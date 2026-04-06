This new revelation is, for me, the clincher regarding what we now know to be a failed attempt to raid some significant Iranian facility near Isfahan—be it the Natanz nuclear site or something else.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 8h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ According to an informed U.S. military source, not one but four MH-6 ‘Little Bird’ helicopters had to be abandoned and were destroyed at the landing site along with the two C-130s Hercules – ABC News During the operation, two MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ drones were also shot down.

Per Larry Johnson, these little copters don’t have the range for the round trip from Kuwait to Isfahan. That means they were transported inside the C-130s. My belief is that the plan was to coordinate a Special Forces raid/assault on whatever facility was being targeted with the actions of the F-15E.

That plan was disrupted by the shoot-down of the F-15E. What transpired afterwards is more speculative, but it’s clear that a major firefight ensued. The US claim is that the C-130s that flew in originally were both stuck in the sand—no, scratch that—they both suffered “mechanical failures”. So more C-130s had to be flown in for the evacuation. Those C-130s, by some weird good fortune, neither got stuck in the sand nor suffered mechanical failures. The major speculation surrounds the original C-130s—were they actually downed by Iranian fire and is CENTCOM concealing casualties?

Meanwhile …

Mega Geopolitics @MegaGeopolitics 8h￼ BREAKING: President Trump says he believes he can “get a deal with Iran” by Monday and that Iran is “negotiating now.” Trump also says he is considering “blowing everything up” and “taking Iranian oil” if Iran does not make a deal “fast.” . BREAKING: ￼￼ Iran has told mediators that the U.S. is not in a position to make any demands – WSJ

And …