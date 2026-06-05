The existence of a new feature on Substack—Reply Rules—came to me yesterday as a complete surprise. I normally monitor all comments from my Inbox rather than from the actual substack post, so I was unaware that Substack had enabled this feature by default. What the enabling of Reply Rules means, in a very practical sense, is that Substack hides comments that it believes—based on its monitoring of my own past monitoring—I would wish to be hidden. That looks like a type of AI function. At any rate, from the limited selection of hidden comments that I’ve seen over the last 24 hours the function is a complete failure. I’ve disabled the Reply Rules so, hopefully, that will solve the problem.