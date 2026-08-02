Meaning In History

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
7m

From the Ny post…

https://nypost.com/2026/08/02/world-news/iranian-revolution-can-happen-any-day-now-as-protest-leaders-try-to-arm-sources/

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
just now

Did I read that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has sent the House home for the entire month of August for their summer "recess"? Talk about asleep at the switch. Trump has put the final nail in the coffin of the republic.

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