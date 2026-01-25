Many of my go-to military commentators have been predicting a new Trump war on Iran. Most, like Doug Macgregor, believe that such a war would be disastrous but that Trump has no choice—that, at least in this respect, Trump is a creature of the Jewish Nationalists who put Trump back in the White House. I’ve been listening to Mac speaking with a lady on Cyprus, and he bolsters his arguments by maintaining that Netanyahu needs war before the Midterm elections. His reasoning, plausible enough, is that Jewish Nationalist control over war and peace when it concerns the US may become far more limited after the American public voices its disapproval of Trump’s endless war mongering and bullying.

On the other hand, I’ve frequently quoted Will Schryver on Middle East issues, and he is outspokenly skeptical about a new war. Not a denier, but he does argue that the purely military dynamics militate strongly against such a war. What he’s talking about, of course, is what the US and Israel learned from the 12 Day War back in June. The main takeaways were:

Neither Israel itself nor US bases can be defended against Iranian ballistic missiles; even inexpensive Iranian drones are able to wear down US-Israeli defenses and then pose a significant threat. The US-Israeli ability to “obliterate” Iranian missile sites has been revealed to be quite limited.

Iran largely used up older missile stocks. That means that the next time—or, this time, according to many—will be far worse. Iran will use far more advanced and more powerful missiles and, likely, in far greater numbers. US bases may be directly targeted, whereas in the past Iranian strikes on those bases have been telegraphed for demonstration (warning) purposes. This time will almost certainly be much different, in multiple respects.

The advantage of the sneak attack has been taken away, and Iran’s AD is reported to have been enhanced by Russian and Chinese support. Worse, this time Iran will almost certainly know the direction from which attacks will come—and those directions will be more limited.

Today Schryver adds some very common sense observations. To me, they appear powerful. Not conclusive—and Schryver doesn’t present them as such—but very plausible:

￼Will Schryver @imetatronink 14h If Israel had air dominance over Iran, they would be flying bombing sorties EVERY SINGLE DAY, just like they have continued to do over Gaza and Lebanon. Why this is not obvious to more people is a mystery to me. . ￼If Israel had a credible defense against the formidable Iranian missile and drone inventory, they would be launching attacks against Iran right now, and would continue to strike them daily.

To me, these statements are simply inarguable. The fact that Trump decided against an attack during the attempted Mossad-led insurrection in Iran in early January strongly suggests that any new attack would simply be a reprise of the last one. In other words, more stand off missile attacks, but with the possibility that the Iranian AD could either attrit the attackers or force the attacks to be launched from greater than optimal range, and possible salvos of Tomahawk cruise missiles from the Arabian Sea. Regarding the Tomahawks, Schryver provides useful information about their real limitations. What he says probably explains why they were not used in far greater numbers back in June. Of course they can be destructive, but Iran is a big place with well defended defense sites:

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ ￼ How Effective Would Tomahawks Be Against Iran? … The Tomahawk was designed in the 1970s ... It flies at airliner speeds, and its longest-range variants can reach out about 1000 miles. It is not stealthy, but it does fly at low altitude (~150 feet). It uses GPS, inertial navigation, and terrain contour matching guidance. It typically carries a 1000 lb. warhead. The total US inventory of Tomahawk cruise missiles is no more than about 3500 units. They can most certainly be shot down. The Syrians shot down a substantial number of them over the years using relatively archaic Soviet-era AD systems with substandard integration. There is also increasing evidence of degrading Tomahawk reliability. It was not unusual for some to fail in strikes against Syria, and most recently, 4 of 12 launched against a target in Nigeria failed en route. The Iranians have ~12 Russian Pantsir and ~24 Tor short-range mobile systems, and a few medium-range S-300s — all of which are capable of shooting down the Tomahawk. Iran has also developed short- and medium-range missile systems of its own, similar to the Russian models I’ve already mentioned. How numerous and effective the Iranian systems are remains an unanswered question — but it should be noted that Israeli claims of having utterly destroyed Iranian air defense systems during the so-called “12-Day War” were, at the very least, grossly exaggerated. There is ZERO objective evidence that ANY Israeli or American aircraft penetrated Iranian airspace. Most of the damage to Iranian targets was caused by aero-ballistic missiles launched from extreme stand-off positions, long-range drones launched from Iraq and Azerbaijan, and smaller drones launched locally by saboteurs inserted prior to the commencement of hostilities. About three dozen Tomahawk strikes from a US submarine occurred on the final day of the conflict, but that was pre-arranged theater, and none of the strikes caused meaningful damage. Claims made by President Trump and others that Iran’s entire nuclear capability was destroyed are nothing but ridiculous fantasy. It should also be noted that the Tomahawk does not have penetrative “bunker-busting” capabilities.

That last point is especially important. It means that the Tomahawk would be unable to impact Iran’s underground “missile cities.” At best, the Tomahawk could temporarily shut down exits from underground sites—if those exits can be discovered. To me, these are powerful arguments that military means against Iran are not advisable. Can sanctions work in the long run? That’s not guaranteed. If Iran has finally decided to take Russian and Chinese advice on military and security matters, they may also start taking anti-sanctions advice.