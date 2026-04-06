Briefly: The Clincher
This new revelation is, for me, the clincher regarding what we now know to be a failed attempt to raid some significant Iranian facility near Isfahan—be it the Natanz nuclear site or something else.
Megatron @Megatron_ron
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BREAKING:
￼￼ According to an informed U.S. military source, not one but four MH-6 ‘Little Bird’ helicopters had to be abandoned and were destroyed at the landing site along with the two C-130s Hercules – ABC News
During the operation, two MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ drones were also shot down.
Per Larry Johnson, these little copters don’t have the range for the round trip from Kuwait to Isfahan. That means they were transported inside the C-130s. My belief is that the plan was to coordinate a Special Forces raid/assault on whatever facility was being targeted with the actions of the F-15E.
That plan was disrupted by the shoot-down of the F-15E. What transpired afterwards is more speculative, but it’s clear that a major firefight ensued. The US claim is that the C-130s that flew in originally were both stuck in the sand—no, scratch that—they both suffered “mechanical failures”. So more C-130s had to be flown in for the evacuation. Those C-130s, by some weird good fortune, neither got stuck in the sand nor suffered mechanical failures. The major speculation surrounds the original C-130s—were they actually downed by Iranian fire and is CENTCOM concealing casualties?
Meanwhile …
Mega Geopolitics @MegaGeopolitics
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BREAKING: President Trump says he believes he can “get a deal with Iran” by Monday and that Iran is “negotiating now.”
Trump also says he is considering “blowing everything up” and “taking Iranian oil” if Iran does not make a deal “fast.”
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BREAKING:
￼￼ Iran has told mediators that the U.S. is not in a position to make any demands – WSJ
And …
Iran Threatens “Complete And Utter Annihilation” Of OpenAI’s $30BN Stargate Data Center In Abu Dhabi
In a move that may well have been sponsored by Dario Amodei or Elon Musk, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a clear public warning to the US that any damage inflicted on Iran’s power infrastructure will be met with decisive retaliation. Specifically, IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaghari threatened the “complete and utter annihilation” of U.S. and Israeli facilities, with Stargate’s $30 billion “hidden” AI datacenter in Abu Dhabi singled out as a juicy target for Iranian destruction later in the video.
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Just when you think Trump can’t get any more deranged and unhinged we are presented with new despicable proclamations from a desperate and cornered tyrant.
THERE ARE NO NEGOTIATIONS
US POSITION
On the American side, there are no restrictions. Legality, human rights questions, the United Nations, all of this is gone. No rules, maelstrom, genocide, all of these things. The kidnapping of leaders, killing of leaders, decapitation, murder.
Desperation leads to Desperate Acts.
IRAN POSITION
US has requested ceasefire after ceasefire and negotiations. Iran has rejected it all.
Iran gave their own ultimatum, which was in large part 1. an end to the US presence in the region, 2. an end to the Israeli military presence, 3. the lifting of all sanctions, 4. the return of the Iranian frozen assets, and 5. reparations for the damage caused.
In the meantime - Trump will do anything and say anything to try to lower Oil Price
Paraphased Alastair Crooke
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