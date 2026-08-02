Reflecting on Trump’s TACO from his threats to shut off all electricity to Tehran, a city of 10 million people, here’s what strikes me as the worst part of Trump’s crazy behavior. Trump’s threats opened up all US forces in the region—which is a lot of people and gear—to a possible Iranian preemptive strike. And this came at a time when Iran had demonstrated a willingness to attack US bases aggressively, not simply as retaliation. Moreover, Iran has already warned that they could take preemptive action if they felt threatened. If you were an Iranian leader, would you not have been strongly considering a preemptive strike?

I’m quite sure that the Pentagon was very much aware of this threat and of the severe damage a preemptive Iranian strike could inflict on US forces as they prepared to attack Iran. I’m also willing to bet that these concerns were communicated to Trump. The fact that Trump went so close to some sort of deadline, risking the lives of so many American service personnel, is very troubling—and must be devastating to morale, knowing that the CinC is willing to play stupid games with their lives and well being.

Where is Congress? Our elected “representatives”?