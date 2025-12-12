Briefly: The Fed Trump Proofs Itself
They say God helps those who help themselves. But helping yourself also means taking ownership.
Kalani o Māui @MauiBoyMacro￼
The Fed just Trump-proofed itself. By reappointing every regional Fed president months early, they closed the only window a president has to reshape the system. These leaders now serve through 2031, locking out political interference in monetary policy. ￼
10:37 PM · Dec 11, 2025
We’ll have to wait to see what it all means.
Me? I hope it means Trump will eliminate the Fed, that would be great!
As planned!