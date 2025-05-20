Today and tomorrow will be busy days, other duties. However, …

While most attention was focused on the Romanian elections, Poland also held presidential elections on Sunday. There will, of course, be a runoff between the top two finishers. However, the results in the first round do not bode well for the Euro establishment—in Poland that is led by PM Donald Tusk’s Civic Platform, which holds a majority coalition in parliament (the Sejm).

American political categories don’t translate well to other countries, although something akin to the American Red/Blue divide can be seen. Virtually all Polish parties have been strongly supportive of war on Russia—although public opinion is no longer as supportive as in the past. The exception to that among the presidential candidates in the first round was Grzegosz Braun, who surprised with a 4th place finish, at 6.34%.

The current president, Andrzej Duda, belongs to the Law and Justice party (PiS). PiS is generally characterized as “populist” and “sovereigntist”, meaning that it is strongly nationalist and opposed to surrendering Polish sovereignty to the EU—including control over social issues. The current PiS presidential candidate, Karol Nawrocki, ran on a pretty typical PiS platform—which is anathema to the EU:

The results left the radical EU liberals in first place. However, the opposition parties all finished more strongly than polls predicted—which means, as strongly as feared. If the opposition parties who finished 2nd - 4th can agree on some form of coalition, they will have an easy majority. They may even draw votes from the 5th place finisher.

Poland goes to the polls

Results in the first round of Poland's presidential election. Trzaskowski and Nawrocki qualified for the second round of the election, a runoff to be held on June 1.

Rafał Trzaskowski | Civic Platform

31.4%

Karol Nawrocki | Law and Justice

29.5%

Sławomir Mentzen | Confederation

14.8%

Grzegorz Braun | The Crown

6.3%

Szymon Hołownia | Poland 2050

5.0%

Adrian Zandberg | Together

4.9%

Magdalena Biejat | The Left

4.2%

Source: National Electoral Commission

A defeat of the Civic Platform candidate would be a major blow to the EU project—given that Poland is far larger and more influential than any of the other breakaway countries—including Romania, which was kept in the EU fold by strong arm “legal” means. This is another sign of the political and social fracturing of Europe in the wake of the disastrous war on Russia.