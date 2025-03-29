Israel is attempting to provoke Hezbollah into renewing the war with false flag rocket attacks. These attacks are demonstrably not Hezbollah—they utilized primitive launchers and rockets that caused zero damage. This is clearly a concerted strategy to build up support for a war on Iran—Iran will be blamed:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ ￼(07h50 am) Rockets alerts in Kiryat shmona, Misgav Am. The Israeli army claims that two rockets were launched from Lebanon, one beeing intercepted. ￼12:01 AM · Mar 28, 2025

Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo ISRAELI ARMY TO BOMB BEIRUT SOON! IDF: “Urgent warning to those in the southern suburb of Beirut, especially in the Hadath neighborhood. - To everyone present in the building marked in red as shown on the map and the buildings adjacent to it: You are present near facilities belonging to Hezbollah. - For your safety and the safety of your families, you are obliged to evacuate these buildings immediately and stay away from them at a distance of no less than 300 meters, as shown on the map.”

Hadi @HadiNasrallah￼ It’s midday in Beirut. It’s Ramadan. Kids are in school and parents are fasting and resting home. Israel just threatened to bomb a building in Beirut near two schools in a busy area. Imagine the fear and panic of the students, their families and the residents? Absolute evil 5:25 AM · Mar 28, 2025

MenchOsint @MenchOsint Four Israeli airstrikes target the threatened building in the Hadath neighborhood in the southern suburbs of Beirut Moment the building collapsed:

Quote aya @political_aya__ The area these degenerates just threatened in Beirut is literally always *packed* with people, cars, everything!!!

Trump can stop this.