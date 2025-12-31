It’s been a busy day, so I’ll try to keep this brief. Partly because I’m admittedly a bit fuzzy on some of this.

Yesterday it appears that Trump committed to attacking Iran, again. The Iranians are fully aware of this and have been preparing assiduously. Can anything good come of this? The short answer is, No. Then why is Trump doing this? One argument runs as follows. He’s giving the Anglo-Zionists everything they want in the Middle East because he’s hoping that will induce them to give him a freer hand to try to peel Russia away from China. He thinks the Russians haven’t learned a thing since February 2022.

There is also the angle that Trump wants to control Middle East energy to give him a hammer over China and India.

That leads us to events of today, following on from yesterday’s news of Israel becoming the only nation in the world to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign nation. We talked about that a bit yesterday, and here’s a map that may help explain how the prospect of a US/Israeli base in Somaliland could affect a total Middle East conflagration:

I hope you get the picture. The Houthi controlled areas are brown. That red circle toward the bottom is Somaliland’s major port—you can see why enemies of the Houthis possessed of air and naval power would like a foothold there. But keep your eye on the swatch of blue. That’s the territory of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), sometimes known as South Yemen, with its capital in Aden. The STC is supported by the UAE and, in recent days, has advanced into areas held by the Hadrami Elite Forces (green), which is funded by the Saudis.

The Saudis have taken great offense at this—and to make that point they launched air strikes at a ship unloading UAE supplied armored vehicles in the port of Mukalla (alert: cool photos at the link), formerly held by the Saudi aligned forces. Some say those strikes were largely symbolic, but the UAE has announced that they’re withdrawing their forces. Read more about this here.

But there’s more.

The UAE appears to be closely aligned with Israel and the US and have been supplying the brutal RSF insurgency in Sudan. My understanding is that Israel also supports the RSF, which should mean that the US does, too. Not too long ago Russia’s Wagner Group supported the RSF, but now Russia and Iran support the Sudanese Government (SAF). My belief is that Egypt also supports the SAF. Clear as mud?

But there’s still more.

Turkey and Egypt are opposed to the Israeli—and, presumably, US—meddling in Somaliland. Further, the UAE, which opposes the Muslim Brotherhood (think: Turkey, Hamas), is opposed now by Turkey, which is cozying up to the Saudis. Erdogan is also flirting with Iran and the Saudis have established relations of some sort with Iran, as well. Meanwhile Trump wants to sell F-35s to Turkey and the Russians are definitely going to build a nuclear reactor for Turkey. And the Houthis are consulting with Iran about the Israelis in Somaliland.

Imagine what all this will look like when Trump does as he’s told and launches another “peace” initiative.