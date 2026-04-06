Real brief. Luke Gromen once again calls out Trump’s BS:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen

21h￼

The US’ single biggest export in February was “non-monetary gold.”

Gold has been the US’ biggest export in 4 out of the past 5 months (it was the 2nd biggest export in the 5th mth.)

Trump is partially settling US trade deficits in gold, de facto.

This is NOT bearish for gold.

The White House @WhiteHouse Apr 4 TRADE DEFICIT DOWN 55%.￼ THANK YOU, MR. TARIFF!

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen

21h￼

2/ Imagine how much lower the US trade deficit would be at $10,000 gold