Meaning In History

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
4hEdited

Great update. Substack and other places with good resources have been eerily quiet.

How can Iran trust the U.S.? Has there ever been a treaty or cease fire they have not broken? How many times have they killed people negotiating peace?

As you mentioned, the longer this drags on, the more impact it has on the U.S.

Midterms will be ugly.

Looking at this from a historical perspective, has there been a worse U.S. President?

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
4h

Paul Craig Roberts suggests “Greater Israel” now includes the United States, asserting that the US was “taken over first.”

https://paulcraigroberts.org/pcr-and-larry-sparano-discuss-the-israelization-of-the-united-states/

This would explain a lot.

Add it to the list…

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