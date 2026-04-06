Meaning In History

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ROBERT Incognito's avatar
ROBERT Incognito
9h

Just when you think Trump can’t get any more deranged and unhinged we are presented with new despicable proclamations from a desperate and cornered tyrant.

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Joe's avatar
Joe
7h

THERE ARE NO NEGOTIATIONS

US POSITION

On the American side, there are no restrictions. Legality, human rights questions, the United Nations, all of this is gone. No rules, maelstrom, genocide, all of these things. The kidnapping of leaders, killing of leaders, decapitation, murder.

Desperation leads to Desperate Acts.

IRAN POSITION

US has requested ceasefire after ceasefire and negotiations. Iran has rejected it all.

Iran gave their own ultimatum, which was in large part 1. an end to the US presence in the region, 2. an end to the Israeli military presence, 3. the lifting of all sanctions, 4. the return of the Iranian frozen assets, and 5. reparations for the damage caused.

In the meantime - Trump will do anything and say anything to try to lower Oil Price

Paraphased Alastair Crooke

.

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