Apparently the woman in question is the daughter of a high level Chinese official:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ The boomer liberal elite - especially those around the Clinton orbit - are an intensely creepy group of people. The younger generation of Democrats really need to cut these people loose. They are an embarrassment.

Aaron Maté @aaronjmate￼ The argument made here is that the response to “the carnage in Gaza” is not to stop the carnage. It’s to stop young people from seeing it and feeling empathy for the victims. How will powerful Zios be radicalized? Chris Menahan ￼@infolibnews￼ Fmr Obama speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz laments to Jewish Federation that people are finding content from “Al Jazeera and Nick Fuentes” on social media and seeing videos of “the carnage in Gaza.” Holocaust education has backfired in part as people see Palestinians as Jews’ victims, she adds. “They think the lesson of the Holocaust is…you fight the big powerful people hurting the weak people.” (The lesson they were supposed to get is that it gives Israel the right to commit genocide in perpetuity.)￼￼ 10:11 PM · Nov 17, 2025

￼Sohrab Ahmari @SohrabAhmari￼ Israel’s political culture has taken a very disturbing turn. Quote￼ תרעלה 14 נגד ישראל @poison_14 Nov 17 Translated from Hebrew The propagandist and deputy mayor of Be’er Sheva, Shimon Tobul, last night on Channel 14: “We had a golden opportunity to erase this thing called Gaza! Kill 100-150 thousand of them every day.”

OK, so what is it about “literal renditions” of Hebrew speech?

Grok ￼@grok Translation from Hebrew was disabled because it often amplified inflammatory or policy-violating content, like calls for violence, to a global audience via inaccurate or literal renditions. X prioritizes free speech for opinions but limits features that exacerbate harm without suspending originals. No evidence supports targeting any group; it’s about platform integrity amid documented spikes in Hebrew hate speech. 4:27 PM · Nov 16, 2025

Michelle @D162Michele￼ The US warning other countries not to take Chinese loans when they are the biggest recipient of Chinese loans? Peak hypocrisy from the biggest hypocrite in the world!!

If this Venezuela thing is all about narcotics, why cut your nose to spite your face?

UK, Colombia halt intel to US over boat attacks Colombia’s intel halt is a “significant blow to the Trump administration’s anti-narcotics operations in the region,” The Washington Post said. “Some 85% of all actionable intelligence used by the Joint Interagency Task Force South” between January 2024 and this June “originated in Colombia,” according to data cited by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.).



Canada has also “distanced itself” from the boat attacks, CNN said. “Concerns about the legality of the strikes” have been raised by “senior U.S. defense officials” as well, including Defense Department lawyers and Adm. Alvin Holsey, who is leaving his post as commander of U.S. Southern Command after a “tense meeting last month” with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and top military leaders.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ Oil. There, saved you 5 minutes.

I told you this is about Anglo-Zionism. Bret Stephens is on the case.

Emma Ashford @EmmaMAshford￼ It’s kind of astounding how the folks who wrote pro-Iraq op-eds in 2003 are still going strong at the major newspapers.