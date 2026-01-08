Enough Republican senators defected so that a resolution on the War Powers Act as regards Venezuela can advance for a votee—subject to filibuster.

5 GOP senators join Democrats to stop Trump from policing Venezuela Sens Kaine and Paul plan new resolutions targeting potential military action in Greenland, Cuba, Mexico and Colombia

The title isn’t actually correct in its use of the word policing. The Trump regime would like you to believe that this was a police action “supported by the military.” However, the resolution is broader than that and explicitly frames Trump’s actions as acts of war:

[The] resolution would effectively end any further military operations involving Venezuela without explicit congressional approval. It was one of many bids since Trump took office last year by the bipartisan group to claw back Congress’ authority in weighing in on military action. The outcome of the vote remained an open question, even just moments before the final gavel. The defectors were on the fence as to whether to rein Trump in following a classified briefing with administration officials on Operation Absolute Resolve, the code name of the mission to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Their issues weren’t necessarily with the actual operation itself but with what comes next. And more specifically, if there would be further military activity in the country. “We were told that there are currently no boots on the ground. Is it an option? What I heard was that everything is an option,” Hawley said.

Trump reacted with his usual over the top rhetoric, and the Senate GOP leadership expressed confidence that they would be able to successfully filibuster the resolution. On the other hand, you have to wonder whether the defectors—and others—have been getting an earful from their constituents. Wouldn’t that be refreshing? Representatives listening to the people they represent?

Earlier today I quoted Sean Foo:

Rubio has made it crystal clear. We are now in an age of supply chain and commodity war. The US doesn’t have the bandwidth yet to play hegemon in every country out there. So the first step is Latin America, but there are big consequences for this move.

What Foo is saying is that the supposed pivot of America to the Western Hemisphere is tactical, not strategic. Once the Anglo-Zionist Empire gets back on a sounder footing world hegemony will be in play again. Latin America is simply the first step in that process. NSS25 was just a feint. Nothing has changed: