policy. This, of course, is the real key to Trump’s inability to come to any real accord with Russia, China, and least of all Iran. This is, in the last analysis, a Jewish Nationalist war for global domination. People like Jeffrey Sachs can talk all they want about the role of “Christian” Zionists, but the reality is that it’s AIPAC that has minders for all our representatives in Congress, and it’s Jewish Nationalists who have the financial muscle to bribe elected officials and to buy up major media corporations. And much more, in the line of dominating the public life of America. Trump is ultimately just a frontman for other forces. Look for geopolitical turmoil to continue and even to intensify as we head toward the midterms.