I’ve purposely not returned to the Russia Hoax and related matters due to time constraints. Most readers will remember that there were repeated rumors of FBI investigations into the Clinton Foundation during Trump 1.0. Of course nothing came of it, but recently details of the cover up—because it was one—have been coming out. Larry Johson republishes a brief article on the subject that gives an idea of just how big a political fraud and money laundering operation the Clinton Foundation was:

Declassified FBI Files Expose 19 Hidden Clinton Foundation Bank Accounts – Where Did the Money Go? The Just the News website has published a declassified internal FBI document that outlines the timeline of investigations concerning the Clinton Foundation. This timeline reveals a conspiracy of obstruction of justice involving several appointees from President Obama’s administration, including Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, FBI Director James Comey, and Attorney General Loretta Lynch. The investigation focused on then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s alleged pay-to-play scheme involving the Clinton Foundation. Notably, the document indicates that the FBI’s Los Angeles office was also investigating a separate campaign finance fraud case, which uncovered 19 previously undisclosed accounts associated with the Clinton Foundation. The Foundation, which is designated solely as a presidential archive, undertook numerous initiatives in foreign countries with bank accounts. These undisclosed and overseas accounts operated as secret slush funds meant for bribery and facilitating illicit activities.

In the interests of fairness, and not because I’m a knee jerk apologist for the FBI, what you’ll take away from these revelations is that FBI agents—almost certainly with the assistance of local federal prosecutors (because I don’t see how this could have gone on without GJ subpoenas)—actually did conduct extensive and productive investigations into these matters. The investigations were shut down by the usual suspects at the top. In other words, field investigators did their job.

I also noticed that, during his interview with Hannity after the Alaska meeting, Trump was asked about Hillary Clinton’s comments and about how she had tried to destroy Trump with what could have been the biggest Hoax in US history (plenty of competition for the title). He responded mildly but stated that that whole period was a very sad one in the history of America. Understatement. What we’re learning confirms just how big a deal the Russia Hoax was. Where’s Bluto Barr to comment on this?

If you want to learn more, I highly recommend the Just The News story. Again, when JTN says “the investigation of the Clinton Foundation was hamstrung by FBI and DOJ while baseless Russia collusion marched foward in both agencies against Donald Trump” they’re talking about the management and leadership. The fish rots from the head. I can imagine the frustration and serious disillusion on the part of field investigators and prosecutors.