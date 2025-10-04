￼

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ Another confirmation that the US has always directly supported Israel in its aggression wars, since its even creation in 1948. They always denied it to make Israel look “very strong”. Thanks to open-source intelligence, in 2025 we can witness what’s happening behind the curtains, and how the US/western support is vital to Israel’s existence, for example: • Daily US/UK surveillance flights supporting Israel’s war on Gaza • US/UK/France defense of Israel during OTP1 & 2 • NATO surveillance & direct involvement of US during 12-day war... CAIRO X @egypt_warfare￼ These are declassified documents from Egypt’s Ministry of Defense showing that they knew about a USAF SR-71 Blackbird intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance (ISR), flight along Egypt’s Suez Canal zones during the October 1973 war. The high-resolution imagery intelligence (IMINT) the USAF collected was then given to the Israelis which is how they really found out about the gap between Egyptian forces at Deversoir..the SR-71 imagery also focused on Egypt’s SAM sites along the canal as well as force deployments (shown in declassified & sanitized IMINT released by the U.S. C.I.A.) So, the US played an essential role in assisting Israel against Egypt in 1973 by resupplying massive amounts of weapons (Operation Nickle Grass) & providing accurate imagery intelligence via their SR-71 flights, which then directly led to the IDF offensive that exploited the gap at Deversoir.. MenchOsint @MenchOsint 5h￼ & what we see represents like 1%, there are thousands US soldiers deployed in Israel to help them, two THAAD systems, bases in Arab countries hosting 100k soldiers to defend Israel against any Resistance.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 9h￼ For those interested in factual information: • This, is the latest Russian cargo flight to Iran (spotted by myself). • The delivery of Su-35 is scheduled only from 2026. • Iran did not order/receive MiG-29. • Turkey did not send S-400 to Tehran.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ NEW: ￼￼ 61% of Jews in the US say Israel has committed war crimes; 39% say it is genocide; 68% rate Netanyahu negatively; - Washington Post Poll

Of course, reality is often complicated and usually messy. I haven’t seen the poll, so I don’t know how this translates into practical policy. For example, how does this translate into support for renewed war on Iran, on Russia, etc.? As with my restaurant conversation, I assume all of this breaks down along generational lines. I’d also like to see polling on Jewish support for the Eighth Front, the war on information flow to the American public:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 5h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ TIKTOK is now censoring posts that mention AIPAC influence in the U.S. - multiple users are reporting

Speaking of polling, I’d really be interested to learn how Trump’s Latin America policy polls among Hispanic-Americans. Here’s some polling from mid-July:

Donald Trump’s Support Collapses With Key Demographic Jul 22, 2025 ... A new poll found that a majority of Hispanic respondents now disapprove of Trump’s deportation program, detention practices, as well as his ... .. Hispanic approval of Trump — which stood at about 50 percent when he returned to office — has fallen to roughly one-third.

This poll is more recent, but still before war on Venezuelan fishermen began. Results are ambiguous—”Latinos”, whoever they are, generally support control over the borders and illegal entry—but there is danger for Trump and the GOP if MAGA attitudes toward migration and war on Venezuelan fishermen are viewed as deriving from an anti-Hispanic animus:

Latest polls show Trump’s popularity eroding due to the aggressiveness of his immigration policy Rejection is greatest among the Latino community, which has been hardest hit by deportations. Democrats aren’t benefiting from the disappointment of voters, who still trust Republicans more to handle immigration Among Latinos, as one of the communities most affected by detentions, the impact has been greater. Nearly one in five Latinos (19%) knows someone who has been detained by ICE, double the 9% rate across the entire electorate. According to the Navigator survey, 56% of Hispanics reject Trump’s policies.

Other recent polls show Trump’s ratings increasing, although low, and Dems failing to capitalize among Hispanics:

Trump approval rating jumps double digits with Hispanics in a month: Polls Hispanic voters were among the key groups who proved important in securing Trump’s victory in the November election. The demographic has generally leaned Democratic, but Trump increased his share of the Hispanic vote from 16 percent in 2016 to 42 percent in 2024. In the poll on Tuesday, the president’s approval rating among Hispanics is 36 percent. His overall approval rating is 41 percent, and his disapproval rating is 55 percent. The poll was taken from August 1 to August 4 among 1,702 U.S. adults, with a 3.3 percent margin of error. In previous weeks, the president’s approval rating with the key voting bloc was lower and hit 26 percent in a poll taken from July 4 to July 7. That poll surveyed 1,528 U.S. adults and had a 4 percent margin of error.

This is very interesting and should be very scary for Dems:

Democrats Are Failing To Recover Latino Support Even As They Sour On Trump: Poll Under a fifth of respondents said it’s unlikely Trump and Republicans will lose their support Despite being much more disapproving of President Donald Trump since he took office, especially due to the handling of the economy, few Latinos are likely to withdraw their support for the Republican party, according to a new poll. The Survey, conducted by the New York Times/Sienna, showed that more than two thirds of Latinos surveyed (69%) now disapprove of Trump’s work as president. Moreover, 58% disapprove of the way in which he is handling the economy. It is the issue they cared about the most in November, when the election took place, and in June too. However, they are now paying much more attention to immigration. In November, the demographic ranked the issue sixth on a list of issues. It has jumped to second place as the Trump administration continues its crackdown, which has been largely focused on the Latino community. However, despite the negative trend, few Latinos said they would be willing to shift to the Democratic party. Under a fifth of respondents said it’s unlikely Trump and Republicans will lose their support. … The poll is not a one-off. Another survey conducted by Global Strategy Group for Somos Votantes found Trump’s overall favorability underwater by 20 points among Latino voters. His job approval dropped from -11 in February to -23 today, while approval of his handling of the economy fell from -13 in February to -26 in September. The erosion has been particularly visible among younger voters and men, groups that had shown more mixed views in prior polling. The survey showed that Trump’s favorability among Latino men, for instance, declined from 52% in May to 47 percent in September. Support among Latinos ages 18–29 dropped to 33 percent in September, compared to 43% in May. …

The key for Trump is to avoid branding the GOP as an anti-Hispanic party. Illegal migrants compete with Hispanic-Americans for jobs. That’s a plus for Trump’s agenda, but that could change if Trump becomes perceived as simply anti-Hispanic. A big question is how the war on Venezuela will affect these perceptions.