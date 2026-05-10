Nothing new here—the victor dictates terms:

Megatron @Megatron_ron

1h￼

JUST IN: ￼￼ According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency Iran’s response to the latest U.S. proposal emphasizes the following points:

– No handover of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile to the U.S. or any other country.

– An immediate end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and guarantees of no further aggression.

– The immediate lifting of the U.S. naval blockade.

– Gradual lifting of all U.S. sanctions against Iran.

– Specifically, sanctions on Iran’s oil exports must be lifted within 30-days of signing an MoU.

– Release of frozen Iranian funds within the 30-days period after signing MoU.

– Recognizing Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz