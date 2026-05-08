So who’s “insane in the brain” (Little Marco’s phrase)? Sure, I get that Trump indulges in this kind of crazy talk because some of his base likes it and because he thinks it can get the results he wants.

Drop Site @DropSiteNews 11h ￼President Trump threatens Iran with a nuclear holocaust: “If there’s no ceasefire… you’re just going to have to look at one big glow coming out of Iran. They better sign the agreement fast… If they don’t sign, they’re going to have a lot of pain.”

If I were Xi I would certainly cancel the visit. Treating someone who engages in this behavior as in any way respectable should not happen. As for domestic ramifications, normal people will be repulsed. That’s not good for the country—not that Trump appears to rank that effect as terribly important to him.