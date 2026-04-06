Briefly: More Trump Tariff Gaslighting
Real brief. Luke Gromen once again calls out Trump’s BS:
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
21h￼
The US’ single biggest export in February was “non-monetary gold.”
Gold has been the US’ biggest export in 4 out of the past 5 months (it was the 2nd biggest export in the 5th mth.)
Trump is partially settling US trade deficits in gold, de facto.
This is NOT bearish for gold.
The White House @WhiteHouse
Apr 4
TRADE DEFICIT DOWN 55%.￼ THANK YOU, MR. TARIFF!
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
21h￼
2/ Imagine how much lower the US trade deficit would be at $10,000 gold
Two brief points. Gold exports to settle trade deficits is probably a sign of declining US financial leverage in global trade, and we should be aiming for a healthier economy to rectify this situation. Wait and see whether the pattern of drastic downward job stats holds. I would count on that.
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