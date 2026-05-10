Briefly: Tehran's Terms
Nothing new here—the victor dictates terms:
Megatron @Megatron_ron
1h￼
JUST IN: ￼￼ According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency Iran’s response to the latest U.S. proposal emphasizes the following points:
– No handover of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile to the U.S. or any other country.
– An immediate end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and guarantees of no further aggression.
– The immediate lifting of the U.S. naval blockade.
– Gradual lifting of all U.S. sanctions against Iran.
– Specifically, sanctions on Iran’s oil exports must be lifted within 30-days of signing an MoU.
– Release of frozen Iranian funds within the 30-days period after signing MoU.
– Recognizing Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz
I assume this is the first phase, and that other issues—such as a possible enrichment moratorium—could be discussed later.
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With all his linguistic perversions,
Trump claimed victory over Persians.
"Look, I've won the bet.
They havent nuked us yet!"
Was one of the funnier versions.
It seems the "ceremony of innocence is drowned," once more, in the Anglo-Zionists' intolerance of the independent existence of either Russia or Iran and their desire to live in peace; and in Trump's rhetoric. He is a carnival barker who is depending on the gullibility and the perverted morality inculcated in his supporters to go along with his promotion of carnage and global destruction on the behalf of his controllers. "Step right up to see the mighty U.S. bomb Iran back to the stone ages! And they deserve it!"
More interestingly, Iran has presented a very reasonable proposal (if one looks at them correctly as the aggrieved and victorious party) but one which they must know the U.S. will never accept. Which in turn means that they consider themselves fully prepared for additional war and envision themselves to be even more victorious in such. Just what do Trump and his handlers envision? One thing is sure, they are not prepared to truly negotiate and have never intended to do so. They thought they could win by brute force and now they have nothing left but to lash out in an "epic fury" at their own defeat, as their only available road forward leads to an epic defeat.