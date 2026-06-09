Briefly: LJ Denies Walkback
In response to my remarks—a post plus comments—Larry Johnson emailed:
Mark,
I haven’t walked back a damn thing.
It’s unfortunate.
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The reduction in news about Iran about to test a nuke means something.
My guess is Netanyahu’s attempt to restart the war failed.
https://substack.com/home/post/p-201298379
And the psyop Iran is about to test a nuke got muted, since it was not achieving its goal of the U.S. attacking Iran again.
The interesting question is does the Trump Whitehouse believes this, or it does not matter. My guess is it does not matter, and Iran having nukes or is about to test one does not change Trumps need to stop the political snd economic bleeding so there is not a total gop wipeout in the midterms.
Well, from what we’ve talked about and read, I think it’s very possible that Larry Johnson and Pepe Escobar were played. And it’s possible that realization for Larry is something that he would not want to admit to. I certainly could understand that.
Also, would Russia and China allow anyone that possess a nuclear weapon to give one to Iran? Give Iran’s stance in the past on taking help from others and the fact they never really wanted a nuclear device. I’m not sure they would ever accept one or even try to procure one from anyone.
I would agree there was a lot of red flags on that and it took some time to examine that more closely to see what the implications were that possible false intelligence information.